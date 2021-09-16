The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team ready for the Catalunya Round at the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona (Spain)

The Superbike World Championship is facing its first historic “triple”. The WSBK paddock has already arrived in Barcelona (Spain), where the Catalunya round will be held on Saturday and Sunday, before moving to Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) and Portimao (Portugal) over the next two weekends.

Back from the podium finish in Race-2 at Magny-Cours (France), Scott Redding wants to keep his chances of fighting for the title open, despite the 72 points gap from the top of the standings.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s goal is to give continuity to the good feelings of the French Sunday, battling to get the podium back and gaining strategic points toward the fourth position in the championship standings.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“If I have to be honest, Barcelona is not at the top of the list of my favorite circuits. I think the weather conditions could be a factor, especially if the temperature is extremely high, as we will have to deal with some long corners where we could struggle a bit. The goal, however, is to finish on podium in any race. It won’t be easy but I’ll give my best”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I can’t wait to get on the bike on Friday morning on a track where I have been at ease in the past. I’m very determined: there’s a strong will to be competitive again and to find the best feeling. I will do my best to fight for the podium in every race and to give satisfaction to the team”.