HONDA ANNOUNCES THE 2ND EDITION OF THE HONDA GARAGE DREAMS CONTEST!

After the good reception of the 1st Edition of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest, in which the brand’s dealers in Spain and Portugal participated in a customization contest with the base CB1000R, Honda has decided to reissue this contest, this time with the successful CB650R , which is part of Honda’s Neo Sports Café family and also offers a perfect base for customization.

The participation among Honda dealers has been spectacular, since in total there are 36 (between Spain and Portugal) who have worked on a special preparation of the CB650R and who, therefore, will opt for the final victory.

Among the bases of the contest, and to contain the costs of the activity, it should be noted that dealers may not exceed a maximum budget in accessories and parts, in addition to having the possibility of having an additional budget for painting.

Finalists and final winner will be decided through various voting processes. On the one hand, all fans can now cast their vote online on the web www.hondagaragedreamscontest.com. In this sense, it should be noted that, just by voting, you will enter the draw for an exclusive pack of vintage Honda clothing. On the other hand, when the health situation related to the crisis allows it, the personalized motorcycles will be exposed for 3 weeks at the Revival Café in Madrid, where users can cast their vote live and choose the second finalist. There also a jury made up of experts and professionals in customization will assess the customizations live and will also cast their vote. Finally, the final winner will be decided online through the official website, where fans can vote.