January 25, 2021 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on BMW Motorrad reducing trade show launches for digital formats

2021 BMW R18 Spirit of Passion

Munich. New live and digital formats will increasingly take the place of traditional trade fair appearances at BMW Motorrad in the future. In particular, this means that the traditional commitments at the two leading motorshows EICMA in Milan and Intermot in Cologne, which were previously organised centrally by BMW Motorrad, will no longer apply.

This realignment of the communication strategy for new BMW Motorrad products and offers includes in-house BMW Motorrad and BMW Group formats as well as external formats – both live and digital – taking into account the respective defined requirements of the different target groups and media genres.

“Our strategic communication realignment in which we make use of increased live and digital formats will enable us to inspire even more people worldwide for BMW Motorrad products and offers in the future and to approach them in an optimally targeted manner,” says Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

By using our own trade fair-independent live and digital formats we cannot only time world premieres and product launches more flexibly, but it also enables more intensive interaction with all target groups as well as an increased information reach.

BMW Motorrad will also continue to present its product range to visitors at selected regional motorcycle shows and will be open to new formats.

