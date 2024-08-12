Race difficulties encountered over the weekend due to severe flu

Brilliant race by Bulega, runner-up in a photo-finish. Alvaro tries to win but crashes six laps from the end after taking the lead. Huertas twelfth in WorldSSP after a crash while in the lead.

Race-2 of the Pirelli Portuguese Round has finally given

many emotions with Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega, who were able to contend the win to Razgatlioglu (BMW).

The Italian rider — the protagonist of an extraordinary race even in light of the many difficulties encountered over the weekend due to the severe flu — finished in second position at the photo finish after moving up from sixth position.

Alvaro Bautista – P8 at the first corner – took the lead of the race with six laps to go, but on Razgatlioglu’s response, he was forced to widen his trajectory slightly and lost the front while trying to cross the line.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It was a tough weekend for me. That’s why I want to thank the Medical Center, which constantly followed me, and my team who put me in a position to be very competitive today. I’m also proud of what I did: victory was very close. We’ll try again in France.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“Despite the crash, I can say that I am satisfied with what we did this weekend. It wasn’t an easy race, even in light of the strong wind. In addition, the start, unfortunately, was not brilliant. I managed to recover positions and to overtake Toprak, which seems almost impossible to be beaten this season. We found a good feeling again. This is the most important news.”

WorldSSP

It was a tricky Sunday for Adrian Huertas, who crashed on lap 7 after overtaking Montella to take the race lead. The Spanish rider returned on track, recovering position after position to finish twelfth and still win some points for the World Championship.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing Ducati WSSP #99)

“I am very sorry for the way things have gone this weekend and especially because my team did an extraordinary job. I can take this as an important lesson for the future.