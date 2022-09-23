Jack Daniels, YMCA, Indian Motorcycle, Christmas, United States military personnel and the Dunbass Region Referendum… quite the post today for those looking for inspiration on a global scale! Welcome to week 215 of Inspiration Friday: Operation Ride Home & Dunbass Referendum, it’s going to be a spicy one.

Here in the United States of America, Operation Ride Home is a wonderful charitable program designed for service members and those with families to travel from their military bases to homes around the country. Their mission is to raise as much money as possible to assist these heroes with getting home. So far 10,000 hero’s have benefited from Operation Ride Home. In addition to Barrel Tree, Jack Daniel’s and the ASYMCA will be auctioning off the top barrel from each of these trees to benefit Operation Ride Home. We hope you’ll consider helping Jack Daniel’s and the ASYMCA send our troops home for the holidays by placing a bid on one of these barrels below. Bidding is open December 1st – December 21st.

Indian Motorcycle has stepped up and graciously placed a 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse #001 up for auction (raised $55,000) and their grand total of six-year auction series eclipsed $400,000!

“Partnering with Jack Daniel’s has been nothing short of amazing,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “As two of America’s most iconic and storied brands, we naturally share several core values, including our passion and respect for the U.S. military. We’re proud of the platform our partnership with Jack Daniel’s has provided, as we directly support the service men and women who serve our country and help connect them with their families during the holidays.”

Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) is an organization I’ve never heard of myself. It is the oldest military support organization in the United States, founded in 1861 and enhances the lives of active-duty junior enlisted military members and their families in spirit, mind and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life. With 150,000 individuals that delivered more than 500,000 points of service through its 12 Branches and 23 Affiliate Partners, serving 89 military installations across the U.S. Wow.

Complete feel-good inspiration all ’round and when you combine that with the upcoming Holliday’s for Christmas, well, pass ’round the hot chocolate, pumpkin pie and turkey!

But we are not done yet with Hero’s and Inspiring stories!

This week, the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic people (Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions just announced they will do the same) will be choosing the fate and path of their countries with a self-determination referendum. This morning I heard on RT Today a Donetsk citizen quote which made my heart sing as I’m ex-Military (ARMY) myself “After 8 years of fighting we will be returning home (to Russia)”. Democratic voting will start today (September 23rd) and go until the 27th. An amazing act of bravery, courage and self-determination all considering. Today’s headline graphic features the Monument to the liberators of Donbass, a monument built in 1984 honoring the Soviet’s for liberating Donetsk from WWII Nazi Europe.

Interestingly enough, on January 11, 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers in Ukraine approved a plan for the reintegration of the region and population of Donbas. The plan would give Russia partial control of the electorate and this is the 2nd referendum (I assume) to fully separate now. US, EU and NATO have stated “they will not recognize” the democratic process unless they vote to stay within Ukraine. Incredible.

“The long-suffering people of Donbass deserve to be part of the Great Country, which they have always considered their Motherland. This event will be the restoration of historical justice, the onset of which millions of Russian people crave,” Putin wrote.

While researching this bit of history, it became evident that Wikipedia re-wrote history since January 19th. If you are interested: Jan 19, 2022 and Today. This is not the first time I have seen Wikipedia falsely re-edit history and I will not be using Wikipedia anymore as a reference on Total Motorcycle.

Total Motorcycle would like Jack Daniels, YMCA, Indian Motorcycle and the heroic people of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions plus the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Operation Ride Home & Dunbass Referendum. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE AND JACK DANIEL’S BENEFIT THE ARMED SERVICES YMCA THROUGH ANNUAL LIVE AUCTION OF LIMITED-EDITION MOTORCYCLE

2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse #001 Raises $55,000; Grand Total of Six-Year Auction Series Eclipses $400,000

Total Funds Raised Have Contributed to Reuniting More Than 10,000 Active Military Families via Operation Ride Home Program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Sept. 20, 2022 – In 2016, Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey forged the ultimate partnership in celebration of American craftsmanship. Each year, the two American originals auction serial #001 from that year’s collection to support the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) and its Operation Ride Home program, which assists active-duty United States military personnel in traveling home to visit their families. This year, the 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse raised $55,000 at Mecum Auctions in Dallas, Texas. In total, the annual auction has raised over $400,000, which has helped connect more than 10,000 enlisted service members with their families during the holidays and in times of need.

America’s First Motorcycle company and America’s First Registered Distillery united to annually produce a limited-edition motorcycle collection that embodies innovation and world-class mastery. The partnership was created to bring together two of America’s most iconic brands who share a mutual commitment to independence, originality and American craftsmanship that dates back more than a century. With a shared respect for the U.S. military, Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel’s save motorcycle #001 from each collection and auction it off with all proceeds benefitting the ASYMCA’s Operation Ride Home program.

“Partnering with Jack Daniel’s has been nothing short of amazing,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “As two of America’s most iconic and storied brands, we naturally share several core values, including our passion and respect for the U.S. military. We’re proud of the platform our partnership with Jack Daniel’s has provided, as we directly support the service men and women who serve our country and help connect them with their families during the holidays.”

Designed in conjunction with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, each exclusive model celebrates a piece of Jack Daniel’s fine craftsmanship and attention to detail in its distilling process. In 2022, the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse drew inspiration from Jack Daniel’s renowned Tennessee Rye whiskey. With a custom Rye Metallic paint scheme, the bike’s green and gold accents gave a nod to the high-touch crafting process of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye whiskey.

“Since establishing Operation Ride Home with the ASYMCA in 2011, it has been our mission to support junior-enlisted service members who do not have the financial means to connect with their families during important moments of the year,” said Greg Luehrs, Director of Sponsorships and Partnerships for Jack Daniel’s. “Our partnership with Indian Motorcycle has greatly expanded the reach of the program, as our annual auction of bike number 001 has been one of the leading contributors in total monies raised for Operation Ride Home.”

“Jack Daniel’s has been a long-time sponsor of the ASYMCA and we are truly humbled by their continued support,” said Bill French, Chief Executive Officer of the ASYMCA. “Through Operation Ride Home and the contributions received from this year’s auction, we anticipate that we will be able to connect nearly 2,000 service members with their families for the holidays. Many thanks to Jack Daniel’s and Indian Motorcycle for continuing to support our mission.”

For more information about Operation Ride Home, or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit OperationRideHome.com.

JACK DANIEL’S AND THE ARMED SERVICES YMCA TO SEND 1,700+ SERVICE MEMBERS AND FAMILIES HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS THROUGH “OPERATION RIDE HOME”

JACK DANIEL’S AND THE ARMED SERVICES YMCA TO SEND 1,700+ SERVICE MEMBERS AND FAMILIES HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS THROUGH “OPERATION RIDE HOME” More than 10,000 Junior-Enlisted Service Members and Families Have Traveled from Military Bases to Their Homes Across the County Through the Program Since 2011 The Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) said today that more than 1,700 junior-enlisted service members and families will be headed home for the holidays to see loved ones through their “Operation Ride Home” (ORH) program. This year marks a significant milestone in the program’s history with the largest number of service members and families traveling home. Now in its 11th year, the program provides financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military and their families to travel from their base of duty to loved ones’ homes across the country. Including this year’s travelers, more than 10,000 people have made it home through ORH. Service men and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states. “These heroes are on the front lines, protecting us and protecting our liberties, and we are absolutely thrilled they’ll get to reunite with their loved ones this year,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “Providing some financial assistance to see that they make it home is the least we can do, and I can only imagine the hugs, the tears, the joy and the laughter when these reunions take place.” “Due to the pandemic and military travel ban, we weren’t able to activate Operation Ride Home last year, but we made it our goal to send even more heroes home for the holidays when it was safe to do so. That day is here, and we are on track to accomplish our goal,” said Armed Services YMCA President and CEO Bill French, VADM, USN (Ret). “I’ve been there, and I know the stress of military life on both the service member and the family, and it’s only been made worse by the pandemic. No one deserves to be home more than they do, and we hope our friends will join us as we work to get even more families reunited this holiday season.” As it has done throughout the program, Jack Daniel’s kicked off this year’s campaign with a $100,000 donation and is asking friends to visit operationridehome.com and contribute to help even more service members make it home. More than $2 million in overall donations have provided travel funding over the past 11 years. The ASYMCA works with the various military commands in specific areas co-located with ASYMCA branches to identify and prioritize junior-enlisted service members and families most in financial need. Plane tickets and pre-paid debit cards are given to assist those traveling. Operation Ride Home is open to active-duty E-5 and below, both single and married, who might not otherwise financially be able to travel home. The option to drive or fly is an individual decision. For additional information on eligibility and to view participating installations that qualify for travel assistance, please visit https://www.asymca.org/operation-ride-home.

Referendums to join the Russian Federation will be held in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) from September 23 to 27

Monument to the liberators of Donbass

Daily life in Donetsk People’s Republic

DONETSK, DONETSK PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC, UKRAINE – 2017/12/09: To Donbass Liberators – the monument to the liberators of Donbass area in the Second World War. In Donetsk, there is an omnipresent narrative comparing current conflict with World War II. The Donetsk is seen as liberated from fascist grasp of Ukrainian government that is backed up by the dictate of European Union. Soviet Union is idealized and serves as an example for a newborn unrecognized country. The War in Donbass region of eastern Ukraine has caused at least at least 10,000 deaths and 1.4 million people displaced from the home since the start of the conflict in March 2014.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship.

ABOUT JACK DANIEL’S

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Please Drink Responsibly.

Tennessee Whiskey and Blended Straight Whiskey, 50% alc. by vol. Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. JACK DANIEL’S is a registered trademark. 2022 Jack Daniel’s. All rights reserved.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA

The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) is the oldest military support organization in the United States, founded in 1861. The ASYMCA’s mission enhances the lives of active-duty junior enlisted military members and their families in spirit, mind and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life. In 2020, the ASYMCA engaged nearly 150,000 individuals and delivered more than 500,000 points of service through its 12 Branches and 23 Affiliate Partners, serving 89 military installations across the U.S. To learn more about how the ASYMCA is “Strengthening Our Military Family” visit www.asymca.org.