COMING TO A DEALER NEAR YOU FROM APRIL TO JUNE 2021
This is your chance to test ride the most talked–about bike in the UK.
Our dedicated test ride fleet will be visiting 21 dealers, to make it even easier for you to put the Trident to the test.
Accompanied by our expert riders, you can see for yourself how the class-leading Trident performs on the road.
Simply choose to ride with a full motorcycle or A2 license, pick your favourite dealer or the date that suits you, and then select one of six sessions available that day.
|01. Pidcock Triumph – 17th April
|02. Staffordshire Triumph – 18th April
|03. J s Gedge Triumph – 23rd April
|04. Triumph East London – 24th April
|05. Norfolk Triumph – 25th April
|06. Triumph West London – 29th April
|07. Total Triumph Taunton – 1st May
|08. Triumph Essex – 2nd May
|09. Woods Triumph – 6th May
|10. Fowlers Triumph – 7th May
|11. Triumph Swindon – 8th May
|12. Triumph Oxford – 9th May
|13. Pure Triumph – 15th May
|14. Triumph North London – 16th May
|15. Bridge Triumph – 21st May
|16. Triumph Dorset – 22nd May
|17. Laguna Triumph – 23rd May
|18. Carl Rosner Triumph – 28th May
|19. Bulldog Triumph – 29th May
|20. Suffolk Triumph – 30th May
|21. Edinburgh Triumph – 5th June
