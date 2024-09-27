Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Set for Season Finale in Spain!

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are ready for the 20th and final round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, which will be held in Cozar, Spain, this weekend. The MXGP and MX2 titles are still undecided, but the main goal for the Yamaha riders is to end the season on a high note and build momentum for the off-season.

The MXGP of Castilla la Mancha presents a fresh challenge with an unfamiliar clay track hosting the final round of the 2024 season. This venue offers riders the perfect opportunity to showcase their adaptability on an even playing field, particularly benefiting young talents like Andrea Bonacorsi and Karlis Reisulis, both making their mark in the MXGP and MX2 classes this season.

In the premier class, Bonacorsi arrives at the final round within striking distance of the top 10 in the MXGP Championship Standings. Just 2 points separate the 21-year-old Italian from that milestone, which would cap off an impressive rookie season in the MXGP ranks. After starting his 2024 campaign in MX2, ‘Bona’ made the jump to MXGP at round five and, despite missing the first four rounds, has made rapid progress through the field. Finishing inside the top 10 would be a remarkable feat for the young Italian.

Meanwhile, Maxime Renaux is using this race as another step in his recovery journey. The Frenchman has been gradually rebuilding his fitness and form after a long layoff from racing due to a foot injury. For Renaux, this weekend’s race is not only about finishing the season strong but also serves as a warm-up for the upcoming Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, where he’ll join Team France in their title defence. It also marks a key step in his preparation for 2025.

In MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory team will be without Rick Elzinga, who will miss the final round as a precaution following his heavy crash in China. Although the Dutchman has been cleared of any major injury, Rick, in consultation with the team, has decided to shift his focus to recovery, with his seventh place in the 2024 MX2 World Championship standings already secure.

Reisulis is eager to log more laps on his factory YZ250FM. The 18-year-old Latvian talent has made waves since jumping to MX2 mid-season, having already led 23 laps, and aiming to close out the year with another strong performance.

Thibault Benistant is also looking to finish strong as he continues his comeback from injury. While easing back into form, Benistant has been gradually regaining his speed and confidence. This weekend, he hopes to make a push closer to the podium.

Yamaha’s presence in Cozar extends beyond MXGP and MX2, with the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 teams set to race in the final rounds of their respective championships. In EMX250, Ivano van Erp has already secured fourth overall, while Gavin Towers aims to break into the top 15. In the EMX125 ranks, Dani Heitink is targeting a top-five finish aboard his GYTR kitted YZ125, and fellow rookie Jarne Bervoets is close to achieving a top-10 overall finish.

Andrea Bonacorsi

“I’m feeling good and healthy, and I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the gate this weekend. We’ve been improving a lot lately, and my goal is to be even closer to the top guys. I saw a video of the track, and it looks pretty cool and big. I can’t wait to see it in person and ride there!”

Maxime Renaux

“I’m looking forward to the last round of the season to get in some more racing as I continue to build up after a long time off with my injury. My goal is to put together two consistent motos and keep progressing toward the Motocross of Nations and the 2025 season. I haven’t heard much about the track, so I’m excited to discover a new venue!”

Rick Elzinga

“After discussing my feeling with Yamaha and the team, we’ve decided it’s best to sit this one out. My P7 in the championship is already secure, and I’m not feeling 100%. I don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, so the focus now is fully on 2025.”

Thibault Benistant

“I feel good; I had a great week of training. My goal is the same like always: just to enjoy the race and ride like I know I can. I don’t really know what to expect, so it’ll be interesting.”

Karlis Reisulis

“I’m really excited for the final round of the season this weekend, especially since after this weekend there will not be a lot of racing. We’re going to a new track and I love the opportunity to experience something different. With this being the last round before the Motocross of Nations, I want to fully enjoy it and make the most of my time on the gate. I’ve seen some videos of the track, and it looks fun, so I can’t wait to get out there!”