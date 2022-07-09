Italian and his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 8, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) wasted no time getting down to business at Laguna Seca for the sixth round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.



Petrucci leads the championship by 11 points over rival Jake Gagne (Yamaha), ended the day P2 after circulating 27 times over the two sessions run on Friday at the venue he last raced at in 2013 MotoGP.



Focusing on altering the set-up of the factory Ducati to match the unique demands of Laguna Seca, Petrucci was happy with the day’s result but knows this is a crucial round for his championship aspirations.



Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:23.707

P2 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:23.939

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:24.076

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.219

P5 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 1:24.516



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #9): “It was a good day to come back to Laguna Seca, it’s been a long time!” Petrucci laughed. “It’s a little less shocking than in 2013 because for a rider that visits this track for the first time. There are many blind corners and bumps, and you need to know how to navigate the Corkscrew because it’s so blind it can be hard to know where you are. Today has been positive, but we have a bit of chatter we need to get rid of from the front end, and we are trying to get more stability from the rear under acceleration. Let’s see if we can solve this issue tomorrow. I want to get back on the top step of the podium and it’s a good opportunity for us at this track.”