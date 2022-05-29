Complex qualifying session due to the weather condition at Mugello circuit

Michele Pirro will start from fifth row in the Gran Premio d’Italia at Mugello circuit Michele Pirro and the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team will start from the fourteenth position in the Gran Premio d’Italia, eightt round of the MotoGP World Championship.

It was a good Saturday for the Italian rider who fought hard in Q1 and even managed to take provisional access to Q2 after the first attempt; he finished in fourth position, securing P13 on the grid – as Martin has been sanctioned.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“It was quite a complex qualifying session due to the weather conditions. Maybe I could have done something more but I can’t complain about this result. The feeling with the bike has improved and I’m sure we can have a good race tomorrow. Our target? I think we have the potential to fight for the Top 10.”