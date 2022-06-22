MotoGP five-week summer break after Dutch MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 22.

Last time out in Germany, the 2022 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship reached its halfway point. The season now has 10 rounds remaining, but the end of the Dutch GP this weekend will mark the beginning of a five-week summer break.

After a disheartening time at the Sachsenring where Alex Rins withdrew due to injury and Joan Mir fell foul of a DNF, Team Suzuki Ecstar are avidly awaiting a good result before the hiatus.

Rins continues to recover from the injury he suffered just under three weeks ago at the Catalan GP. Although he bravely tried to ride last weekend, he felt severe pain and opted to wait a further five days before jumping on his GSX-RR again. Rins will assess his feeling session-by-session in Assen. The Spaniard loves the Dutch track and is hoping to celebrate a successful weekend with the enthusiastic local crowd.

Mir was bitterly disappointed to end his German GP in the gravel trap, especially so early in the 30 lap race. He heads to Holland in defiant mood as Assen is a track he really enjoys riding and last year he scored a superb third place here.

Known as ‘The Cathedral of Speed’ the Dutch TT of Assen has held a place on the calendar in one form or another since 1949. Its relatively central location in Europe, and often thrilling races, attracts fans from all across the continent. The swift and sweeping layout allows the bikes to show how nimble they are, while the infamous Geert Timmer chicane is great for some last-minute action.

Alex Rins:

“It was difficult for me to watch Sachsenring from the sidelines, but I had to make a careful and considered decision and do what’s best in the long run. Waiting an extra few days should have allowed my wrist to heal a bit more, and I’m hoping that this time the pain will be more bearable. I’ll seek advice from the doctors and try to take the weekend session-by-session, but for sure I’m very keen to race here in Assen – it’s a truly amazing place!”

Joan Mir:

“I can’t dwell on what happened last weekend, and I’m feeling glad that we’ve been able to come straight to Assen and get back to work. As I mentioned at Sachsenring, I’ve been feeling better with my bike and we’ve been able to begin ironing out a few small things that have been troubling us. Last year in Assen I got a podium and it was fantastic, especially with so much support from the fans. This year, more than anything, I want to go to the summer break with a good finish in the bag.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“I can’t deny that it has been a tough few weeks for all of us, but the whole team are determined and giving everything to achieve a good result. Sachsenring wasn’t all bad as Joan did find some improvements, but obviously we’re hungry for much more this weekend in Holland. Both riders enjoy this place, and our GSX-RR seems to suit it well too. After this race we’ll have five weeks away from the track, so we want to make the most of the Dutch GP in order to lift our spirits.”