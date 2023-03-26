MotoGP Partnership between Ducati Lenovo Team and Audi Sport

Ducati Corse and Audi Sport partners in the MotoGP World Championship

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 26 March 2023 – Ducati Corse and Audi Sport announce a partnership between the racing department of the four-ring manufacturer and the Ducati Lenovo Team for the entire MotoGP World Championship season.

Starting with the opening round scheduled for this weekend at Portimão (Portugal), reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia and teammate Enea Bastianini will bring the Audi Sport logo to circuits around the world on the fairings of the Desmosedici GP. For Ducati and Audi it is a collaboration capable of transmitting the passion for the world of racing competition and the authentic synergy between two brands that cooperate daily not only in motorsport, but also in various other business areas.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO:

“Audi Sport GmbH is the company with which Audi makes the most exciting and high-performance versions of the range. RS stands for Rennsport, which means Racing in German. As a car and motorcycle enthusiast, I have always been attracted to Audi’s RS models, which are unique in combining strong excitement and usability for the whole family. They are the cars that our riders use daily with great satisfaction. For these reasons, I am proud that Audi Sport is together with the Ducati Lenovo Team in the technological and sporting challenge of MotoGP. Audi Sport and Ducati have a lot in common, and I’m sure that the MotoGP environment and the collaborations between our R&D and Style groups will be able to generate great content for two- and four-wheel enthusiasts.”

Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management AUDI AG:

“The partnership between the Ducati Lenovo Team and Audi Sport perfectly complements the existing cooperation within the brand group. In terms of sporting success on the race track, Ducati is a role model for us for our future involvement in Formula 1”.

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager:

“The work of Ducati and Ducati Corse brings prestige and success to the Group in the field of automotive production and motorsport. The new partnership does not just add the red rhombus logo to the bike, but represents, on a technical level, an extension of the joint potential of Ducati and Audi and an exchange of know-how between the two and four-wheel brands of the group, as the entire mobility sector gears up to face new challenges. We feel sure that Ducati’s involvement in MotoGP and the FIM MotoE World Championship for electric bikes will help to contribute to the future technical direction of the entire group”.

Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH:

“Ducati and Audi Sport GmbH are connected by highly emotional products that are a perfect match. Anyone who owns a Ducati motorcycle is potentially also interested in our R and RS models. On the other hand, we know from many of our customers that they could also imagine riding a Ducati. We want to exploit this potential for joint products and customer experiences. We have many exciting ideas that we want to implement step by step.”