Instant classic of the 53-year championship Hangtown Motocross Classic

The first moto began with the Australian siblings of Jett and Hunter Lawrence leading the field through the first turn side-by-side. Hunter edged out his younger brother for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but ultimately conceded the lead to Jett. The defending champion and entering points leader looked to sprint away, but a misjudgment on one of the downhills resulted in a hard crash. Jett was slow to get up and was forced to visit the mechanics area to attend to his Honda, which effectively ended his 24-moto winning streak in Pro Motocross. Hunter inherited the lead, followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson in second and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper in third.

Lawrence and Anderson were able to establish themselves at the front of the field while Sexton, who started fifth, made the pass on Cooper to take over third. Sexton then put his head down to close in on the lead duo. As he looked to pressure Anderson for third Sexton had a miscue that caused him to lose ground and from there the KTM rider settled into a slower pace. The gap between each of the top three stabilized until Anderson tipped over with less than 10 minutes to go, which handed second to Sexton while Anderson remounted in third.

Sexton bided his time and mounted an attack in the closing minutes of the moto, which saw him close onto the rear fender of Lawrence’s Honda. Sexton made a tactful pass for the lead to edge by Lawrence, but the Aussie battled back to keep the fight going for the next half lap. Sexton eventually solidified what would be the winning pass and distanced himself from the field over the final two laps.

Sexton earned his first moto win in 10 races and his first with KTM to maximize the opportunity presented by Jett Lawrence’s misfortune. Hunter Lawrence finished second, 7.9 seconds behind, while Anderson held on to finish a distant third. Cooper followed in fourth, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger in fifth. After the crash dropped him to the tail end of the field in 40th, Jett Lawrence battled his way up to 24th, but finished three positions shy of the final points-paying position of 21st place.