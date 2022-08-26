This week’s Inspiration Friday: Most Epic Adventure is Back takes a look at the more intense, epic and exclusive adventure you could ever do on two wheels, the Honda Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour! Held in Morocco from September 22 to 30 50 insanely inspired motorcycle adventure riders will travel 1500 km’s in 8 days living the majesty of the desert in its fullness. For true adventure lovers, this Most Epic Adventure will offer you an exceptional opportunity to challenge your limits, test yourself and surpass yourself.

A total of 50 riders will be put to the test in the most demanding conditions, they will cross tongues of sand, rocky steps, winding and twisty roads; will you be one of them?

The event, aimed at customers of this model, will be held in Morocco from September 22 to 30

From next April 29 and until May 6, all those interested will be able to pre-book their place

This edition is presented with important novelties to make the experience more intense, epic and exclusive

After two years of forced absence due to the pandemic, Honda was finally able to confirm a new edition of its exclusive Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour a few weeks ago, which will celebrate its fourth edition in 2022 .

The chosen setting will once again be Morocco , a country that offers an incomparable and demanding setting to put the Africa Twin to the test . Honda has also confirmed the dates on which the event will be held, from September 22 to 30 , and has announced that the pre-registration period will open on April 29 , which will close on May 6. There will be 50 places available for Africa Twin clients from Spain and Portugal.

The intention of the brand is that its customers live an authentic adventure and feel like raid pilots . As in past editions, the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour is an offroad adventure that will take place through winding roads , Dakar tracks , the Merzouga desert or the famous Erg Chebbi dunes .

The different stages will have an average of some demanding 300 km , most of which will take place off-road, either on tracks or on sand. The organization will make available to clients a wide technical device , including mechanical equipment , medical equipment , experienced guides , exclusive hotels.

Although the format will be similar to that of previous editions, to celebrate its return, Honda has wanted to provide it with even more adventure, epicness and exclusivity . In this sense, the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour 2022 will have as its main setting the unique desert of Merzouga , on whose tracks most of the stages will take place. All participants will fly directly from Spain to Errachidia to travel comfortably to Erfoud, where the Epic Tour will have its operations center. In addition, customers will find their motorcycle directly at the starting point of the event, thus avoiding having to cross the border on a motorcycle and traveling a long distance. To do this, they must contact their official Honda dealer, where the logistics of the Epic Tour will collect their motorcycle and equipment to take it directly to Morocco. In addition, Honda is preparing other surprises that will make this trip an unforgettable adventure.

Nature in its purest state awaits you. Can you ignore his call when you’re piloting an Africa Twin? It is almost impossible to resist living an adventure like this. And it is that Dakar and Africa Twin are united by a close bond. For adventure lovers, we offer you an exceptional opportunity to challenge your limits, test yourself and surpass yourself. An opportunity to fulfill the dream of touring the dunes and discovering fascinating landscapes hand in hand with Honda with your Africa Twin.

ROUTES | AFRICA TWIN MOROCCO EPIC TOUR

“A challenge for those who leave.

A dream for those who stay

Thierry Sabine, creator of the Paris-Dakar Rally

Morocco, the Promised Land for many bikers; the final destiny. Your Africa Twin, the ideal motorcycle to live a real challenge. Most likely, the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour is the perfect experience to discover the depths of an authentic, pure and demanding Morocco. Full of contrasts, improvement, landscapes, new friends and dozens of possible scenarios to enjoy at the handlebars of a motorcycle that was born in the same desert.

After three editions, the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour has become an unmissable event for adventure lovers at the controls of their Africa Twin. And now, after a break, the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour returns in its IV Edition. Do you want to be part of this adventure?

In this new edition of the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour you will live the majesty of the desert in its fullness, 8 intense days in which you will travel more than 1,500 km in Moroccan lands.

From September 22 to September 30, sign up to discover the magic of Morocco in this unique adventure, in a very special edition.



CHARACTERISTICS OF THE TRIP

In the Epic Tour everything is designed so that you join the adventure also with all the guarantees.

Everything you need to cover more than 1,200 km of tracks and another more than 300 of road, and also get to know emblematic places in the country.

We put at your disposal a wide organization that will be attentive to you and your motorcycle at all times:

— Expert monitors in Off-Road with extensive experience in Morocco

— Technical Team specialized in your Africa Twin

— Spare parts to cover the needs that may arise during the trip

— Medical team with ambulance

— The best hotels in Morocco

— Phone card purchase service/management

— Currency exchange service

At Honda, we know that our Customers are always looking for the best. For this reason, we take care of the transport of your Africa Twin from your Official Honda Dealer to the start of the route. Once the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour is over, we will take you to the point of origin.

Is the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour for me?

The Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour is a demanding trip for which you need some preparation and off-road experience. It is not necessary to have been in the desert before, but it is necessary to go out with some regularity to do long roads and routes. Once your pre-registration is registered, we will call you from the organization to confirm your data and preparation and we will confirm your place.

OPENING AND PRE-REGISTRATION PROCESS

From September 22 to 30, the 4th Edition of the Africa Twin Morocco Epic Tour will take place.

An exclusive trip for customers of the Africa Twin CRF1000L and Africa Twin CRF1100, on a tailor-made route in which about 300 km per day will be traveled and in which you will feel like a true Raid pilot.

Do not miss the opportunity to travel hand in hand with Honda and sign up!

There are only 50 places and one can be yours, from April 29 pre-registration opens, get yours!

The Epic Tour is designed to fully enjoy an epic and unique adventure, so you can travel with the company of your choice…

Do you feel like facing the challenge alone? Perfect, you will meet a lot of people. Is your plan to go in a group? You can register in a group of up to 4 pilots.

Participants may register only once. Those repeated records will be purged, leaving only the first record of participation. In the event that a participant has an individual and collective pre-registration, the collective registration will prevail.

SELECTION OF PLACES

Participants will be selected in order of registration and group records will be kept in any case.

For the validation of the place and its correct registration, the organization will contact all the pre-registered by telephone, confirming the suitability and availability for the scheduled dates and how to reserve the place.

The place will be confirmed and reserved once the registration payment has been made (% of the total trip).

Once the 50 places have been filled, the rest of those registered will become part of the reserve.

In the event that a participant drops out, their place will be covered by the registration number immediately following the last one selected.



TRAVEL CONDITIONS:

Displacement of motorcycle and suitcase from point of departure to destination, round trip.

Round-trip transportation of participants by plane to the heart of the adventure.

1 day of technical checks and 6 days of motorcycle route.

Stay in superior quality hotels on a half-board basis, with a shared double room.

Picnic en route.

Technical / mechanical assistance.

Medical assistance.

Insurance with medical assistance and repatriation.

WelcomePack.

Activity guides.

The price is €2,200 VAT included.

THEY ARE NOT INCLUDED:

Alcoholic beverages (only allowed at dinner).

Gasoline.

Spare parts they may need (tyres, etc…) .

Mini bar and room extras.

