This is your chance to test ride the most talked–about bike in the UK

2021 Triumph Trident 660

COMING TO A DEALER NEAR YOU FROM APRIL TO JUNE 2021

Our dedicated test ride fleet will be visiting 21 dealers, to make it even easier for you to put the Trident to the test.

Accompanied by our expert riders, you can see for yourself how the class-leading Trident performs on the road.

Simply choose to ride with a full motorcycle or A2 license, pick your favourite dealer or the date that suits you, and then select one of six sessions available that day.

 

TRIDENT TOUR

FROM APRIL TO JUNE 2021

01. Pidcock Triumph – 17th April
02. Staffordshire Triumph – 18th April
03. J s Gedge Triumph – 23rd April
04. Triumph East London – 24th April
05. Norfolk Triumph – 25th April
06. Triumph West London – 29th April
07. Total Triumph Taunton – 1st May
08. Triumph Essex – 2nd May
09. Woods Triumph – 6th May
10. Fowlers Triumph – 7th May
11. Triumph Swindon – 8th May
12. Triumph Oxford – 9th May
13. Pure Triumph – 15th May
14. Triumph North London – 16th May
15. Bridge Triumph – 21st May
16. Triumph Dorset – 22nd May
17. Laguna Triumph – 23rd May
18. Carl Rosner Triumph – 28th May
19. Bulldog Triumph – 29th May
20. Suffolk Triumph – 30th May
21. Edinburgh Triumph – 5th June
