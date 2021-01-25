Hot grueling race in Arizona at 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton had a solid start to the 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) on Sunday, finishing just off the Pro 450 class podium with a hard-fought fourth-place in Havasu, Arizona.

The season opener proved to be a challenging one with course conditions on the rougher side due to rainfall throughout the weekend but Walton came prepared with an optimum setup aboard his FX 450. Getting off to a top-10 start, Walton charged his way up to a top-five position by lap eight and he set his sights on the fourth-place battle ahead. At the halfway mark, Walton made his move to overtake fourth and from there he maintained a steady pace to finish just off the Pro 450 podium in fourth.

Walton: “It was definitely a challenge today. I had a couple little spills just coming in a little too hot and getting a little too lazy coming into the corners. That track is very demanding but my suspension was awesome. I made a last minute decision before this race today and I was very happy with it. It was a grueling race but I’m happy to be walking away safe and done with the first round.”

Privateer Justin Hoeft put forth an impressive performance in the Pro 450 class to come away with an impressive third-place podium finish at the season opener.

Next Round: Blythe, California – February 19-21, 2021

Pro (MC) Round 1 Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Taylor Robert (KTM)

3. Justin Hoeft (HQV)

4. Austin Walton (HQV)