Total Motorcycle brings you a very special Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest story this week that unless you live in Spain or Europe you might not have heard about. 40 custom bike shops. 3 Months to design. 1 Winner. Honda likes new challenges, a lot. The 2nd Edition of Honda Garage Dreams is even more exciting as this year the latest Neo Sports Café to reach the family, the Honda CB650R, will be chopped up, designed and crafted into a rolling motorcycle artwork. We won’t spoil it for you and let you know this year’s winner right off the bat but wait till you see their winning Honda CB650R but the other finalists.

The new Honda CB650R with its characteristic street fighter and lightweight sporty performance is ready to take you on an urban adventure that is hard to forget. With a sleek, streamlined design in keeping with sophisticated urban style and inspired by the CB1000R, it blends curved lines with sharp angles, topped off with a distinctive LED headlight.

TMW covered the Honda Garage Dreams Contest last year and if this is all new to you, be sure to read that story here. Don’t forget to see our new 2022 Honda Motorcycle Model Guides which are being added to as 2022 bikes arrive.

I had selected some of the 40 customized bikes I found interesting but couldn’t add them all (or this page would be huge) so go here after you are done reading this article and see them all in their full glory.

Readers please note: As this is a European Content hosted in Spanish, I had to hand translate all of the following from Spanish to bring this week’s Friday Inspiration story to you. It was a lot of work but I think you will really love it as you most likely would never of heard of this content in North America.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Honda and Honda Garage Dreams Contest for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest

No motorcycle manufacturer understands like Honda what “the power of dreams” is capable of. Sōichirō Honda manufactured his first motorcycle in 1946, based on a bicycle. Just three years later, his company introduced the first fully designed and developed motorcycle by Honda, which was given the name Dream D-Type.

Today, Honda is one of the most important vehicle manufacturers in the world, and one of the keys to its undeniable success is that, as its founder did, they dream of the future while creating it. The new Neo Sports Café range, which is part of Honda’s Heritage family, is a great example of this.

In 2018, Honda Motor Europe Iberia launched the first motorcycle customization contest for the Official Network of Dealers, the Honda Garage Dreams. A successful edition that resulted in very attractive customizations with the CB1000R as a base and whose winner was Hakuba Motor, with the customization of Alfredo.

We like new challenges, a lot. We proposed the II Edition of Honda Garage Dreams, but we wanted to give even more excitement… what if we do it with the last Neo Sports Café to reach the family?

Thus, the challenge for this Honda Garage Dreams Contest II Edition will be to customize the new Honda CB650R.

The new Honda CB650R with its characteristic street fighter and lightweight sporty performance is ready to take you on an urban adventure that is hard to forget. With a sleek, streamlined design in keeping with sophisticated urban style and inspired by the CB1000R, it blends curved lines with sharp angles, topped off with a distinctive LED headlight.

This unique style has multiple customization options, which is why Honda Motor Europe Iberia, expands the possibilities of all the brand’s dealerships, and after the resounding success of Honda Garage Dreams, begins this second edition.

This second edition will begin on November 18, 2019 and will end at the Revival Cafe in Madrid.

Participants must meet a series of requirements to carry out the participation, with a maximum budget for accessories and parts may not exceed.

WINNER

After several and demanding voting processes, finally ‘ Fénix’ , the creation of Mototrofa , has been chosen as the winner of the 2nd Edition of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest , in which a total of 36 dealers from Spain and Portugal have participated with customizations to Starting with the popular and successful CB650R , which is part of Honda’s Neo Sports Café family and also provides a perfect base for customization.

The story of ‘ Fénix’ is very special. The Mototrofa dealership was devastated last year by a terrible fire that completely destroyed the workshop. But after hard work he managed to rise from the ashes and come back even stronger. After this horrible experience, and thinking of a certain creature from Greek mythology, the Mototrofa workers decided to baptize their customization as ‘ Fenix’ . On the other hand, as they already did with the CB1000R project of the first edition, they also decided to keep the number 93 present as a tribute to the year in which Mototrofa was born and also as a tribute to the world champion Marc Márquez.

Regarding the customization, apart from the design, it stands out its spectacular single-sided swingarm, the full carbon exhaust, the VFR750F rear wheel, the front wheel and brake discs of the CBR900RR, the beautiful rear tail with the LED light below and, of course, the chassis painted in red.

Mototrofa has ended up imposing in a final very adjusted to the customizations of the Autoferro (Murcia) and Impala (Barcelona) dealers , second and third, respectively.

The transformation of Autoferro ‘s CB650R consists of an adaptation of this model to the character that Wesley Snipes stars in the film Blade. It is a motorcycle with a markedly aggressive character that, in the dealer’s opinion, would have been the motorcycle chosen by this character if the script had required it.

For its part, Impala decided to go for a simple product without the need to structurally modify the bike, seeking a more sporty aesthetic with the use of semi-handlebars and delaying the position of the footpegs. At the paint level, this customization is based on the colors of the CB of the ’70s.

Mototrofa Interview – Presentation to the contest

1.- THE CUSTOMIZATION OF MOTORCYCLES IS SINKING DEEPER AND DEEPER AMONG USERS, WHO SEEK TO DISTINGUISH THEMSELVES FROM THE REST THROUGH A UNIQUE VEHICLE, AND BRANDS INCREASINGLY OFFER MORE OPTIONS. WHAT SETS HONDA APART FROM THE REST IN THIS REGARD?

What stands out in this regard is the availability, the competitive price and the ease with which you can buy genuine or aftermarket parts for Honda motorcycles, which helps a lot in project customization.

2.- HONDA’S NEO SPORTS CAFÉ RANGE EMBODIES THE DELICACY OF JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP AND THE CAFÉ RACER SPIRIT. COULD IT BECOME A NEW FLAGSHIP FOR THE BRAND?

What stands out in this regard is the availability, competitive pricing, and ease with which you can buy genuine or aftermarket parts for Honda motorcycles, which helps a lot in project customization.

3.- AT THE DEALERSHIP, NOW THAT THE NEO SPORTS CAFÉ RANGE IS CONSOLIDATED, WHICH MODEL IS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL, OR AROUSES MORE INTEREST, AT THE MOMENT?

The CB650R is undoubtedly arousing a lot of interest and is quickly winning the hearts of the Portuguese.

4.- THIS IS THE SECOND EDITION OF THE HONDA GARAGE DREAM’S CONTEST… WHAT HAS BEEN THE MAIN REASON THAT HAS ENCOURAGED YOU TO PARTICIPATE?

It is our second participation. We believe that the projection that this contest brings to distributors only benefits them. We expect Honda to promote such initiatives more frequently.

What do you expect from this second edition?

That the contest reaches more people and the public to vote in its entirety.

5.- HOW HAS THE TEAM RECEIVED THIS CONTEST? DO YOU ALREADY HAVE IDEAS FOR YOUR PROJECT?

With great enthusiasm It is a challenge that we will face with all seriousness and commitment. We look forward to getting to work on the CB650R and there are already several ideas online.

6.- WHAT DO YOU THINK THIS CONTEST WILL BRING TO THE TEAM?

We hope that this challenge will bring essentially personal development to the team, foster creativity and further strengthen teamwork.

How was the contest?

Among the bases of the contest, and to contain the expenses of the activity, it should be noted that the dealers have not been able to exceed a maximum budget in accessories and parts, in addition to having the possibility of having an additional budget for painting.

The finalists and final winner have been decided through various voting processes. On the one hand, all fans have been able to cast their vote online at www.hondagaragedreamscontest.com . On the other hand, the personalized motorcycles have been exhibited at the Revival Café in Madrid, where users have been able to vote live and choose the second finalist. There, too, a jury made up of customization experts and professionals assessed the customizations live and also cast their vote. Finally, the final winner has been decided online through the official website, where fans have been able to vote.

It is worth highlighting the excellent participation in the different voting processes, with more than 22,000 votes cast , counting those made through the website and those that have been done in person at the Revival Café in Madrid , where the bikes will still be exhibited during this week.

About Honda

Honda is the world’s leading manufacturer of internal combustion engines, the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of motorcycles, and the world’s eighth largest automaker. In addition, it is the first company in the automotive sector to fully develop a private jet aircraft, the HondaJet, and is the creator of the most advanced humanoid robot in the world, ASIMO, which makes it the leading company in mobility. With 70 production centers and 21 R&D centers in 27 countries, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, distributes its products to more than 31 million customers (year 2019).

In Spain, Honda concentrates its business unit in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where it employs 266 people. In addition to the production plant for motorcycles, spare parts and accessories, the Japanese multinational has the commercial division of automobiles and motorcycles of Honda Motor Europe Spain, the financial company of the brand (Honda Finance Spain), the Honda Institute of Safety, the HMEL-ES logistics center, the headquarters of the Trial competition team, the Repsol Honda Team and a division of HRC.

Honda Iberia dealers participate in our contest. Thanks to the new Neo Sport Café range, each dealer will customize our new Honda CB650R. Those are all the dealers participating in the Honda Garage Dreams Contest. Dare to meet them and enjoy their creations

Honda Wingmotor

Honda VC Moto Sabadell

Honda Towca Granada

Honda stilmoto

Honda mototur

Honda Mototrofa

Honda Motorcycles Valencia

Honda Motorcycles Romero Cadiz

Honda Motorcycles Ortasa

Honda Motorway Lisbon

Honda motorset

Honda Motor Center Europe Badajoz

Honda Motorcycle Center Europe

Honda motodiana

Honda Motoboxe

Honda Moto Taule

Honda Moto Center Badalona

Honda Mobisca Zaragoza

Honda Mallorca Motorcycles

Honda Madrid Motosport

Honda Lopes & Lopes Portugal

Honda Lopera Malaga

Honda linhaway

Honda Impala Barcelona

Honda Ikono Motorbike

Honda Hakuba Engine

Honda Prim Group

Honda Garonda Portugal

Honda Esteban Parres

Honda Enemotos Vigo

Honda The Motorist Cordoba

Honda Control 94 Barcelona

Honda Jarana Huelva

Honda Castro Jarana Huelva

Honda Blanmoto Girona

Honda Autoferro

Honda Angel Pilot

Andalusian Motorcycle Honda

LEGAL BASES OF THE CONTEST “HONDA GARAGE DREAM´S CONTEST”

CLAUSE 1 – ORGANIZING COMPANY