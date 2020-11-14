Husqvarna starts 2021 Moto3 competition with strong line-up of experience and promising youths

Husqvarna Motorcycles will start 2021 Moto3 competition with the same strong line-up of experience and promising youth thanks to contract renewals with Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez. Fenati currently sits on the edge of the top ten in the 2020 series standings from his eighth season in Moto3 and has scored points in eight Grands Prix during his first term on the Husqvarna FR 250 GP. Most memorably the 24-year old Italian rode to the brand’s maiden victory at Misano in September; the twelfth of his career. He has since increased his competitiveness to place the distinctive white and blue motorcycle near the front of the action-packed category in the second half of the 2020 campaign.

Lopez has shown a fierce ability for impressive race starts and has improved his qualification performances as 2020 has developed. The 18-year old is nearing the conclusion of his third Grand Prix season and the highlight so far has been 5th position at the Gran Premi de Catalunya. The Spaniard has posted GP points on four occasions.

Sterilgarda Max Racing team will be able to count on the continuity of the working relationship throughout the crew and the concentrated effort to refine the Husqvarna Motorcycles machine to again be a force for Moto3 success come 2021.

Romano Fenati: “I’m proud to continue for another season with Husqvarna Motorcycles and this team. I’m happy to race and work here. We need to do more, and we know we can. We worked on the bike and made a big step and need to do another one in 2021. We then can start with this base and aim to do our best race-by-race.”

Alonso Lopez: “I feel very comfortable in the team and I understand the bike a lot better now. We are working very well and step-by-step we are closing the gap to the first group and this is really important for next year because we’ll be able to make good results and demonstrate our potential. I’m very happy.”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal:“Things have been progressing much better in terms of performances because Romano became more confident and started to race like we expected; the win was of course something that made us very happy. Alonso had some promising races, so it was our priority to confirm these riders and go again next season. Alonso is still young and Romano – together with our group and all the experience – we know is capable of much better results. We haven’t seen the best of the combination yet but I think we will in 2021: that’s my biggest hope.”