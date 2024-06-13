Highly anticipated WorldSBK Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

|Anticipation Arises Ahead of the Pirelli Emilia Romagna Round: Bautista Arrives as Championship Leader. Home Round for Bulega and Pirro (Wild Card). Huertas Ready to Defend Lead in WorldSSP Standings
The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli is ready to host the Pirelli Emilia Romagna Round, the fourth event of the 2024 WorldSBK season.
It is a highly anticipated weekend for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, the riders and the many Ducatisti fans who will populate the circuit.
After the first three events of the season, reigning World Champion Alvaro Bautista leads the championship standings with a 6-point advantage over Razgatlioglu (BMW) and 14 points over teammate Nicolò Bulega. It will be a particularly exciting weekend for the rider born in 1999 in Montecchio dell’Emilia, who won the Supersport World Championship last season and has had a thrilling start to his rookie season on the Ducati Panigale V4R.
Additionally, a significant novelty is Michele Pirro’s participation in the Pirelli Emilia Romagna Round riding the official Ducati Panigale V4R. After defending Aruba.it Racing’s colours in MotoGP over the past two years as a Wild Card on five rounds, the rider from San Giovanni Rotondo will now race with the livery of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team’s machines.
Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)
Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)
Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #51)
WorldSSP
After securing first and second place in the Assen weekend, Adrian Huertas arrives at Misano leading the Supersport World Championship standings with a one-point advantage over Montella (Ducati) and Manzi (Yamaha).
Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)