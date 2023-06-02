Enjoy watching inspiring short films and hearing inspiring motorcycle stories? Calling all filmmakers to read this week’s Inspiration Friday: VAHNA Motorcycle Film Festival 2023! Do you have a passion for motorcycles and a talent for capturing the essence of riding on film? Want to win a brand new 2024 Triumph Bonneville T120? Then Total Motorcycle, VAHNA and Triumph Motorcycles have a deal.

Welcome to the first annual VAHNA Motorcycle Film Festival! A film competition and festival tour celebrating the art of motorcycle cinematography that offers filmmakers a platform to showcase their unique storytelling abilities and creative vision to the world. Entries are open to anyone who is passionate about motorcycles and has a talent for capturing the essence of riding on film.

The 10 total selected films will be shown in theaters during a 6-city US tour between October 2023 to April, 2024. Tentative inaugural festival cities to are Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, and Austin. So get out there, watch and/or create, have fun and be inspired!

VAHNA MOTORCYCLE FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY TRIUMPH TO SPOTLIGHT MOTO FILMS IN SIX CITIES

2024 BONNEVILLE T120 TO BE AWARDED AS GRAND PRIZE

VAHNA Magazine and Journal (formerly META Magazine) has launched the inaugural VAHNA Motorcycle Film Festival presented by Triumph Motorcycles. This annual film competition and festival tour celebrates the art of motorcycle cinematography and offers aspiring filmmakers a platform to showcase their unique storytelling abilities and creative vision to the world.

Triumph joins VAHNA as the presenting sponsor of the film festival. Triumph is providing a new 2024 Bonneville T120 as the Grand Prize for the festival, with the hopes of incentivizing motorcycle filmmakers to create and submit their most inspired work.

From classics pictures such as The Great Escape and The Wild One, to modern blockbusters like Jurassic World and 007’s No Time To Die, motorcycles in film have helped inspire generations on new riders. Triumphs have been prominently featured in many iconic motorcycle moments in film and television, such as the aforementioned. With this legacy in mind and to help ensure motorcycles on film continue to inspire the next generation of riders, Triumph is proudly supporting this important film festival dedicated to motorcycles.

Andrew Campo – Co-Founder & Publisher, VAHNA

“After nearly a decade of publishing inspiring stories and short films, it’s time to turn the spotlight onto our fans and followers to showcase their creative talents. We are excited to announce the first annual VAHNA Motorcyle Film Festival in partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, 805 Beer, REV’IT!, Danner, Bell, Rider Justice, Revzilla, and MotoTV. We truly appreciate the support of our incredible partners that have helped us bring this vision to life. We also want to thank our readers for allowing us to grow over the past decade and the opportunity to expand upon our storytelling platform.”

Adam VanderVeen – Marketing Director, Triumph Motorcycles America

“It’s really exciting to see a platform like this come together for the motorcycle industry. There are so many passionate riders who are also incredibly talented cinematographers and story tellers, and they deserve a place like this to showcase their work. We’re proud to be a part of this new festival from year one. We look forward to seeing all of the incredible films that will be submitted and can’t wait for the top entries to be shown in theaters across the country.”

Entries are open to any amateur filmmakers who are passionate about motorcycles and have a talent for capturing the essence of riding on film. Entries can be submitted now until September 30th. After the submission deadline, VAHNA will select 9 submissions as official 2023 Motorcycle Film Festival nominees. The remaining films will be published on the festival website where viewers will be able to vote for the 10th and final nominated film.

The 10 total selected films will be shown in theaters during a 6-city US tour between October 2023 to April, 2024. Tentative inaugural festival cities to are Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, and Austin. Each event will be open to the public with the films being voted on by guest judges in each city. The top three winners over the course of the festival tour will receive amazing prize packages with products from supporting partners with the overall winner receiving a brand new 2024 Triumph Bonneville T120.