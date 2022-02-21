2022 Ducati: The Black Pill

Black, dark and gloomy. The Matrix had Red and Blue Pills…but what about the Black Pill? The new 2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera, XDiavel Dark and XDiavel S increases the intensity of the red pill and that’s what the new 2022 Ducati XDiavel line is all about. It’s not for everyone, it’s raw, dark, limited and holds nothing back.

The XDiavel Nera project comes to life from the values ​​shared by the two companies: the passion for design, craftsmanship tradition, the use of cutting-edge technologies and an aptitude for innovation. The result is a motorcycle that is unique in its character and aesthetics, which communicate Italian design, and it will be produced in a numbered edition limited to 500 units.

Nera, meaning black in Italian and a warrior of Connacht in Irish mythology, the new XDiavel will definitely blackpill you into reality fast.

Like the Matrix, were are in a world where questioning too much can lead to change, so why not take a new 2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera for a ride?

Take the glass of water, what shall it be Neo?

2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera: ELEGANCE UNLIMITED.

Introducing the new 2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera…

XDiavel Nera: made in Italy design and craftsmanship combine with technology and innovation in a motorcycle made by Ducati in partnership with Poltrona Frau’s Interiors.

The XDiavel Nera will be produced in a limited-edition numbered series of 500 units: it is characterized by an elegant “Black on Black” livery and by a special customizable saddle made of Pelle Frau®.

The partnership between two brand ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world like Ducati and Poltrona Frau has led to the creation of a fascinating project: the Ducati XDiavel Nera.

Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati: “The XDiavel Nera project was born from the encounter between two Italian excellences. Ducati and Poltrona Frau are two brands with a unique history, they share a passion for beauty and well-made objects, they are strongly Italian and make craftsmanship a distinctive element, always supporting it with sophisticated technological solutions and the use of high-quality materials. The XDiavel Nera perfectly summarizes the values ​​that unite Ducati and Poltrona Frau. It is a unique motorcycle with an unmistakable identity, a splendid expression of the excellence of Made in Italy “.

Poltrona Frau is a leading company in high-end furniture and an ambassador of Italian excellence all over the world. The collaboration with Ducati, introduced with the Ducati Scrambler Club Italia project, benefits from the experience gained over the years by the Interiors in Motion area of ​​Poltrona Frau. The Interiors in Motion Business Unit specializes in the creation, construction and supply of distinctive leather interiors in the premium automotive, aviation, rail transport and offshore navigation sectors.

Giovanni Maiolo, Poltrona Frau Interiors in Motion Business Unit Director: “There is great satisfaction for the work done together with Ducati on the XDiavel Nera. We are proud to be part of this 100% Italian project that has fascinated us from the very beginning and has given us the opportunity to once again demonstrate our know-how and our ability to design in co-design projects by combining innovation and craftsmanship.”

2022 Ducati XDiavel Dark: THE POWER OF OPPOSITES.

Introducing the new 2022 Ducati XDiavel Dark…

The XDiavel Dark enhances the beauty of the Ducati cruiser’s shapes thanks to the essential matt black color.

On the XDiavel Dark, the total black livery has also been extended to the mechanics and finishes, thus enhancing the Ducati “Reduce to the Max” design principle. The XDiavel Dark, the gateway to the XDiavel world, represents its purity and essential nature.

2022 Ducati XDiavel S: CUTTING EDGE DUCATI.

Introducing the new 2022 Ducati XDiavel S…

The XDiavel S embodies the sports side of the Ducati cruise. You can tell it is a Ducati at the first corner: the way it leans, its technical content, its cutting-edge electronic package and high performance guarantee an unforgettable riding experience.

