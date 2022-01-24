Honda fans, unite! New 2022 Honda Africa Twins more have arrived. 5 New 2022 Honda CBR1000RR ABS models, 6 new 2022 Honda Africa Twin models, 3 new 2022 Honda Rebel 500’s, and 2 new 2022 Honda Rebel 300 ABS! That’s a lot of new bikes for 2022 that have just arrived.

Interesting notes are (so far) the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR ABS and –2022 Honda CBR1000RR are USA only, sorry Canada and Europe, no CBR1000RR’s for you! Europe gets the – 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade‘s though that the USA and Canada doesn’t get. Which means, if you are looking for a CBR1000RR supersport bike in Canada from Honda, tough luck bud Honda says (for now).

The availability of the new Africa Twin can be quite confusing depending on where you are in the world yet again. The models are revamped and well worth upgrading to or checking out. If you are looking for a “manual” Africa Twin, your choices are more limited as automatic DCT transmissions are being pushed hard from Honda across the board.

Moving on we have the – 2022 Honda Rebel 500’s and – 2022 Honda Rebel 300’s, great mid and small sized cruisers with some new features for 2022 just enough to keep them interesting.

Lastly, the 2022 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS returns for USA and Europe, with an new and improved engine as well as being lighter by a dozen donuts. And if you like donuts then it is hard not to like the Super Cub either.

That’s a lot of new models for the first 2022 release from Honda and there will be MORE this week coming too…Check out all our 2022 Motorcycle Model Guides…the BEST you’ll find on the entire internet or your money back. Keep checking daily as more and more models are arriving! Aren’t new models awesome?

Refined Africa Twin Headlines Honda’s First New-Product Announcement of 2022

Legendary adventure-touring platform delivers improved riding experience

Other returning models include CBR1000RR, Rebel 500/300

For its first new-product announcement of the calendar year, American Honda announces the return of several popular motorcycle models. Headlining this group is the Africa Twin adventure-touring platform, including the sporty standard version and the mile-gobbling Adventure Sports ES – both offered with either a manual gearbox or Honda’s advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission. The Africa Twin is back with a number of focused refinements aimed at improving the riding experience.

The other models included in the announcement – the agile CBR1000RR sport bike and the versatile Rebel 500 and 300 cruisers – are offered in new colors for 2022.

AFRICA TWIN

Since its 2016 reintroduction, the legendary Africa Twin adventure-touring platform has undergone steady improvements aimed at carrying out its “True Adventure” ethos, and that is once again the case for the 2022 model year. The sporting- and off-road performance-oriented standard version now comes with the same rear carrier as its more distance riding-oriented Adventure Sports ES sibling. Meanwhile, that version gets a shorter windscreen for improved visibility. Both Africa Twin versions are compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and both are available with either a manual gearbox or Honda’s advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, which has a program change for 2022, delivering smoother shifting in the lower gears.

CBR1000RR

Designed around a “Total Control” philosophy, Honda’s CBR1000RR has always prioritized cornering, acceleration and braking, a combination that has earned the bike legendary status. The model’s enviable racing legacy notwithstanding, this double-R version fills a new, value-dedicated role in Honda’s sport bike lineup, alongside the track-focused CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

REBEL 500 / REBEL 300

The powersports industry’s most popular entry-level cruiser models by a wide margin, Honda’s Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 are responsible for introducing legions of new riders to motorcycling. That’s no surprise considering their combination of user-friendliness and stylish, minimalist design, including an iconic peanut fuel tank, LED lighting and blacked-out engine and components. They also offer unparalleled enjoyment, with a narrow frame, comfortable rider layout, nimble handling and available ABS. Riders can choose from an extensive lineup of Honda Accessories, or opt for the Rebel 500 ABS SE (offered in a new Matte Silver color for 2022), which takes the “Born Rebel” one step further by including select accessories preinstalled.

Honda Announces Returning Powersports Models for 2022

New, more efficient engine for Super Cub C125 ABS

FourTrax Recon multipurpose ATV offered in new colors

In its final new-product announcement of the 2021 calendar year, American Honda confirmed today the return of two 2022 powersports models that are small in stature but big on fun – the Super Cub C125 ABS miniMOTO and the FourTrax® Recon® multipurpose ATV.

The classic Super Cub gets several updates, including a new, more efficient engine and reduced weight, meeting the demands of the modern miniMOTO rider while retaining the timeless Super Cub look. The 250-class FourTrax Recon also returns for 2022, boasting versatility and affordability. Both models are offered in new colors and will be available in January.

SUPER CUB C125 ABS

Only one machine can claim to be the highest-selling motor vehicle of all time – Honda’s Super Cub 125 ABS, which has sold well over 100 million units worldwide since its 1958 introduction. It’s also the motorcycle model that put American Honda on the map with the “You meet the nicest people” advertising campaign of the 1960s. For 2022, it retains its retro Super Cub looks but benefits from a new, longer-stroke engine that offers increased power and better efficiency. Vehicle weight is also down by 2 pounds, proving that even an all-time classic can be improved upon.

FOURTRAX RECON

The versatile FourTrax Recon is ideal for work or play, allowing riders to pull a trailer on the job or enjoy a spirited ride on the trail. Honda’s lightest multipurpose ATV, it’s highly maneuverable and durable, and it’s powered by an efficient 229cc engine with available ESP® push-button shifting. Offered in three colors – including new Moose Brown and Orange Zest options for 2022 – the Recon looks sharp and can be easily accessorized.

Introducing the new 2022 Honda Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Honda Motorcycle Guide.

Supersport

– 2022 Honda CBR600RR ABS – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CBR600RR – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CBR650R

– 2022 Honda CBR500R ABS – New model

Neo-Sports Cafe

– 2022 Honda CB1000R – (USA)

– 2022 Honda CB1000R Black Edition – (USA, Europe)

– 2022 Honda CB650R ABS

– 2022 Honda CB300R ABS

Sport

– 2022 Honda CB500F ABS – New model

Touring

– 2022 Honda NT1100 – New model

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing (Canada)

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing DCT

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour

– 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Airbag

Cruiser

– 2022 Honda Shadow Phantom – (USA)

– 2022 Honda Shadow Aero – (USA)

– 2022 Honda Shadow Aero ABS – (USA)

– 2022 Honda Rebel 1100

– 2022 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT

Chopper

– 2022 Honda Fury

Adventure

– 2022 Honda NC750X DCT

– 2022 Honda NC750X

– 2022 Honda CB500X ABS – New model

MiniMOTO

– 2022 Honda Monkey ABS – New model

– 2022 Honda Navi – New model

– 2022 Honda Grom – New model

– 2022 Honda Grom ABS – New model

Dual Sport

– 2022 Honda X-ADV

– 2022 Honda CRF450RL

Scooters

– 2022 Honda ADV150 – New model

– 2022 Honda Ruckus

– 2022 Honda Metropolitan

Trail

– 2022 Honda CRF450X (USA)

– 2022 Honda CRF250F

– 2022 Honda CRF125F

– 2022 Honda CRF125FB Big Wheel

– 2022 Honda CRF110F

– 2022 Honda CRF50F

Competition

– 2022 Honda CRF450RWE

– 2022 Honda CRF450R

– 2022 Honda CRF450R-S – New model (USA)

– 2022 Honda CRF450RX

– 2022 Honda CRF250R – New model

– 2022 Honda CRF250RX – New model

– 2022 Honda CRF150R

– 2022 Honda CRF150R Expert Big Wheel

– 2022 Honda Montesa Cota 301RR – New model