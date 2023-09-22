Motorcyclists know that just owning a motorcycle can be inspiring, riding it, meeting other riders and joining a worldwide family, now that’s making “Life a Ride.” Join us for week #260 of Inspiration Friday: 100 YEARS OF “MAKE LIFE A RIDE” where we look at the The Annual Barber Vintage Festival; one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world. The three-day festival features the first ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas with demo rides, vintage bike racing, BMW Performance Center, police rodeo, food trucks, live entertainment, BMW special guests, kid zone and more!

BMW Motorrad is also celebrating their 100 year Anniversary! BMW Motorrad’s history is characterized by an urge to succeed. Succeed in challenges and celebrate success. However, there have also been setbacks and it’s taken quite some perseverance. Giving up was never an option. The company’s history is mainly about people sharing a passion: adventurers, dreamers, inventors, athletes, visionaries – men and women aiming to revolutionize the streets with great ideas on two wheels. 100 years of the “Make Life a Ride” spirit. In this spirit, we take the time to simultaneously look at our past and our future: at events and highlights in the anniversary year 2023. And lots of ideas are still to come.

BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2023 (aka Barber Vintage Festival)

When: October 6-8, 2023

Where: Barber Motorsports Park

6040 Barber Motorsports Pkwy

Leeds, Alabama 35094

United States

This year, 2023, is an important one for BMW Motorrad. It marks the time when we celebrate our centennial birthday, marking 100 years of BMW history! For the first time ever – we will have BMW Motorrad Days Americas – taking place here in the United States, welcoming fans from across the Americas.

Feel the nostalgic vibe and enjoy epic rides as we honor our heritage and lean into our future. Demo rides, vintage bike racing, BMW Performance Center, police rodeo, food trucks, live entertainment, BMW special guests, kid zone and more! Get your tickets now and save 20%. Registration necessary to receive discount. No purchase necessary.

For the latest information on purchasing tickets and event activities and to visit the BMW Motorrad Days event hub.

BMW MOTORRAD DAYS AMERICAS AT BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL

For our 100 Year anniversary, BMW Motorrad is bringing the world of BMW together through the first ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas held in the United States. BMW Motorrad Days Americas will be a weekend not to be missed! We hope you are able to make plans, pack your bike and join us at Barber Vintage Festival.

Join us for the three-day festival for vintage racing, a fan zone with vendors and entertainment, a swap meet with hundreds of vendors selling vintage motorcycles and parts, demo rides, training experiences, family fun and of course, the world famous Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

We are looking to the BMW community coming together during this remarkable weekend to get the full Barber Vintage Festival experience and to celebrate and share stories with thousands of fellow BMW enthusiasts and community.

Join us and the BMW riding community in celebrating our passion this October at BMW Motorrad Days Americas!

Barber Vintage Festival

The Annual Barber Vintage Festival is one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world. The three-day festival features the fan zone with food and entertainment, a swap meet with hundreds of vendors selling vintage motorcycles and parts, as well as the VJMC gathering.

AGENDA

Fan Zone: Product display, beer garden, live music, food trucks, partner displays, merchandise store, kid zone

Ride Experiences: Demo Rides of the latest motorcycles, Off Road demos led by BMW Performance Center, Electric demos with the CE 04 and more.

Stunt Shows: Chris McNeil performing awe inspiring stunts all weekend!

Ride in Bike Show: Vintage and Custom motorcycles with special awards

Barber Museum Scavenger Hunt: explore the museum to find historic highlights

DoubleR Fest: Register to ride ontrack with Nate Kern during DoubleR Fest, Monday Oct 9th . Seats are limited so register now! DoubleRFest @ Barber | Nate Kern (kerntrackdays.com)

And more…

BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2023 at Barber Vintage Fest

We are happy to announce that BMW Motorrad will partner with Barber Vintage Festival and hold the first ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas in conjunction with one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world, Barber Vintage Festival this fall.

This will be an event not to be missed. BMW Motorrad Days Americas will bring our brand, our latest products and our passionate BMW Motorrad community together for an incredible experience.

Demo the lastest models at BMW Motorrad Days Americas

Stop by the BMW Motorrad Demo Truck at BMW Motorrad Days Americas during Barber Vintage Fest to ride models from our line-up.

Please note event will follow Federal, State, Local and BMW COVID precautions and procedures to deliver a safe and comfortable experience.

If you would like to ride:

You’ll need a valid motorcycle license – No permits

Apparel minimum requirements: DOT approved helmet, eye protection, long sleeve shirt, long pants, closed-toe over-heel shoes

Rider and Passenger minimum age is 18

If you’ve consumed alcohol today, please visit us another day

Please arrive 10 minutes early, ready to ride

You must be present for roll call and the rider’s meeting

Enjoy the Ride

Located in Birmingham, Alabama, the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest motorcycle collection. With over 1,600 motorcycles spanning over 100 years of production, the Barber collection represents 200 different manufacturers from 20 countries.

100 YEARS OF “MAKE LIFE A RIDE” – YOUR STORY MAKES OURS COMPLETE

One history, countless stories

The people substantially shaping the history of BMW motorcycles go beyond the norm. It all began with Chief Designer Max Friz, who designed the first BMW motorcycle that was showcased at the German Motor Show on 28 September 1923. He was followed by designers, racers and pioneers who also challenged the status quo. In 1924, Rudolf Schleicher played a leading role in the development of the BMW R 37’s engine, the first BMW Motorrad sports model. In 1937, Ernst Jakob Henne broke the land speed record on a BMW 500 Kompressor fitted with full trim panel, reaching 279.503 km/h. In 1939, Georg “Schorsch” Meier won the Senior TT on the Isle of Man as the first non-British person on a BMW Kompressor. Even today, people at BMW Motorrad are still thinking ahead, developing new vehicle concepts based on new drives, for example.

Max Friz –

Chief Designer from 1917

From 1917, Max Friz became Chief Designer at BMW, turning his attention to his great passion: developing the motorcycle. In just four weeks, he put the complete design to paper. His vision, the BMW R 32, will be showcased at the German Motor Show in September 2023. The rest is history.

Hans A. Muth –

Erster Designer from 1971

Hans A. Muth became a designer at BMW Motorrad for the first time in 1971. In 1973, he put his passion for speed on the road with the first BMW Motorrad superbike. The styling of the R 90 S sparks a passion in onlookers. It was followed by numerous stylistic icons in BMW Motorrad’s product history.

Edgar Heinrich –

Vice President Design from 2012

Since 2012, when Edgar Heinrich took charge, the company has created the touring enduro icon BMW R 1200 GS and the super sports S 1000 RR along with many other motorcycles. However, he also focuses on electrifying mobility, for example as part of the development of the avant-garde CE 04 electric scooter or visionary bikes, such as the AMBY 2022 vision.

Share your story

100 years – what a ride. We’re sure you’ve experienced countless moments on your bike that were special, moving or just plain crazy. It’s stories like yours that make ours so vivid. That’s because it is you out there riding our bikes. All over the world, wherever life and freedom take you.

100 YEARS IN AN EXHIBITION

With “100 YEARS BMW MOTORRAD” as the motto, the anniversary exhibition brings 100 years of BMW Motorrad’s history to life. Take a journey through 100 years packed with passion, great ambitions and impressive stories. Browse through history and delve into an immersive world that makes the passion of motorcycling tangible with all your senses. From off-road scenery to urban environments, you can experience the entire BMW Motorrad universe here. And it goes without saying that you also form part of our history.

The House Of The Motorcycle at BMW Museum Munich is the venue of the exhibition honouring the 100th anniversary

Venue

The exhibition will be staged in the famous “bowl” at BMW Museum Munich. Doors to the public are open beginning May 12, 2023. A great reason for a bike ride – or a visit with the whole family.

NEW “OLD” RETRO ROADSTER

R 12 nineT

Evolution of a legend. The new R 12 nineT is the consistent follow-up to the iconic R nineT retro roadster. With new ergonomics, more dynamism and more of a retro look. It evolves and yet remains true to itself. As always: pure #SoulFuel. And it’s still perfect for customizing. It’s on its way… time to get excited!

THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION

The BMW CE 02

Tame the city streets with this stylish piece of engineering. The electric BMW CE 02 glides effortlessly through even the narrowest alleyways and past the after-work traffic. It’s the ideal way to get to wherever you need to be. Move your way.

Two models aimed at aficionados on occasion of the anniversary

In 2023, we will be celebrating our history with two edition models: the BMW R 18 100 Years and the BMW R nineT 100 Years. With its chrome-plated tank and paint-on-chrome technology, the R nineT is reminiscent of the 1969 R 75/5. With its drop-shaped tank, the R 18 reflects the design of the 1936 R 5. These two models aimed at real enthusiasts are each limited to 1,923 units.

100 years of style and accessories

A perfect match for the anniversary: our Edition 100 Years clothing, accessories and optional equipment. The items are unmistakable, for example, thanks to unique details, special stitching or retro cuts. Accessories, such as bags and motorcycle mats, available in different designs and sizes, are identifiable by their 100-year logo. Discover a selection of 100 Years Edition products here.

A CENTURY OF INNOVATION

BMW Motorrad 100 Years Exhibition in Spartanburg, South Carolina

The Ultimate Driving Museum Celebrates the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad with the BMW Motorcycles: A Century of Innovation exhibit.

The Ultimate Driving Museum is proud to present a new exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad, BMW Motorcycles: A Century of Innovation. The exhibit will be the sixth major exhibit and will highlight BMW’s world-leading technical innovations, racing victories, world records, and the pure passion that drives BMW’s motorcycle division to this day.

The exhibit will feature 53 of BMW’s most exciting two-wheelers and microcars built from 1923 to the present (vintage, modern, race bikes, and customs) each with a story to tell about BMW’s 100-year history as a motorcycle manufacturer. The bikes on display include a fine selection of prewar singles and boxer twins, postwar street and racing machines including the world championship-winning 1958 Fath Kneeler sidecar motorcycle, and Reg Pridmore’s AMA Superbike championship-winning R 90 S, plus a world-traveling R 80 G/S and other assorted rarities from the 100-year span of BMW Motorcycle history. The exhibit is open to the public from May 19, 2023 through January 2024.