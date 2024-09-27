WorldSBK Remy Gardner and Marvin Fritz returned to action at Motorland Aragon Spain

Gardner Pushes On in Aragon

Remy Gardner and Marvin Fritz returned to action as the tenth round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship commenced at Motorland Aragon, Spain.

Both GYTR GRT Yamaha riders faced a demanding Free Practice 1, completing all laps with the same set of tyres throughout the 45-minute session. The Gardner finished in 18th place on a 1’50.812; on the other side of the garage, Fritz produced productive laps to be 22nd at the end (1’52.521).

In the afternoon’s session, Gardner and his crew prioritised race distance over out-right qualifying practice. The 26-year-old evaluated different option race tyres, while still making a consistent improvement to his lap time to finish 10th (1’49.685) in a very tight-pack Free Practice 2 – just one tenth off the top five. In the meantime, Fritz gathered valuable data before unfortunately ending the session prematurely due to a crash in the latter stages. He was 22nd at the chequered flag (1’52.496)

COMBINED PRACTICE RESULTS

Remy Gardner: P11 (1’49.685)

“It was a challenging Friday but we keep pushing. This track is not the best for our package, but we’re not too far from the guys in front. From the morning to the afternoon, we made a good step. We evaluated the different tyre options for the races and we’ll now check the data. We’ll keep working hard to make further improvements.”

Marvin Fritz: P22 (1’52.496)

“It was a demanding day. I kept clocking productive laps with consistent speed throughout the sessions, but unfortunately in the Free Practice 2 I ended up crashing at the last corner in the latter stages of the session. We’ll now analyze the data to check what happened, hoping it won’t happen again!”