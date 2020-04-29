Ducati USA Special Offers 0% for 60 months with No Payment for 90 days!

Special Offers from Ducati

Enjoy riding season with Ducati’s current special offers and choose from Ducati Traditional Financing as low as 0% for 60 months with No Payment for 90 days** or Premier Financing on select 2019 and 2020 models. 2019 models have the added benefit of Ducati Incentives which can be applied to Ducati Apparel and Accessories. Please see below for key offer details.

Sign & Ride

Purchase a new 2020 or 2019 Ducati motorcycle and have no payments for 90 days**

SPECIAL OFFERS

Multistrada

With the Multistrada family, you can experience the beauty of the journey every day, thanks to versatility that make it ideal for every use. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

2019 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives Multistrada 950 Spoked Wheels 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $184.34/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,361.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ Multistrada 1260 S 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $204.70 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,241.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ Multistrada 1260 S Touring 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $220.87 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,993.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂ $1,500₃ Multistrada 1260 S Pikes Peak 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $250.18/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $12,356.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂ $1,500₃ Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $239.06/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,839.30; 10% downpayment; 1.99% APR₂ $1,500₃ 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Multistrada 950 Spoked Wheels 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $171.34/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,458.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Multistrada 1260 S 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $211.54 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,487.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Multistrada 1260 S Touring 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $228.03 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $12,318.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Multistrada 1260 S Pikes Peak 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $257.92 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,826.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $246.58 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,254.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure

2 Ducati Premier Disclosure

3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Hypermotard

Aggressive look, sporty and fearless character: the new Hypermotard 950 and 950 SP goes back to the roots of competition motard style without sacrificing the sporty essence. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

2019 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives Hypermotard 950 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $142.64/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,622.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $500₃ Hypermotard 950 SP 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $180.96/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,220.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $500₃ 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Hypermotard 950 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $130.11/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,378.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Hypermotard 950 SP 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $167.22/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,250.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure

2 Ducati Premier Disclosure

3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Monster

Contemporary and iconic, with an essential design, for decades the Monster family combines these elements to sportiness, fun and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

2019 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives Monster 797 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $87.07/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,742.30; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $500₃ Monster 821 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $114.45/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,011.30; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $500₃ Monster 1200 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $161.80/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,421.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $750₃ Monster 1200 S 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $188.85/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,549.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ Monster 1200 R 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $211.39/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,489.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Monster 797 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $87.85/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $5,246.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Monster 821 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $115.68/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Monster 1200 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $167.22/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,250.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Monster 1200 S 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $173.40/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,562.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure

2 Ducati Premier Disclosure

3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

SuperSport

The SuperSport is the road sporty bike that brings energy and sport emotion everywhere, from weekend to everyday roads. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

2019 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives Supersport 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $139.26/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,481.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $500₃ SuperSport S 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $164.05/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,408.37; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $750₃ 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Supersport 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $127.02/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,222.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Supersport S 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $150.72/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,418.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure

2 Ducati Premier Disclosure

3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Diavel & XDiavel

Strong personality both in design and performances, the Diavel mixes sporty soul and comfort and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

2019 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives Diavel 1260 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $222.66/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $9,959.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $750₃ Diavel 1260 S 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $251.96/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,181.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ XDiavel 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $227.16/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,147.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $750₃ XDiavel S 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $266.61/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,792.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Diavel 1260 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $201.23/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,966.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Diavel 1260 S 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $231.12/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $12,474.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ XDiavel 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $208.44/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,330.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ XDiavel S 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $244.52/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,150.80; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure

2 Ducati Premier Disclosure

3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Panigale

The highest peak of technology and Ducati design to reach the maximum perfomance. Take advantage of one of our current special offer.

2019 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives 959 Panigale 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $170.81 /mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,797.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $500₃ 959 Panigale Corse 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $194.48/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,784.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $500₃ Panigale V4 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $235.05/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $10,476.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $750₃ Panigale V4 S 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $307.18/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $13,484.30; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ Panigale V4 R 2.99% APR for 60 months, $16.71 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $443.60/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $19,173.65; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ $1,500₃ 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Panigale V4 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $218.76/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $11,851.01; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Panigale V4 S 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $284.72/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $15,179.01; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Panigale V4 R 3.99% APR for 60 months, $16.72 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $404.34/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $21,213.40; 10% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure

2 Ducati Premier Disclosure

3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

SPECIAL OFFERS

Scrambler

Inventive, youthful and free-spirited, the new Ducati Scrambler is much more than a bike, It’s a land of joy, freedom and self-expression. Take advantage of one of our special offers.

2019 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Option 3 – Ducati Incentives Scrambler Sixty2 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $60.05/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,131.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $500₃ Scrambler Icon 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $71.90/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,789.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $500₃ Scrambler Desert Sled 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $93.91/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,011.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $750₃ Scrambler Café Racer 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $93.91/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,011.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $750₃ Scrambler Full Throttle 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $85.44/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $5,541.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $750₃ Scrambler 1100 Eleven 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $102.37/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,481.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $1,000₃ Scrambler 1100 Eleven Special 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $114.23/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,139.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $1,500₃ Scrambler 1100 Eleven Sport 0% APR for 60 months, $16.67/mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $120.15/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,468.30; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ $1,500₃ 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Option 2 – Ducati Premier Financing Scrambler Sixty2 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $74.45/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $4,570.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Scrambler Icon 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $90.94/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $5,402.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Scrambler Desert Sled 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $115.68/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Scrambler Café Racer 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $115.68/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,650.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Scrambler Full Throttle 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $105.37/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $6,130.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Scrambler 1100 Eleven 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $125.99/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,170.80; 15% downpayment; 0.99% APR₂ Scrambler 1100 Eleven Special 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $140.42/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $7,898.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂ Scrambler 1100 Eleven Sport 1.99% APR for 60 months, $16.69 /mo for every $1,000 financed₁ $147.63/mo for 48 months; final balloon payment $8,262.80; 15% downpayment; 3.99% APR₂

1 APR Offer Disclosure

2 Ducati Premier Disclosure

3 Ducati Incentive Disclosure

Visit your local Ducati dealer to find out more about these offers.

Ducati Delivers

Our goal to deliver the best products and level of service hasn’t changed, it’s what we do. Learn how Ducati and our Ducati dealer network have adapted to the current environment.

APR Offer₁

Offer available on 2019 and 2020 models to highly qualified customers on approved credit by Ducati Financial Services through participating and authorized Ducati dealers from April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. Down payment requirement varies from 0%-25% of the purchase price based on credit worthiness.

VIEW KEY OFFER DETAILS

Ducati Premier Financing₂

Offer available on 2019 and 2020 models to highly qualified customers on approved credit by Ducati Financial Services through participating and authorized Ducati dealers from April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. Payments calculated with a $795 freight & setup. APR stated not available in AL, IA, IL, KY, MI, OH, OK, SC & VA. Minimum amount financed of $10,000 to be eligible in MD & HI. Selling price must exceed $10,000 to be eligible in NJ and $7,500 to be eligible in NC. Ducati Premier Financing not available in NH, & PA.

VIEW KEY OFFER DETAILS

Ducati Apparel & Accessories Credit ₃

Offer valid from April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020 when you purchase or finance a select 2019 and 2020 model year Ducati. Ducati will provide you a credit that ranges from $0 – $1,500, depending on the model purchased or financed. Credit is redeemable only for official Ducati brand merchandise at dealer of purchase. Offer not available in cash. Prices and availability of merchandise varies by location. See your local Ducati dealer for financing details or, for general product information, call 1-888-391-5446.

VIEW KEY OFFER DETAILS

90 Days No Pay**

Well-qualified customers who finance a new Ducati through Ducati Financial Services will have the option to up to schedule their first payment for up to 90 days after the contract date. The 90 Days to First Payment offer does not include or affect any amounts that may be due at signing. Interest will accrue on the principal balance beginning from the contract date. Selecting this payment option will increase the monthly payment amount and the amount paid in finance charges.