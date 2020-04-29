Ducati USA Special Offers 0% for 60 months with No Payment for 90 days!

April 29, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Ducati USA Special Offers 0% for 60 months with No Payment for 90 days!

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4S

Special Offers from Ducati

Enjoy riding season with Ducati’s current special offers and choose from Ducati Traditional Financing as low as 0% for 60 months with No Payment for 90 days** or Premier Financing on select 2019 and 2020 models. 2019 models have the added benefit of Ducati Incentives which can be applied to Ducati Apparel and Accessories. Please see below for key offer details.

 

Sign & Ride

Purchase a new 2020 or 2019 Ducati motorcycle and have no payments for 90 days**

SPECIAL OFFERS

Multistrada

With the Multistrada family, you can experience the beauty of the journey every day, thanks to versatility that make it ideal for every use. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

 

2019 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier FinancingOption 3 – Ducati Incentives
Multistrada 950 Spoked Wheels 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $184.34/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,361.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂     $1,000₃
Multistrada 1260 S 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $204.70 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,241.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂     $1,000₃
Multistrada 1260 S Touring 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $220.87 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,993.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂     $1,500₃
Multistrada 1260 S Pikes Peak 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $250.18/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $12,356.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂     $1,500₃
Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $239.06/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,839.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂     $1,500₃
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing
Multistrada 950 Spoked Wheels 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$171.34/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,458.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
 Multistrada 1260 S 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$211.54 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,487.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Multistrada 1260 S Touring 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $228.03 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $12,318.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
 Multistrada 1260 S Pikes Peak 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $257.92 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,826.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
 Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $246.58 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,254.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure
2 Ducati Premier Disclosure
3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Hypermotard

Aggressive look, sporty and fearless character: the new Hypermotard 950 and 950 SP goes back to the roots of competition motard style without sacrificing the sporty essence. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

 

2019 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier FinancingOption 3 – Ducati Incentives
Hypermotard 9500% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$142.64/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,622.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$500₃
Hypermotard 950 SP0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$180.96/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,220.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$500₃
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing
Hypermotard 9501.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$130.11/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,378.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Hypermotard 950 SP1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$167.22/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,250.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure
2 Ducati Premier Disclosure
3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Monster

Contemporary and iconic, with an essential design, for decades the Monster family combines these elements to sportiness, fun and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

 

2019 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives
Monster 7970% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$87.07/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,742.30; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$500₃
Monster 8210% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$114.45/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,011.30; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$500₃
Monster 12002.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$161.80/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,421.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$750₃
Monster 1200 S2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$188.85/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,549.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$1,000₃
Monster 1200 R2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$211.39/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,489.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$1,000₃
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing
Monster 7971.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$87.85/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $5,246.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Monster 8211.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$115.68/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Monster 12003.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$167.22/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,250.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
 Monster 1200 S3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$173.40/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,562.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure
2 Ducati Premier Disclosure
3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

SuperSport

The SuperSport is the road sporty bike that brings energy and sport emotion everywhere, from weekend to everyday roads. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

 

2019 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier FinancingOption 3 – Ducati Incentives
Supersport0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$139.26/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,481.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$500₃
SuperSport S0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$164.05/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,408.37; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$750₃
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing
Supersport1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$127.02/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,222.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Supersport S1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$150.72/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,418.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure
2 Ducati Premier Disclosure
3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Diavel & XDiavel

Strong personality both in design and performances, the Diavel mixes sporty soul and comfort and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

 

2019 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier FinancingOption 3 – Ducati Incentives
Diavel 12602.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$222.66/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,959.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$750₃
Diavel 1260 S2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$251.96/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,181.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$1,000₃
XDiavel2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$227.16/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,147.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$750₃
XDiavel S2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$266.61/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,792.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$1,000₃
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing
Diavel 12603.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$201.23/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,966.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Diavel 1260 S3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$231.12/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $12,474.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
XDiavel3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$208.44/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,330.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
XDiavel S3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$244.52/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,150.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure
2 Ducati Premier Disclosure
3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Panigale

The highest peak of technology and Ducati design to reach the maximum perfomance. Take advantage of one of our current special offer.

 

2019 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier FinancingOption 3 – Ducati Incentives
959 Panigale2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$170.81 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,797.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$500₃
959 Panigale Corse2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$194.48/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,784.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$500₃
Panigale V42.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$235.05/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,476.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$750₃
Panigale V4 S2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$307.18/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,484.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$1,000₃
Panigale V4 R2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$443.60/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $19,173.65; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂$1,500₃
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing
Panigale V43.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$218.76/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,851.01; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Panigale V4 S3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$284.72/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $15,179.01; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Panigale V4 R3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$404.34/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $21,213.40; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure
2 Ducati Premier Disclosure
3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Scrambler

Inventive, youthful and free-spirited, the new Ducati Scrambler is much more than a bike, It’s a land of joy, freedom and self-expression. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

 

2019 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier FinancingOption 3 – Ducati Incentives
Scrambler Sixty20% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$60.05/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,131.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$500₃
Scrambler Icon0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$71.90/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,789.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$500₃
Scrambler Desert Sled0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$93.91/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,011.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$750₃
Scrambler Café Racer0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$93.91/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,011.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$750₃
Scrambler Full Throttle0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$85.44/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $5,541.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$750₃
Scrambler 1100 Eleven0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$102.37/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,481.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$1,000₃
Scrambler 1100 Eleven Special0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$114.23/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,139.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$1,500₃
Scrambler 1100 Eleven Sport0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁$120.15/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,468.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂$1,500₃
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional FinancingOption 2 – Ducati Premier Financing
Scrambler Sixty21.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$74.45/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,570.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Scrambler Icon1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$90.94/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $5,402.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Scrambler Desert Sled1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$115.68/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Scrambler Café Racer1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$115.68/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Scrambler Full Throttle1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$105.37/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,130.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Scrambler 1100 Eleven1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$125.99/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,170.80; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂
Scrambler 1100 Eleven Special1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$140.42/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,898.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂
Scrambler 1100 Eleven Sport1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁$147.63/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,262.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure
2 Ducati Premier Disclosure
3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

Visit your local Ducati dealer to find out more about these offers.

Ducati Delivers

Our goal to deliver the best products and level of service hasn’t changed, it’s what we do. Learn how Ducati and our Ducati dealer network have adapted to the current environment.

 

APR Offer

Offer available on 2019 and 2020 models to highly qualified customers on approved credit by Ducati Financial Services through participating and authorized Ducati dealers from April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. Down payment requirement varies from 0%-25% of the purchase price based on credit worthiness.

VIEW KEY OFFER DETAILS

Ducati Premier Financing

Offer available on 2019 and 2020 models to highly qualified customers on approved credit by Ducati Financial Services through participating and authorized Ducati dealers from April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. Payments calculated with a $795 freight & setup. APR stated not available in AL, IA, IL, KY, MI, OH, OK, SC & VA. Minimum amount financed of $10,000 to be eligible in MD & HI. Selling price must exceed $10,000 to be eligible in NJ and $7,500 to be eligible in NC. Ducati Premier Financing not available in NH, & PA.

VIEW KEY OFFER DETAILS

Ducati Apparel & Accessories Credit

Offer valid from April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020 when you purchase or finance a select 2019 and 2020 model year Ducati. Ducati will provide you a credit that ranges from $0 – $1,500, depending on the model purchased or financed. Credit is redeemable only for official Ducati brand merchandise at dealer of purchase. Offer not available in cash. Prices and availability of merchandise varies by location. See your local Ducati dealer for financing details or, for general product information, call 1-888-391-5446.

VIEW KEY OFFER DETAILS

90 Days No Pay**

Well-qualified customers who finance a new Ducati through Ducati Financial Services will have the option to up to schedule their first payment for up to 90 days after the contract date. The 90 Days to First Payment offer does not include or affect any amounts that may be due at signing. Interest will accrue on the principal balance beginning from the contract date. Selecting this payment option will increase the monthly payment amount and the amount paid in finance charges.

 

About Michael Le Pard 4080 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles