WorldSBK: Double test action in countdown to the 2025 season opener

Munich. In the countdown to the start of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship, BMW Motorrad Motorsport has completed an intensive double test session. Last week, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team hit the track in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, with Michael van der Mark (NED). This week, at the two-day test in Portimão, Portugal, reigning World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) also joined the team after skipping Jerez due to a finger injury.

In addition to poor weather conditions, changed regulations complicated the development process. Due to the FIM rule change effective January 23, 2025, against BMW, the Super-Concession frame used last year may no longer be deployed. Furthermore, the fuel flow limit of 47 kg/h forces all teams to adopt more efficient strategies. However, it wasn’t just the technology that was tested – World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu battled with a broken finger yet still managed impressive lap times, while Michael van der Mark had to regain his form after a crash at Jerez. Despite all these challenges, BMW has created a strong foundation with the new M 1000 RR – the season can begin!

The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team was also in action at both tests, with Sylvain Guintoli (FRA) and Markus Reiterberger (GER) riding the new BMW M 1000 RR. The test days were used for intensive set-up work on the new World Superbike, with close collaboration between the race and test teams in preparation for the title defense mission. The 2025 WorldSBK season kicks off from 21st to 23rd February in Phillip Island (AUS), with another two-day test scheduled there beforehand.

Reactions after the tests at Jerez de la Frontera and Portimão.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “To sum it up briefly, we are ready for Phillip Island. It was certainly not the easiest winter, especially with the rainy days and the limited dry track time. Nevertheless, on the first day at Portimão, we were able to show well where we stand. We are also very happy that Toprak’s injury is healing. He’s not at 100% yet, but he has already proved on track what potential he and the BMW will have this year again. On Mickey’s side, we were also very positive. His performance has remained strong over the winter, and we saw in Jerez that he will carry this momentum into Phillip Island. Now, we can hardly wait to head to Australia and start the first race.”

Christian Gonschor, Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “It is always a pleasure to see the factory team and the test team together at the track, experiencing how the respective technicians and riders synchronise, exchange information, and collaboratively develop the 2025 bike. The test team has tested in all weather conditions, laid solid foundations, and secured and confirmed the final parts for the 2025 race deployment. Markus and Sylvain have diligently completed laps and all test assignments, even though Sylvain was slightly unwell at Portimão. Wishing him a speedy recovery at this point. The race team also maximised a dry day at Jerez with Michael and a few dry but very windy hours at Portimão on Day 1 with both deployment riders. Toprak confirmed the competitiveness of the bike for 2025 on race tyres in dry conditions and admirably completed his test programme despite his hand injury, totalling 60 valuable laps. During the two test events in Jerez and Portimão, we were thus able to confirm the performance of the M1000RR in dry conditions, sort out components, and adapt the bike to the new regulations for 2025. The bike, riders and technical crew are ready and highly motivated to start their journey with the new M1000RR to Australia, where two valuable test days await before the first race of the season to incorporate the final insights from the pre-season tests and complete the fine-tuning.”

Shaun Muir, Team Principal ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “At Jerez we obviously only tested with Michael and we’ve been happy with the situation with him in terms of the work he’s done with the test items. We’re really happy with the package so far. At Portimão we were mostly struggling to work around the weather situation, so what turned out to be very valuable track time was on day one in the afternoon. We certainly ticked a lot of boxes in terms of understanding the package now. For sure not knowing that day two would be so bad weather wise, at least now we have some clear direction going to Phillip Island, where we have a more comfortable feeling now starting the season there.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “For me the test in Portimão, especially the first day, was really positive. We tried some new parts and set-ups and it worked really well. I’m happy and it looks like that we’re ready for the Phillip Island race. The test was also very important for me after my injury; my finger was broken and I couldn’t ride a bike for almost two months, so I’m glad that I could ride the Superbike again. I have still a little pain in my finger but on the bike I’m feeling very good. The hard braking especially is good and normal, it’s only while I’m leaning in the right corner, I’m not feeling a hundred percent comfortable and I’m not pushing as hard as before. I hope that it will be better by Phillip Island because generally everything is going really well. I’m looking forward to the Phillip Island test now, I hope we can find a good set-up and to start the season strong.”

Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “It was really nice to be back at the track after the winter break. We were just really unlucky with the weather during the two tests at Jerez and Portimão. Anyway, I think we started off on a very good level. For sure you always want to try new things on a bike, especially with a new bike as we have, but the level was already so good, so I’m feeling very confident and am looking forward to Phillip Island. We have another two days of testing there, so there will be still a lot of things that we want to try but we know that the basis is really good and we’re happy to race now. The new bike feels really similar to last years bike, but with certain improvements, which is really good, I like it a lot.”

Markus Reiterberger (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team): “Unfortunately, we didn’t have the best weather during the pre-season tests, but that was the case for all teams and riders. The weather was quite mixed at both tests, and also relatively cool. Nevertheless, we tried our best to complete our test programme and rode many laps. We tried out various things and the engineers were satisfied with that. As a test rider, it’s also important for me to contribute insights that the engineers and the team can work with effectively and that actually benefit the project, so my goal isn’t necessarily to ride a fast lap. All in all, the tests were cool, we spent a lot of time together and collected a lot of data. I think we’ve done a good job preparing, so that the factory team now has a good base for Phillip Island, and I am very happy and grateful to be a part of it.”

Sylvain Guintoli (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team): “I’m actually not feeling very well, so I only tested the first day at Portimão. I still managed to do more than 70 laps though but couldn’t test on day two. Anyways, in general the winter testing was good, we definitely had challenging weather conditions at Jerez and Portimão, but we did what we wanted to do. We were able to cover lots of mileage in both wet and dry conditions, which was really important so it was definitely also good practice for our Endurance season, especially for Le Mans. All in all we got everything done and I’m really happy with it. It feels good, that everything is now ready to go for the first round at Phillip Island. It was great work by the test team and also by the factory team. Working together was a pleasure.”