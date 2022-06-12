WorldSBK & WorldSSP Misano Pirelli Recap

FOCUS ON THE SUPERPOLE RACE (asphalt: 44°C / air: 27°C) Extremely varied tyre choices in the Superpole Race. On the front row, Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) confirmed his preference for the SC1 development tyre at the front and the SCX development tyre in B0453 specification at the rear which he had already used in Race 1. On the other hand, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) made different choices: the defending World Champion and race winner relied on standard tyres with SC1 at the front and SCX at the rear, whereas the Irishman went with the same choice as the Spaniard, also mounting the SCX development tyre on the rear in B0453 specifications instead of the B0452 spec that he had preferred yesterday. Noteworthy that no fewer than five riders, including Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) who finished fourth, used the SCQ at the rear, whereas the SCX in B0453 specification was the most used (chosen by eight riders). At the end of the race, Razgatlioglu was back on the top step of the podium after his unfortunate day yesterday, taking his first win of the season, with Bautista second and Rea third. Superpole Race podium TYRES IN ACTION IN RACE 2 WorldSBK (asphalt: 28°C / air: 57°C) In Race 2, tyre choice was once again a key factor. Pole man, Toprak Razgatlioglu, confirmed the standard options used in the morning for the Superpole race, as did Álvaro Bautista who, however, raced with the SC1 development solution at the front and the SCX development tyre in B0453 specification at the rear. After using the B0453 specification SCX development tyre in the Superpole race, for Race 2, six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, decided to switch back to the SCX in B0452 specification that he had used in Race 1. Unlike in the morning, the latter rear option was the most used in Race 2, with 15 riders on the starting grid choosing it. Bautista took home the win, managing to stifle Toprak Razgatlioglu’s desire for victory. Third place for the Spaniard’s teammate,, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati). Alvaro Bautista WorldSSP (asphalt: 48°C / air: 27°C) In Race 2, the riders unanimously confirmed the standard solutions they had chosen for Race 1: SC1 front and SCX rear, ideal choices for the high temperatures in Misano. Taking the win today was once again Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) who gained the upper hand on the penultimate lap over Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), second across the line. Third place went to Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team). This means that Aegerter has achieved his seventh WorldSSP win in a row, also giving Yamaha their 125th victory in this category. Dominique Aegerter For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. WorldSSP300 (asphalt: 48°C / aria: 28° C) Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team), second at the chequered flag yesterday in Race 1, finished on the top step of the podium today with his Yamaha YZF-R3. Behind him was Japanese rider Yuta Okaia (MTM Kawasaki), whereas his teammate, Dutchman Victor Steeman, rounded out the podium. Alvaro Diaz GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “The SCX solutions were the undisputed protagonists, as much in WorldSBK as they were in WorldSSP and both the standard and development tyres performed extremely well. Based on the initial feedback we got from the riders and the information gathered, on this circuit both the rear development tyres would seem to be more consistent in terms of wear when compared to the standard tyre and the extremely consistent lap times all the way to the end of the race would seem to validate this hypothesis. And this, in and of itself, is a great result if we consider that the standard SCX is already an outstanding product, as Razgatlioglu demonstrated today. We are still in the early stages of our validation process which includes several steps. We’ll analyse the data we’ve collected and see which direction to go with our work over the coming months. The goal, as always, is to improve our standard products. If we have a better tyre than the current SCX by the end of the year, it will be added to the range next year to the advantage of riders and track day enthusiasts all over the world.”