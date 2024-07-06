Indian Challenger RR and FTR750 at prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed

Indian Motorcycle brings the thunder to

Goodwood Festival of Speed with the Challenger RR and FTR750

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, will bring the thundering sound of King Of The Baggers and American Flat Track racing to the UK with the appearance of the Indian Challenger RR and FTR750 at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 11-14.

Renowned for its celebration of motorsport culture, the Goodwood Festival of Speed attracts enthusiasts from around the globe for a one-of-a-kind event, where the past, present, and future of automotive innovation converge while honouring the rich heritage of iconic brands such as Indian Motorcycle.

Sharing the famous hill with some of motorsports biggest and best icons, the Indian Challenger RR makes its Goodwood debut offering a rare opportunity for fans outside of America to witness a full-factory race Bagger in action and hear the outstanding PowerPlus V-Twin engine in the hands of racing legend, Jeremy McWilliams.

Created to celebrate the 2022 King of the Baggers championship crown, Indian Motorcycle and S&S Cycle built just 29 Challenger RR customer bikes, each hand-crafted and race-tuned with the same spec and setup as Tyler O’Hara’s #29 championship-winning bike. The Challenge RR offers collectors the unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

Returning to Goodwood after first appearing in 2018, the Indian FTR750 is the dominant force in American Flat Track racing. A clean-sheet design, the FTR750 was developed in-house by the Indian Motorcycle Racing engineering and design teams with a high-performance 750cc V-Twin engine and unique, ultra-light steel frame, large centrally located airbox and sleek lightweight carbon fibre body.

From its racing debut in 2017, marking Indian Motorcycle Racing’s official return to professional flat track racing, the FTR750 has cemented its legacy with seven consecutive American Flat Track SuperTwins Championship titles and carrying Wrecking Crew rider, Jared Mees, to a record-equalling ninth championship.

Racing, and winning, have long been a core element within the Indian Motorcycle brand DNA. Founded by racers, driven to innovate by a desire to go faster and win races, Indian Motorcycle has been racing, and winning, for 123 years. From Oscar Hedstrom’s endurance racing at the turn of the century to O.C. Godfrey winning at the famed Isle of Man in 1911, from Burt Munro’s land-speed records to the original Wrecking Crew’s dominance in the 50s and the present Wrecking Crew’s American Flat Track dominance, from SuperHooligan Championships on the FTR in 2022 and 2023 to the Challenger taking the King of the Baggers Championships in 2020 and 2022 – the list of history-making racing milestones for Indian Motorcycle is unparalleled.