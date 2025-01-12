RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING’S CHASE SEXTON SPRINTS TO ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS VICTORY

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Chase Sexton have started their 2025 AMA Supercross Championship in spectacular form by taking victory in the Anaheim 1 season-opening round, on a night where teammate Julien Beaumer earned the runner-up result in 250SX West.

After qualifying third-fastest, Sexton and his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION were unstoppable for the rest of the night, as the reigning Pro Motocross Champion took the holeshot and comfortably won his heat race by more than seven seconds.

Quick moves in the Main Event saw the 25-year-old Sexton surge into the lead during the opening laps. From there, he managed the race and claimed his first-ever Anaheim 1 victory.

Chase Sexton: “I’m still kind of processing tonight. It’s cool to win Anaheim 1 since it’s a pretty hyped race! I’ve come close in the past, so it was nice to come out on top tonight. I had a lot of fun riding today, had a good time on the track, which was really busy, and I think that kind of plays into my favor. We put a lot of work in during the off-season to get back to where I need to be, so it’s been a long road, but it makes this win feel even better.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450SX teammate Aaron Plessinger experienced a steady night on his way to ninth in the Main Event. The 28-year-old qualified ninth fastest, then finished his Heat Race in P6. A chaotic start to the final saw Plessinger have to fight his way forward from near the back of the field, eventually crossing the finish line in P9.

Aaron Plessinger: “Anaheim 1 didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but we’re walking out healthy. I was kind of sluggish all day, and I didn’t get off to a very good start in the Main Event, which made things harder for me. I’m going to go back and do some more testing this week, do some work, and come into San Diego with an improved feeling and aim to get back on the box.”

It was also an exceptional opening round for Beaumer in the 250SX West division. Equipped with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, the 18-year-old charged to the top of the qualifying leaderboards, then won his Heat with a well-timed pass late in the race.

A strong start to the Main Event saw him quickly slot into P2 and he put in a series of calculated, fast laps to end his night with a well-deserved runner-up result – signifying his first career Supercross podium.

Julien Beaumer: “We’re in a lot better space mentally and physically than we were last year, and I have a lot more belief in myself that I can go the distance. Today I concentrated on minimizing the mistakes on race day, I rode with a lot more maturity than I did last season. I rode calmly, smoothly and tried to ride like I do at the test track. I feel like I achieved that and showed that I’m one of the title contenders this year.”

Next Race: January 18 – San Diego, California

Results 450SX Class – Anaheim

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)

6. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

9. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

10. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 1 of 17 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 25 points

2. Ken Roczen, 22

3. Jason Anderson, 20

6. Justin Barcia, 15

9. Aaron Plessinger, 12

10. Malcolm Stewart, 11

Results 250SX West Class – Anaheim

1. Jo Shimoda (Honda)

2. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Jordon Smith (Triumph)

4. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 1 of 10 rounds

1. Jo Shimoda, 25 points

2. Julien Beaumer, 22

3. Jordon Smith, 20

4. Ryder DiFrancesco, 18