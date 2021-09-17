Honda’s endurance teams qualify strongly for the Bol d’Or 2021

The Frenchman Mike Di Meglio set the fastest lap in 2:00.490 at the Free practice during the first sessions on Thursday on a damp track. In the first qualifying session, the tricky weather conditions and the continuous rain prevented the team from doing a good qualifying result but it allowed the team to get important information in case of rain during the race. At the night session, when the weather improved, the Honda trio was the fastest again on the track.

On Friday, with sunshine and nearly perfect dry track conditions, the Japanese team signed the fourth fastest lap that puts the Honda #5 in the 4th position on the starting grid with a lap time of 1:53.660.

Further Honda teams lining up for the Bol d’Or include National Motos, who start 3rd and RAC41 Chromeburner 4th in the Superstock category.

National Motos, the leading team in the EWC Superstock category, is confident of achieving another podium with Guillaume Antiga, Stéphane Égea and Enzo Boulom, and increase the leading gap in the standings. The team worked on the Fireblade SP at the pre-test at Bol d’Or, and during the qualifying sessions, they adjusted some settings on the bike to have a good pace for the race. The #55 Honda bike set the third best laptime in the SST category (1:55.808).

Privateers RAC 41 Chromeburner signed the fourth fastest lap in the SST category (1:56.200). After the excellent performance of the Fireblade in all the sessions and in all track conditions, the team is convinced to get a good result. Last year, the team raced with the old Fireblade and the #41 riders, Chris Leesch, Grégory Fastré and Wayne Tessels can see a big difference with the new Fireblade that is extremely fast in this track and very good into the corners, what the team needs to be in front of the SST class.

The Bol d’Or starts tomorrow, Saturday 18 September at 3pm local time and will finish at 3pm on Sunday 19 September.