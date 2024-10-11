Honda presents next-generation technologies for its 0 series models

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. held its “Honda 0 Tech Meeting” event to showcase some of the next-generation technologies that will be applied to the Honda 0 Series, a range of electric vehicles that will be launched globally from 2026.

The Honda 0 Series is being developed with new ideas generated from the ground up with a new approach to EV development that is encompassed in three terms: “Thin, Light and Wise”. This approach will offer five key values:

1) Artistic design with which the public can identify

2) Automated Driving System/Advanced Driver Assistance System (AD/ADAS) that ensure safety and peace of mind

3) New value of the electric vehicle as a “space” for people made possible by the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected technologies

4) Driving pleasure and feeling of unity with the vehicle

5) Extraordinary electrical efficiency

At CES 2024, Honda unveiled two Honda 0 Series concepts: the Saloon and the Space-Hub, as well as its plan to launch a production model of the former in 2026. This will be very similar to the concept model and will be positioned as the flagship model of the series.

In addition, Honda has announced plans to introduce a total of seven Honda 0 Series models globally by 2030, including small, medium and large vehicles.

Looking ahead to CES 2025, Honda is planning to unveil a new 0 Series model. This will be the product embodiment of the electrification technologies and concepts showcased during the Honda 0 Tech Meeting event.

Next-generation technologies presented at the Honda 0 Tech Meeting event

Slim and Light

With the “Lean” development approach, Honda will continue to value and realize the M/M (Man Maximum, Machine Minimum) concept in this electric vehicle era with the goal of delivering new EV value as a comfortable “space” that combines original styling design with a low height and short overhangs.

With the “Lightweight” development approach, Honda’s goal will be to realize both sporty driving and best-in-class electrical efficiency, something that has always been a commitment throughout its history as an automobile manufacturer.

New platform developed specifically for EVs



By adopting 2.0GPa hot-stamping material (ultra-high-strength steel plate), Honda has developed a new EV platform that enables a narrow and low profile, as well as safety and peace of mind for occupants. Thanks to this and the adoption of a slim battery and a specifically developed compact e-Axle (motor, inverter and transmission assembly), Honda’s new low-floor technology enables a low center of gravity and, consequently, reduced inertia. This stabilizes vehicle handling and makes sporty driving possible.

Specially developed compact electric axle



The motor and inverter technologies that Honda has accumulated through the development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) will be used in EVs to create a compact, highly efficient e-axle. The size of the inverter has been reduced by approximately 40% *1 , making it possible to develop a horizontal package design in which the inverter is located next to the motor, something that has been difficult to achieve until now. This compact e-axle makes it possible to reduce height while maximizing cabin space.

Slim battery



The IPU (battery) casing will be approximately 6% thinner *1 thanks to the adoption of mega casting and 3D friction stir welding (FSW) technology. In addition, by adopting a body structure designed to disperse the impact of a collision, the additional space required to protect the battery will be reduced, thereby increasing the area available for mounting the battery. With these technologies, a lighter and thinner battery will be installed, with maximum efficiency, contributing to an increase in range in Honda 0 Series models.

Honda has also set a goal of limiting battery capacity (or, in other words, range) degradation to less than 10% after 10 years of use by applying battery degradation prediction and diagnostic technology that uses driving data from five million Honda vehicles, mostly hybrid electric vehicles.

Active aerodynamics system



Honda has developed an active aerodynamic system that automatically deploys the front spoiler based on vehicle speed and other factors. The spoiler is installed under the floor to reduce air resistance on all vehicle body types, including those with a significant vehicle height or a design with increased air resistance, such as SUVs. In addition to reducing driving energy without affecting daily use, this system will provide the vehicle with high downforce performance and contribute to increased straight-line stability.

New body rigidity management for high driving stability and low weight



A sporty and exhilarating driving experience will be achieved through the adoption of a new Steering Stability Index, which provides the ability to flex the body to control the load on each wheel when cornering. The simplified body structure also contributes to a reduction in overall vehicle weight of approximately 100kg compared to earlier Honda EVs.

Manufacturing technologies to make Lean and Light parameters a reality

Advancement of intelligent power supply unit (IPU) housing production technologies



The IPU (battery) housing production line will adopt a 6,000-ton mega-casting (high-precision, high-pressure casting) machine, greatly reducing the number of parts from more than 60 to just 5. In addition, by joining a specific IPU housing part, which varies for each EV model size, and a common part using FSW welding technology, a wide variety of IPU housings can be produced. This will improve overall production efficiency and reduce the capital investment required. Honda will continue to develop these production technologies, including expanding the application to large-size aluminum chassis parts, in the future.

Advances in technologies to achieve a lighter vehicle body



The application of the first CDC joining technology will expand the possibilities for using high-strength, lightweight materials. This will increase electrical efficiency performance by reducing chassis weight while simultaneously improving passive safety performance.

Advancement of production methods on the battery assembly line



A new cell production system will be adopted on the battery assembly line to achieve high manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. Honda’s flex-cell cell production system, in which multiple cells are connected by automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and production processes can be flexibly combined, will make it possible to accommodate changes in production patterns and fluctuations in production volume.

Witty

By applying the knowledge Honda has accumulated to date and further developing its intelligent technologies, Honda will create original software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and make vehicles fundamentally more ingenious.

Specifically, Honda will develop its original vehicle OS (operating system) and then, in line with the advancement of connected technologies, focus on offering new mobility experiences to customers by applying intelligent technologies optimized for each customer.

Even after the customer purchases the vehicle, Honda will continue to add and update vehicle features through OTA (Over the Air) wireless updates, making the vehicle an even more attractive Honda signature product.

Four key elements Honda will focus on with the “Wise” development approach

AD/ADAS (Automated Driving System/Advanced Driver Assistance System)



Honda will develop its AD/ADAS systems with the aim of offering “experiences that motivate people to go out more spontaneously.” To do this, it will enable safer and smoother mobility that can be enjoyed with greater peace of mind, not only when driving, but throughout the journey from home to the destination.

In 2021, Honda put Level 3 automated driving equipment into practice with the launch of a new Legend equipped with Honda SENSING Elite, which met the requirements for Level 3 autonomous driving (without visual supervision) with conditional driving automation in restricted areas. Honda 0 Series models will include AD/ADAS technologies that will use these technologies to offer more affordable automated driving vehicles to more customers.

Additionally, Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with a system that will allow for the expansion of driving conditions in which driver assistance and Level 3 automated driving (without visual supervision) will be available. This expansion will begin for situations of highway traffic congestion and will continue to evolve through OTA updates.

Honda continues to refine its AD/ADAS technologies, such as highly accurate and reliable LiDAR-based sensing, all-around sensing using high-definition cameras, and the installation of a high-performance AI-enabled ECU and Honda genuine sensor fusion.

Add to this Honda’s original AI technology that combines unsupervised learning technology *4 from US company Helm.ai and behavioural models from experienced drivers, allowing the AI ​​to learn from less data and provide highly accurate driver assistance. This will enable the system to accurately predict risks and seamlessly avoid them, even when driving on roads that are new to the driver or the vehicle, enabling Honda to rapidly expand the scope of automated driving and driver assistance.

By refining this technology, Honda aims to become the first company in the world to extend the application of unattended driving functions to all driving situations, as well as provide safer AD/ADAS systems that will provide greater peace of mind to customers.

The pleasure of driving



While developing automated driving technology to bring greater safety and peace of mind, Honda is also refining its original technology for integrated vehicle dynamics control, which seamlessly connects various control technologies.

In doing so, Honda aims to deliver the “joy of driving” that is unique to new-generation electric vehicles, which will be realized in a dynamic and enjoyable experience that emanates from the driver’s sense of unity, body and soul, with the vehicle. By adopting a “Steer-by-Wire” electronic driving system, integrated control will be applied to all electronically connected devices such as the steering wheel, suspensions and brakes, giving the driver complete control over driving.

Furthermore, by applying 3D-based stabilisation and altitude estimation control gyro sensors, which benefit from Honda’s experience developing technologies originally for robotics, the vehicle’s behaviour will be preemptively stabilised, anticipating any potential destabilization, for smooth cornering. During acceleration, the electric motor and brake system will work together to control tyre grip quickly and precisely, ensuring stable and comfortable acceleration on a variety of road surfaces.

Energy management



By combining battery management technology originally developed for hybrid electric vehicles with new thermal management technology, including battery thermal management, Honda 0 Series models will offer comfortable cabin space and a convenient range to suit each customer’s specific use of the vehicle. Specifically, by increasing the efficiency of the power unit, a range of around 483 km in EPA mode will be achieved.

Additionally, to cope with winter weather, when reduced range due to heating and other function use is a factor, vehicles will balance energy savings with comfort through a human-oriented thermal sensitivity index. By using a heater to warm the passenger compartment space with radiant heat, and highly efficient heat pump operation, energy consumption will be minimized by reducing the heating system’s power consumption by approximately 13% *1 .

Digital User Experience (UX)



By using smart and digital technologies, Honda aims to deliver new and exciting EV-based mobility experiences while simultaneously minimising user stress and maximising enjoyment of driving and the vehicle interior.

In order to offer a relaxed experience for customers, Honda will significantly simplify the operation of the vehicle infotainment system (IVI) and continuously improve assistance with a personalized voice assistant for each customer.

Additionally, with enhanced situational awareness based on image recognition and the use of a Honda-original behavioral prediction algorithm, the vehicle will be able to understand the situation and user intent and proactively offer optimized suggestions and assistance for each customer.

In terms of driving and vehicle enjoyment, Honda will employ ever-advancing information technology and offer a wide range of content. This will include, but is not limited to, (1) entertainment services to make EVs a more entertaining and enjoyable mobility “space,” but also (2) content that will offer more fun to users who like to drive, and (3) a “virtual shared travel experience” that will connect occupants with others outside the vehicle through XR (extended reality) technology.

Through these digital UX technologies, Honda will create the “fun of driving, using and being connected” in its next-generation electric vehicles.