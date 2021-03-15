Roller coaster night at Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship Arlington

The whole day was going Cooper’s way as he started off as both the top qualifier and heat-race winner. He was confident his speed would translate to a good Main Event finish but found himself mid-pack off the start. On a track that was hard to pass on, Cooper steadily picked off riders and made it up to fourth just before halfway. He closed the gap to the leaders and with time running out, he made a pass for third. The two went back and forth but unfortunately, Cooper slid out as he was trying to pass back for third on the final lap. The New Yorker was able to quickly remount and still take fourth to score some valuable points in the title chase and sits six points behind the leader.

While Thrasher didn’t have an ideal qualifying or heat race, he was looking forward to the Main Event and proving his speed. He got out to a 17th-place start and put in the work to make his way towards the front and managed to work his way into the top-10, grabbing his best finish of the season in 10th.

Frye continued to work on finding his comfort zone in the challenging conditions at AT&T Stadium. The 20-year-old finished ninth in his heat race to qualify for the main, but unfortunately came together with another rider after the start and rejoined at the back of the field. From there, Frye soldiered on to finish the race 21st.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250SX West team continues its run inside the AT&T Stadium on Tuesday, March 16 for Round 4 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship in Arlington, Texas.