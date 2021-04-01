Honda reveals finance campaign for halo touring models

Set Yourself Three, a comprehensive finance package, brings a suite of aftersales extras alongside preferential finance rates and a test-ride incentive to the touring rider itching to tackle the open road on a brand-new Gold Wing or Africa Twin. The Fireblade also enjoys a finance boost, amongst a number of other models.

Honda UK’s new Set Yourself Three finance package has been designed to encourage riders to tour with complete peace of mind thanks to a variety of complimentary aftersales extras, all brought with the added affordability of reduced finance rates and a test-ride based incentive. Prospective buyers can take advantage on all CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports variants as well as the Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour. Honda’s Super Sport flagship CBR1000RR-R Fireblades are also even more accessible than before along with a raft of other models.

Three is the magic number for iconic duo

Those taking up the well-appointed aftersales and finance package will benefit from no less than three complimentary services; a one-year extended guarantee, one year extended European Roadside Assistance plus a one-year complimentary Datatool subscription for the advanced anti-theft technology.

Injecting value and even greater appeal to the Gold Wing and Africa Twin line-ups are the finance terms of the Set Yourself Three, three-year finance deal. A borrowing rate of 4.9% APR wrapped in with a £500 incentive courtesy of a pre-purchase test-ride makes any specification of the Tour or Adventure models very attractive.

For added flexibility, those customers looking to purchase outright, a £500 incentive courtesy of a pre-purchase test-ride plus a complimentary year’s subscription to Datatool’s advanced anti-theft technology is also available.

Representative Finance Examples:

Model OTR Deposit Test Ride Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge GL1800B GOLD WING [Bagger] 19YM £22,399.00 £4,774.13 £500.00 £17,124.87 £189.00 £12,496.72 £12,506.72 £24,584.85 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.12 GL1800B GOLD WING [Bagger] DCT 20YM £23,999.00 £5,497.12 £500.00 £18,001.88 £199.00 £13,124.31 £13,134.31 £26,295.43 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.12 GL1800 GOLD WING TOUR 19YM £27,899.00 £5,525.01 £500.00 £21,873.99 £249.00 £15,668.55 £15,678.55 £30,667.56 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.12 GL1800 GOLD WING TOUR ABS DCT & AIRBAG 19YM £30,699.00 £6,433.64 £500.00 £23,765.36 £259.00 £17,470.36 £17,480.36 £33,738.00 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.16 GL1800 GOLD WING TOUR ABS DCT & AIRBAG 20YM £30,999.00 £6,398.79 £500.00 £24,100.21 £269.00 £17,470.36 £17,480.36 £34,063.15 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.18 GL1800 GOLD WING 21YM £22,849.00 £4,889.36 £500.00 £17,459.64 £199.00 £12,496.72 £12,506.72 £25,060.08 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.12 GL1800 GOLD WING DCT 21YM £24,229.00 £5,392.25 £500.00 £18,336.75 £209.00 £13,124.31 £13,134.31 £26,550.56 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.12 GL1800 GOLD WING TOUR 21YM £28,349.00 £5,975.08 £500.00 £21,873.92 £249.00 £15,668.55 £15,678.55 £31,117.63 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.12 GL1800 GOLD WING TOUR DCT & Airbag 21YM £31,449.00 £6,513.77 £500.00 £24,435.23 £279.00 £17,470.36 £17,480.36 £34,538.13 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.18

Model OTR Deposit Test Ride Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CRF1100L Africa Twin 20YM PLUS £15,849.00 £3,263.88 £500.00 £12,085.12 £149.00 £8,213.68 £8,223.68 £17,351.56 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.09 CRF1100L Africa Twin DCT 20YM PLUS £16,749.00 £3,512.35 £500.00 £12,736.65 £159.00 £8,579.94 £8,589.94 £18,326.29 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.09 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports 20YM PLUS £17,449.00 £4,108.66 £500.00 £12,840.34 £149.00 £9,087.78 £9,097.78 £19,070.44 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.10 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT 20YM PLUS £18,649.00 £3,561.01 £500.00 £14,587.99 £189.00 £9,560.33 £9,570.33 £20,435.34 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.10 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES 20YM PLUS £18,849.00 £3,760.98 £500.00 £14,588.02 £189.00 £9,560.33 £9,570.33 £20,635.31 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.10 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT 20YM PLUS £20,149.00 £3,990.96 £500.00 £15,658.04 £199.00 £10,411.15 £10,421.15 £22,076.11 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.11 CRF1100L Africa Twin 20YM £13,049.00 £3,059.82 £500.00 £9,489.18 £119.00 £6,371.45 £6,381.45 £14,225.27 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.07 CRF1100L Africa Twin DCT 20YM £13,949.00 £3,255.57 £500.00 £10,193.43 £129.00 £6,798.89 £6,808.89 £15,208.46 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.07 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports 20YM £14,649.00 £3,109.48 £500.00 £11,039.52 £139.00 £7,390.74 £7,400.74 £16,014.22 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.08 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT 20YM £15,849.00 £3,648.97 £500.00 £11,700.03 £139.00 £8,155.38 £8,165.38 £17,318.35 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.09 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES 20YM £16,049.00 £3,440.23 £500.00 £12,108.77 £149.00 £8,241.02 £8,251.02 £17,555.25 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.09 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT 20YM £17,349.00 £3,773.33 £500.00 £13,075.67 £159.00 £8,972.73 £8,982.73 £18,980.06 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.10

*See bottom of release for financial Terms and Conditions

Fireblade access

Similarly, the latest CBR1000RR-R Fireblades benefit from the same improved, 4.9% finance rate over a three-year contract. Representing the cutting-edge of litre performance bikes, the 215bhp road-racer also weighs in with a £1,000 enhancement after a test ride. Furthermore, one year of the Datatool tracking service is also included. Better yet, this offer applies to both standard and SP models of Fireblade.

For added flexibility, those customers looking to purchase outright, a £1,000 incentive courtesy of a pre-purchase test-ride plus a complimentary year’s subscription to Datatool’s advanced anti-theft technology is also available.

Representative Finance Examples:

Model OTR Deposit Test Ride Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE ABS CBR1000STL 20YM £19,999.00 £5,005.67 £1,000.00 £13,993.33 £169.00 £9,647.23 £9,657.23 £21,746.90 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.09 CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP ABS CBR1000SPL 20YM £23,499.00 £6,180.00 £1,000.00 £16,319.00 £179.00 £11,951.63 £11,961.63 £25,585.63 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.10

*See bottom of release for financial Terms and Conditions

Offers for Street family

Honda’s most powerful Street model, the CB1000R, can be purchased on a reduced finance package rated at 5.9% APR. Bolstered by a deposit contribution of up to £750, Honda’s premium sports naked that underwent a significant refresh for 2021 is the ideal choice for riders looking for an impressive mix of performance and a classic aesthetic. A £750 deposit contribution is available to 20YM and older NC750Xs, making the frugal and do-it-all model the perfect 365-day bike.

Middleweights in the shape of the 20YM and older Super Sport CBR500R and Street CB500F have also been tagged with a deposit contribution of £500 alongside a finance package of 6.9% APR.

19YM and older 125s also receive support with deposit contributions of £200 and two-year finance packages rated at 4.9% APR, which allows new riders to take their first step into the motorcycling world affordably, aboard an MSX125, Super Cub or CB125F.

Representative Finance Examples:

Model OTR Deposit HUK Contribution Dealer Contribution Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CB1000R ABS 20YM £11,649.00 £1,603.47 £375.00 £375.00 £9,295.53 £139.00 £5,603.02 £5,613.02 £12,970.49 5.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.06 CB1000R PLUS 20YM £12,749.00 £2,040.05 £375.00 £375.00 £9,958.95 £149.00 £5,999.69 £6,009.69 £14,163.74 5.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.07 CB1000R PLUS 21YM £12,999.00 £1,959.80 £375.00 £375.00 £10,289.20 £159.00 £5,999.69 £6,009.69 £14,443.49 5.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.07

Model OTR Deposit HUK Contribution Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge NC750X ABS 20YM £7,249.00 £1,026.11 £750.00 £5,472.89 £89.00 £3,017.18 £3,027.18 £8,007.29 5.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.03 NC750X ABS DCT 20YM £7,949.00 £1,077.33 £750.00 £6,121.67 £99.00 £3,396.52 £3,406.52 £8,797.85 5.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.03

Model OTR Deposit HUK Contribution Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CB500F ABS 18YM £5,599.00 £499.72 £500.00 £4,599.28 £79.00 £2,481.28 £2,491.28 £6,335.00 6.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.05 CBR500R ABS 19YM £6,149.00 £720.54 £500.00 £4,928.46 £89.00 £2,485.44 £2,495.44 £6,919.98 6.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.04

Model OTR Deposit HUK Contribution Amount of Credit 24 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge CB125F 19YM £2,949.00 £428.02 £200.00 £2,320.98 £49.00 £1,317.77 £1,327.77 £3,131.79 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.01 CUB 125 £3,449.00 £274.03 £200.00 £2,974.97 £69.00 £1,533.26 £1,543.26 £3,673.29 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.02 MSX125 19YM £3,499.00 £343.56 £200.00 £2,955.44 £69.00 £1,516.24 £1,526.24 £3,725.80 4.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.01

*See bottom of release for financial Terms and Conditions

Scooter value

The SH300i scooter has a customer saving of £300 for 20YM and older. A considerable sum that will buy plenty of miles of riding thanks to the fuel-sipping, one-cylinder engine.

Representative Finance Examples:

*See bottom of release for financial Terms and Conditions

Model OTR Deposit Amount of Credit 36 Payments of Final Payment Final Payment inc Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option to Purchase Fee Annual Contracted Mileage Excess Mileage Charge SH300I ABS 19YM £4,949.00 £909.97 £4,039.03 £69.00 £2,193.98 £2,203.98 £5,597.95 6.9% £10.00 4,000 £0.03

Terms & Conditions

CRF1100L Africa Twin (all variants)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CRF1100L Africa Twin ABS and DCT (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. The complimentary first three services, one-year extended guarantee, one year extended European Roadside Assistance, one-year Datatool subscription and £500 test ride are available when your vehicle is financed through a Hire Purchase, Vehicle Purchase Loan or Personal Contract Purchase agreement with Honda Finance Europe. The minimum balance to finance is £5000 with minimum agreement term of 24 months for Hire Purchase and Vehicle Purchase Loan and 25 months for Personal Contract Purchase. You can settle your finance agreement at any time, however, if you withdraw from your finance agreement within the first 14 days, the complimentary first three services, extended guarantee and European roadside assistance will be cancelled. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 4.9% PCP. **£500 Honda UK Test Ride available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

One Year Datatool subscription and £500 test ride contribution are available to eligible cash customers also.

Gold Wing (all variants)

“PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail Gold Wing (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. The complimentary first three services, one-year extended guarantee, one year extended European Roadside Assistance, one-year Datatool subscription and £500 test ride are available when your vehicle is financed through a Hire Purchase, Vehicle Purchase Loan or Personal Contract Purchase agreement with Honda Finance Europe. The minimum balance to finance is £5000 with minimum agreement term of 24 months for Hire Purchase and Vehicle Purchase Loan and 25 months for Personal Contract Purchase. You can settle your finance agreement at any time, however, if you withdraw from your finance agreement within the first 14 days, the complimentary first three services, extended guarantee and European roadside assistance will be cancelled. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 4.9% PCP. **£500 Honda UK Test Ride available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

One Year Datatool subscription and £500 test ride contribution are available to eligible cash customers also.”

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade (all variants)

“PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CBR1000RR-R Fireblade ABS 20YM (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Finance customers are eligible for 1 year Datatool subscription and £1000 test ride when your vehicle is financed through a Hire Purchase, Vehicle Purchase Loan or Personal Contract Purchase agreement with Honda Finance Europe. The minimum balance to finance is £5000 with minimum agreement term of 24 months for Hire Purchase and Vehicle Purchase Loan and 25 months for Personal Contract Purchase. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 4.9% PCP. **£1000 Honda UK Test Ride available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

One year Datatool subscription and £1000 test ride are available to both cash and finance customers.”

CB1000R (all variants)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CB1000R 21YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 5.9% PCP. **£375 Honda UK deposit contribution available; additional £375 dealer contribution available at participating dealers only. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

NC750X (all variants 20YM and older)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail NC750XA 20YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 5.9% PCP. **£750 Honda UK deposit contribution available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

CBR500R (20YM and older)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CBR500RA 20YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 6.9% PCP. **£500 Honda UK Deposit Contribution available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

CB500F (20YM and older)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CB500F 20YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 6.9% PCP. **£500 Honda UK Deposit Contribution available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

MSX125 (19YM and older)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail MSX125 19YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 2 years 4.9% PCP. **£200 Honda UK deposit contribution available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

Super Cub (19YM and older)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail Cub 125 19YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 2 years 4.9% PCP. **£200 Honda UK deposit contribution available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

CB125F (19YM and older)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail CB125F 19YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 2 years 4.9% PCP. **£200 Honda UK deposit contribution available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.

SH300i (20YM and older)

PCP Terms and Conditions: New retail SH300 20YM and older (all variants) orders from 1 April 2021 to 3 August 2021 and registered by 3 August 2021. Subject to model and colour availability. *OTR may be subject to change due to actual or unexpected changes in tariffs, duties taxes or other costs which may affect importation or other costs of supply. Offers applicable at participating dealers and are at the promoter’s absolute discretion (excluding Channel Islands). Representative example based on 3 years 6.9% PCP. £300 Honda UK Customer Saving available. Excess mileage rate applies. Final payment includes £10 option to purchase fee. At the end of the agreement, there are three options: i) Retain: Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, ii) Return: Return the vehicle, or iii) Renew: Part exchange your Honda for a new one. You do not have to pay the Final Payment if you return the bike at the end of the agreement and you have paid all other amounts due, the bike is in good condition and has been serviced in accordance with the Honda service book and the maximum annual mileage of 4,000 has not been exceeded. Excess mileage rate applies should this be exceeded. Indemnities may be required in certain circumstances. Finance is only available to persons aged 18 or over, subject to status. All figures are correct at time of publication but may be subject to change. Honda Franchise Dealers are credit brokers, not lenders. As the dealer offers products from a limited number of carefully selected finance providers, they are not independent financial advisors. We may or may not make a payment and / or reward to the dealer if you enter into an agreement with us. Credit provided by Honda Finance Europe Plc. Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1HL. Honda Financial Services is a trading name of Honda Finance Europe Plc. a company registered at Companies House No 03289418. Honda Finance Europe plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Services Register number 312541.