Total Motorcycle brings you a very special Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest story this week that unless you live in Spain or Europe you might not have heard about. 40 custom bike shops. 3 Months to design. 1 Winner. Honda likes new challenges, a lot. The 2nd Edition of Honda Garage Dreams is even more exciting as this year the latest Neo Sports Café to reach the family, the Honda CB650R, will be chopped up, designed and crafted into a rolling motorcycle artwork. We won’t spoil it for you and let you know this year’s winner right off the bat but wait till you see their winning Honda CB650R but the other finalists.
The new Honda CB650R with its characteristic street fighter and lightweight sporty performance is ready to take you on an urban adventure that is hard to forget. With a sleek, streamlined design in keeping with sophisticated urban style and inspired by the CB1000R, it blends curved lines with sharp angles, topped off with a distinctive LED headlight.
TMW covered the Honda Garage Dreams Contest last year and if this is all new to you, be sure to read that story here. Don’t forget to see our new 2022 Honda Motorcycle Model Guides which are being added to as 2022 bikes arrive.
I had selected some of the 40 customized bikes I found interesting but couldn’t add them all (or this page would be huge) so go here after you are done reading this article and see them all in their full glory.
Readers please note: As this is a European Content hosted in Spanish, I had to hand translate all of the following from Spanish to bring this week’s Friday Inspiration story to you. It was a lot of work but I think you will really love it as you most likely would never of heard of this content in North America.
Total Motorcycle would like to thank Honda and Honda Garage Dreams Contest for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.
Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest
No motorcycle manufacturer understands like Honda what “the power of dreams” is capable of. Sōichirō Honda manufactured his first motorcycle in 1946, based on a bicycle. Just three years later, his company introduced the first fully designed and developed motorcycle by Honda, which was given the name Dream D-Type.
Today, Honda is one of the most important vehicle manufacturers in the world, and one of the keys to its undeniable success is that, as its founder did, they dream of the future while creating it. The new Neo Sports Café range, which is part of Honda’s Heritage family, is a great example of this.
In 2018, Honda Motor Europe Iberia launched the first motorcycle customization contest for the Official Network of Dealers, the Honda Garage Dreams. A successful edition that resulted in very attractive customizations with the CB1000R as a base and whose winner was Hakuba Motor, with the customization of Alfredo.
We like new challenges, a lot. We proposed the II Edition of Honda Garage Dreams, but we wanted to give even more excitement… what if we do it with the last Neo Sports Café to reach the family?
Thus, the challenge for this Honda Garage Dreams Contest II Edition will be to customize the new Honda CB650R.
The new Honda CB650R with its characteristic street fighter and lightweight sporty performance is ready to take you on an urban adventure that is hard to forget. With a sleek, streamlined design in keeping with sophisticated urban style and inspired by the CB1000R, it blends curved lines with sharp angles, topped off with a distinctive LED headlight.
This unique style has multiple customization options, which is why Honda Motor Europe Iberia, expands the possibilities of all the brand’s dealerships, and after the resounding success of Honda Garage Dreams, begins this second edition.
This second edition will begin on November 18, 2019 and will end at the Revival Cafe in Madrid.
Participants must meet a series of requirements to carry out the participation, with a maximum budget for accessories and parts may not exceed.
WINNER
After several and demanding voting processes, finally ‘ Fénix’ , the creation of Mototrofa , has been chosen as the winner of the 2nd Edition of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest , in which a total of 36 dealers from Spain and Portugal have participated with customizations to Starting with the popular and successful CB650R , which is part of Honda’s Neo Sports Café family and also provides a perfect base for customization.
The story of ‘ Fénix’ is very special. The Mototrofa dealership was devastated last year by a terrible fire that completely destroyed the workshop. But after hard work he managed to rise from the ashes and come back even stronger. After this horrible experience, and thinking of a certain creature from Greek mythology, the Mototrofa workers decided to baptize their customization as ‘ Fenix’ . On the other hand, as they already did with the CB1000R project of the first edition, they also decided to keep the number 93 present as a tribute to the year in which Mototrofa was born and also as a tribute to the world champion Marc Márquez.
Regarding the customization, apart from the design, it stands out its spectacular single-sided swingarm, the full carbon exhaust, the VFR750F rear wheel, the front wheel and brake discs of the CBR900RR, the beautiful rear tail with the LED light below and, of course, the chassis painted in red.
Mototrofa has ended up imposing in a final very adjusted to the customizations of the Autoferro (Murcia) and Impala (Barcelona) dealers , second and third, respectively.
The transformation of Autoferro ‘s CB650R consists of an adaptation of this model to the character that Wesley Snipes stars in the film Blade. It is a motorcycle with a markedly aggressive character that, in the dealer’s opinion, would have been the motorcycle chosen by this character if the script had required it.
For its part, Impala decided to go for a simple product without the need to structurally modify the bike, seeking a more sporty aesthetic with the use of semi-handlebars and delaying the position of the footpegs. At the paint level, this customization is based on the colors of the CB of the ’70s.
Mototrofa Interview – Presentation to the contest
1.- THE CUSTOMIZATION OF MOTORCYCLES IS SINKING DEEPER AND DEEPER AMONG USERS, WHO SEEK TO DISTINGUISH THEMSELVES FROM THE REST THROUGH A UNIQUE VEHICLE, AND BRANDS INCREASINGLY OFFER MORE OPTIONS. WHAT SETS HONDA APART FROM THE REST IN THIS REGARD?
What stands out in this regard is the availability, the competitive price and the ease with which you can buy genuine or aftermarket parts for Honda motorcycles, which helps a lot in project customization.
2.- HONDA’S NEO SPORTS CAFÉ RANGE EMBODIES THE DELICACY OF JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP AND THE CAFÉ RACER SPIRIT. COULD IT BECOME A NEW FLAGSHIP FOR THE BRAND?
What stands out in this regard is the availability, competitive pricing, and ease with which you can buy genuine or aftermarket parts for Honda motorcycles, which helps a lot in project customization.
3.- AT THE DEALERSHIP, NOW THAT THE NEO SPORTS CAFÉ RANGE IS CONSOLIDATED, WHICH MODEL IS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL, OR AROUSES MORE INTEREST, AT THE MOMENT?
The CB650R is undoubtedly arousing a lot of interest and is quickly winning the hearts of the Portuguese.
4.- THIS IS THE SECOND EDITION OF THE HONDA GARAGE DREAM’S CONTEST… WHAT HAS BEEN THE MAIN REASON THAT HAS ENCOURAGED YOU TO PARTICIPATE?
It is our second participation. We believe that the projection that this contest brings to distributors only benefits them. We expect Honda to promote such initiatives more frequently.
What do you expect from this second edition?
That the contest reaches more people and the public to vote in its entirety.
5.- HOW HAS THE TEAM RECEIVED THIS CONTEST? DO YOU ALREADY HAVE IDEAS FOR YOUR PROJECT?
With great enthusiasm It is a challenge that we will face with all seriousness and commitment. We look forward to getting to work on the CB650R and there are already several ideas online.
6.- WHAT DO YOU THINK THIS CONTEST WILL BRING TO THE TEAM?
We hope that this challenge will bring essentially personal development to the team, foster creativity and further strengthen teamwork.
How was the contest?
Among the bases of the contest, and to contain the expenses of the activity, it should be noted that the dealers have not been able to exceed a maximum budget in accessories and parts, in addition to having the possibility of having an additional budget for painting.
The finalists and final winner have been decided through various voting processes. On the one hand, all fans have been able to cast their vote online at www.hondagaragedreamscontest.com . On the other hand, the personalized motorcycles have been exhibited at the Revival Café in Madrid, where users have been able to vote live and choose the second finalist. There, too, a jury made up of customization experts and professionals assessed the customizations live and also cast their vote. Finally, the final winner has been decided online through the official website, where fans have been able to vote.
It is worth highlighting the excellent participation in the different voting processes, with more than 22,000 votes cast , counting those made through the website and those that have been done in person at the Revival Café in Madrid , where the bikes will still be exhibited during this week.
About Honda
Honda is the world’s leading manufacturer of internal combustion engines, the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of motorcycles, and the world’s eighth largest automaker. In addition, it is the first company in the automotive sector to fully develop a private jet aircraft, the HondaJet, and is the creator of the most advanced humanoid robot in the world, ASIMO, which makes it the leading company in mobility. With 70 production centers and 21 R&D centers in 27 countries, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, distributes its products to more than 31 million customers (year 2019).
In Spain, Honda concentrates its business unit in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where it employs 266 people. In addition to the production plant for motorcycles, spare parts and accessories, the Japanese multinational has the commercial division of automobiles and motorcycles of Honda Motor Europe Spain, the financial company of the brand (Honda Finance Spain), the Honda Institute of Safety, the HMEL-ES logistics center, the headquarters of the Trial competition team, the Repsol Honda Team and a division of HRC.
Honda Iberia dealers participate in our contest. Thanks to the new Neo Sport Café range, each dealer will customize our new Honda CB650R. Those are all the dealers participating in the Honda Garage Dreams Contest. Dare to meet them and enjoy their creations
- Honda Wingmotor
- Honda VC Moto Sabadell
- Honda Towca Granada
- Honda stilmoto
- Honda mototur
- Honda Mototrofa
- Honda Motorcycles Valencia
- Honda Motorcycles Romero Cadiz
- Honda Motorcycles Ortasa
- Honda Motorway Lisbon
- Honda motorset
- Honda Motor Center Europe Badajoz
- Honda Motorcycle Center Europe
- Honda motodiana
- Honda Motoboxe
- Honda Moto Taule
- Honda Moto Center Badalona
- Honda Mobisca Zaragoza
- Honda Mallorca Motorcycles
- Honda Madrid Motosport
- Honda Lopes & Lopes Portugal
- Honda Lopera Malaga
- Honda linhaway
- Honda Impala Barcelona
- Honda Ikono Motorbike
- Honda Hakuba Engine
- Honda Prim Group
- Honda Garonda Portugal
- Honda Esteban Parres
- Honda Enemotos Vigo
- Honda The Motorist Cordoba
- Honda Control 94 Barcelona
- Honda Jarana Huelva
- Honda Castro Jarana Huelva
- Honda Blanmoto Girona
- Honda Autoferro
- Honda Angel Pilot
- Andalusian Motorcycle Honda
LEGAL BASES OF THE CONTEST “HONDA GARAGE DREAM´S CONTEST”
The company HONDA MOTOR EUROPE – IBERIA, hereinafter HONDA, with registered office at calle Mar del Nord (Pol. Ind. La torre del rector), 1, 08130, SANTA PERPETUA DE MOGODA, Barcelona and with CIF 0W8263000E, organizes on the dates indicated below, the CONTEST called “Honda Garage Dreams” that will be held in Spain in 2019/2020, in accordance with the requirements described in these Terms and Conditions.
CLAUSE 2- START AND END DATE OF THE CONTEST AND GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE
The start date of the contest will be November 18, 2019 and will end on May 4, 2020, whose winner will be known through the website created to monitor and promote this activity as well as social networks and other channels of Honda communication.
You may participate and / or vote only in that period of time.
Other relevant dates will be taken into account for the course of the course and which are detailed below:
- November 18, 2019: Communication and start of the contest
- January 02 to February 28: Presentation of proposals
- January 02 to February 28: Expert report
- From April 25 to June 21: Start of online voting, through the web. You can choose and vote up to three dealers, who will appear numbered in the online form. A drawing will be made among all voting people for a kit from the vintage honda collection.
- From May 27 to June 21: Revival Voting
- From June 12 to June 14 (Phase 2): Specialist Jury Votes
- June 22: Finalists declaration
- From June 22 to June 26: Final vote
- June 28: Declaration of the winner
CLAUSE 3.- OBJECTIVE AND CONDITIONS OF THE CONTEST
Honda has mythical models available and with a lot of heritage. The challenge consists, taking advantage of the arrival of the Neo Sports Café family, in expanding the opportunity of its network of Dealers, so that they can not only offer the sale of motorcycles and accessories, but also to expand the market and offer their customization. .
This competition opens participation to the entire Network of Spanish Dealers of the Japanese brand.
HONDA reserves the right to postpone or extend the contest period in the event of force majeure, as well as the right to interpret these legal terms and conditions.
CLAUSE 4.- RULES AND CONDITIONS TO PARTICIPATE
The entire network of Spanish dealers of the Japanese brand will be able to participate in the contest.
Participants must meet a series of requirements to carry out their participation:
- They may not exceed a maximum budget for accessories and parts of € 2,000.00 .
- They will have the possibility of having an additional budget for painting of a maximum of € 2000.00 .
To verify that these requirements are met by the participants, all customizations must be accredited by each dealer, who will provide the corresponding invoices for the parts and expenses corresponding to the customization, to ensure that the budget indicated above is not exceeded. A specialist will collate all this information, preparing a valid report and available to the entire Honda Dealer Network in Iberia.
It will not be essential for participation in the contest that the personalized motorcycle is approved for sale and circulation; It may be an exclusive unit for display, and in the event of sale, the Concessionaire must inform its buyer of this situation.
To do this, Honda is developing a communication strategy, providing a large window to each participating dealership so that all dealers must collaborate, present and carry out the actions that are required by the organizing company mentioned above in all matters related to to the to field of the contest. Participants will not be able to n refusing to cooperate in such activities, in such a case could to n be disqualified from the same notice of the Organizatio n.
CLAUSE 5.- DEVELOPMENT OF THE CONTEST
- The dates have been agreed and a photographic session of each participating dealer has been carried out, including the workshop part, its human team, and an interview with the manager about the content of the project and the brand in general. All of this is displayed on the project’s website and strategic communication is also being carried out on Social Networks and communication channels, labeling the concessionaire (* CLAUSE 8; 10 and 11).
- While each dealership is carrying out the customization tasks, a cabinet of experts are those who are frequently reviewing and evaluating each project. In addition, they have produced comprehensive reports from each participating dealer. For all this, it is essential that each concessionaire expressly commits itself to the transfer of any type of information that the expert cabinet requires, as well as to the modification of the part or parts of the customization, if the cabinet considers that any element is not conforms to the Agreed Bases. Any concessionaire who refuses to abide by the indications of the expert cabinet will not be able to continue participating in the contest. (* CLAUSE 8)
- Once the date of completion of the preparation of the motorcycles has arrived, a photographic session of each participating motorcycle has been carried out as well as an interview with the dealer.
- The organizing company will detail all the necessary expert information to carry out the contest correctly. This will be sent to all participating dealers.
- On April 25, the public voting phase will begin through the website, which will be completed as follows:
- Click on …
- Enter section …
- Vote …
- Subsequently, the preselection of the 3 finalists most voted by the public will take place through the website and thus they will be exposed on the web.
- The 3 finalists will exhibit their bikes online. The winner of the II Honda Garage Dreams Dealership Customization Contest will be declared through the website created to monitor and promote this activity as well as the social networks and other Honda communication channels.
No information may be disclosed without having previously been published in the Honda Garage Dreams Contest channels, who or those who disclose such information will be expelled from said contest and the corresponding legal actions may even be exercised for the damages caused.
HONDA reserves the right to make changes during the contest, if there is any cause that prevents it from being successful or in order to improve its progress.
CLAUSE 6.- SELECTION OF THE WINNER
The selection of the winner will conclude at the Revival Cafe in Madrid, after the collection and counting of votes carried out there by those attending the Honda stand.
Among the 3 previously shortlisted finalists, the deadline and the tool will be reopened on the website to select the winner. Once the number of votes registered by the organization has been verified, the winner will be announced on the day and place mentioned above.
In the event that the winner does not appear for reasons attributable to the same or if an irregularity is observed by the group of expert experts that would prevent said participant from being the winner, the second most voted will be named the winner.
HONDA is exempt from any responsibility in the event of an error in the data provided by the winners / substitutes that prevents their identification.
CLAUSE 7.- VALUE AND NATURE OF THE PRIZE
The winning Honda Official Dealer with their customization proposal will be awarded a new HONDA CB650R unit.
CLAUSE 8. – PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION
The data provided by the participants will be treated confidentially and collected in an automated personal data file, being the company HONDA owner and responsible for said file, in order to ensure the participation of the contestants safely, safeguarding their personal information, their right to intellectual property and their own image, without such rights being violated. The rights of the participants in relation to the protection of personal data will be treated in accordance with Organic Law 15/1999, of December 13, on the Protection of Personal Data, updated on 07/30/18, especially as regards which refers to the attention to the exercise of the rights of information, access, rectification, opposition and cancellation of personal data of the contestants.
CLAUSE 9. – PENALTIES IN CASE OF FRAUDULENT USE
We will understand as fraud the use of independent platforms or applications to obtain votes, as well as behaviors that we detect as apparently abusive and / or malicious.
The verification of any of these practices will suppose the disqualification of the contest / the annulment of the votes or participations that we consider that they have arrived through ways not allowed by the organization of the contest.
HONDA reserves the right to take legal action against those who carry out any type of act that may be considered as manipulation or falsification of the contest.
CLAUSE 10. – ASSIGNMENTS OF IMAGE RIGHTS AND / OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
The participants and winners will assign the rights of their photographs / videos to the company HONDA for the Honda Garage Dreams Contest in accordance with the Property Law. Being able, therefore, and with the prior authorization of the participants, the organizing company, may upload said material to its website and social networks of said company for the period in which said contest takes place.
CLAUSE 11. – RIGHTS ON THE MATERIAL USED IN THE CONTEST: VIDEO OR IMAGE
Each participant declares and guarantees by participating in this Contest that:
(i) is the author of the image and, therefore, holds all intellectual property rights over it and over all the material that appears in it.
(ii) In the event that the image includes images of people, or of elements subject to intellectual or industrial property rights, or rights to honor, privacy and the image itself, the participant declares and guarantees that he has the authorizations corresponding to the realization and publication of the same in the terms and with the scope necessary to comply with the conditions of these Legal Bases. Otherwise, it will be held responsible for possible claims from third parties whose rights have been infringed and will exempt HONDA from any liability.
CLAUSE 12. – ACCEPTANCE OF THE LEGAL BASES
Participation in the contest implies acceptance of these legal terms and conditions. Any manifestation of non-acceptance of all or part of the legal bases will imply the exclusion of the participant and, as a consequence, HONDA will be released from the fulfillment of the obligation contracted with this participant.
CLAUSE 13. – APPLICABLE LAW – CONTROVERSY
These Bases are subject to Spanish legislation. Any claim related to the Contest must be sent in writing to HONDA ( http://motos.honda.es/contacto/index.php ). In case of controversy in the application or interpretation of these Terms and Conditions and in the absence of an amicable agreement, all litigation will be subject to the courts of the city of Barcelona.