MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Contention at New Jersey Motorsports Park

Petrucci happy with Friday pace as the battle of New Jersey looms

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 9, 2022 — The tension is ramping up in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship as Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Danilo Petrucci engages in an enthralling race weekend with Yamaha’s Jake Gagne for the title at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

Petrucci laid down a massive 32 laps around the 2.25-mile circuit in Millville, NJ, ending the day third to surprise pacesetter PJ Jacobsen (BMW).

With a gap of just 0.146-seconds to P1, Petrucci knows it’s all to play for and will be gearing up to take pole position during Qualifying 2 on Saturday morning. Two strong race results will put him in the title box seat heading into the series finale at Barber Motorsports Park in two weeks.

Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 1:20.365

P2 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:20.398

P3 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:20.511

P4 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 1:20.856

P5 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:20.999

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “It was a challenging first day,” Petrucci said. “We were testing here a month ago, but the track conditions were very different and we’re now in a good position today, but we had a few issues. We need to fix some problems on the bumps but if we find a couple of tenths, we will have a good qualifying run tomorrow and try for pole. It’s important to try and start the races from first and stay in front of Jake (Gagne)”.

The Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike action from New Jersey Motorsports Park will start tomorrow, September 10 with Qualifying 2 at 10:25 am EDT. Race one is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at 3:10 pm and race two kicks off on Sunday, September 11 at 2:10 pm.