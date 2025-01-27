Harley-Davidson has been on a real roller-coaster public relations ride in 2024 and H-D riders are left with very mixed feelings about the company. With a slew of new models, new engines and new features, it this Harley-Davidson’s attempt to patch things up? Check out the just Released: New More Powerful 2025 Harley-Davidson line-up right here on Total Motorcycle. TMW is offering up real big V-Twin goodies this year by having even more H-D information, specifications, features, even larger photos and expanded MSRP’s from around the world. While you may not be buying a Harley in say, India or Australia, Europe or Canada or the USA, it’s good to know what the values are out there! You’ll be shocked at what some people pay over the USA price outside of the USA, like a $45,999 model turns into a $75,745 one!

Price, value and PR aside, let’s take a look at the newest bikes and TMW’s exclusive reviews of the newest engines! Starting with the engine’s; as Harley-Davidson is iconic for their rumble, is the 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic Engine, 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom Engine, 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. Engine and returning big boy V-Twin the 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O. Engine. Notice the 3 different 117’s? Interesting right? And they all have DIFFERENT power band tunes too this year!

For new Harley-Davidson motorbikes, let see what we got for riders in 2025: New 2025 Harley-Davidson Sportster S, 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout, 2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob, 2025 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST, 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Ultra, and 2025 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 ST models. That’s quite a bit of brand new bikes with new engines. Gone are the Milwaukee-Eight 114 days and even the lowest Street Bob model gets the 117 now. But with new bigger engines also comes newer higher and more expensive prices. The cheapest Street Bob will now cost you $17,119, a little more than last year. The good news, it’s not a bad increase for the 114’s to 117’s of $200 to $600.

All bikes have been refreshed and offer even little new things like different paint. Speaking of paint… oh boy. Hopefully you have a little thicker wallet if you want something other than basic black. But again, the good news it with special colors like Snake Venom, Purple Abyss Denim, Whiskey Fire and Midnight Firestorm… it might just be worth the added expense.

Great, so we have new models, new engines, new paint, new features and even bigger and expanded Total Motorcycle Harley-Davidson reviews… what’s next?

Possible discontinued models. I say possible because they were NOT announced yet, and may never be. These models included the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, Harley-Davidson Sport Glide, Harley-Davidson Softail Standard, Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited, Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited and Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival. It would be surprised if these are all discontinued as some are new and others, like the my personal favorite, the Fat Bob, are big sellers. So, let’s see!

Read below all the latest Harley-Davidson news and Enough talk, let’s see the bikes!!

HARLEY-DAVIDSON INTRODUCES NEW STREET GLIDE ULTRA, PAN AMERICA 1250 ST AND SIX REFRESHED CRUISER MODELS FOR 2025 MOTORCYCLE LINE-UP

Refreshed Sportster S Model and Four Limited-Edition Custom Vehicle Operation Models Offered For 2025 Harley-Davidson today revealed all-new and refreshed motorcycles for its 2025 model line-up. New to this diverse line of bikes are the Street Glide Ultra, a fully equipped long-haul touring model, and the pavement-ready Pan America 1250 ST adventure sport motorcycle. The 2025 Harley-Davidson Cruiser motorcycle collection includes six models with significantly revised performance and technology features. The powerful Sportster S model is updated with revised suspension for enhanced comfort. The collection of limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) motorcycles includes four models and completes the most-desirable portfolio of motorcycles ever offered by Harley-Davidson. These new Harley-Davidson models complete the collection of 2025 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring, Cruiser, Sport, Adventure Touring and Trike motorcycles, all presented on H-D.com and available now at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally. NEW 2025 Cruiser Models

The reinvigorated 2025 Cruiser collection includes six very distinctive motorcycles, each infused with new technology, elevated performance and refreshed styling. Each Cruiser model features a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain and technology advancements and utilizes the Harley-Davidson Softail chassis with hidden mono shock rear suspension. The 2025 Cruiser line includes the following models, each representing a specific stylistic personality, from nostalgic to high performance to boldly custom: Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Breakout, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy and Street Bob. NEW 2025 Street Glide Ultra Model

The highway is calling. The new Street Glide Ultra model elevates the long-distance touring experience. This new model combines the comfort, technology, performance and design elements introduced on the 2024 Street Glide with new features intended to support two-up, long-haul travel for riders seeking freedom and adventure. This is the most capable regular-production Grand American Touring motorcycle offered by Harley-Davidson. NEW 2025 Pan America 1250 ST Model

The new Pan America 1250 ST model is a dynamic adventure sport motorcycle that can be a practical daily ride, an exciting back-road apex chaser, and a capable weekend touring mount. Designed to appeal to riders ready to exchange a sport bike or streetfighter for an agile bike with more comfort and longer distance capability, the Pan America 1250 ST model offers a commanding and comfortable upright rider position, the flexible power delivery of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 engine, a 17” front wheel, and premium suspension and braking components. NEW Sportster S Model

Underpinned by newly revised suspension, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S model is designed to deliver an extraordinary riding experience rooted in the thrill of unleashing on-demand torque for an exhilarating blast of thrust and adrenaline. Its light weight, technology features and bold design appeal to experienced riders, new riders and those ready to step away from the crowd on a motorcycle that discards traditional styling tropes. Newly revised front and rear suspension offers a 60 percent increase in rear wheel travel without impacting seat height to improve rider comfort on some pavement conditions. Both front and rear suspension are fully adjustable for compression/rebound damping and preload. NEW 2025 Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operation Models

For its 26th annual installment, Harley-Davidson CVO models offer discerning riders four super-premium, limited production motorcycle models. Each makes a bold statement of power and prestige and represents the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson style and design with new finish and design details for 2025. CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models elevate design, technology and performance to meet the expectations of the most demanding and discerning bagger rider. CVO Road Glide ST model, inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team Road Glide bikes competing for the MotoAmerica Mission Foods King of the Baggers championship, combines an exclusive Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O. engine with a host of high-performance components with attention to custom detail to create a bagger that’s quick, fast and sophisticated. CVO Pan America model, the program’s adventure touring (ADV) motorcycle, is outfitted with a host of rugged Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor accessories designed to enhance the journey. The CVO Pan America model is capable of seeking adventure where any paved and unpaved route leads its rider.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON 2025 CRUISER MOTORCYCLES ARE INFUSED WITH ELEVATED PERFORMANCE AND TECHNOLOGY

New Street Glide Ultra Model with Advanced Touring Comfort and Power Three Limited-Production CVO Models with High-Performance Milwaukee-Eight Engines

Harley-Davidson further advances the performance, technology and style of its Cruiser, Grand American Touring and Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) motorcycle models powered by the Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin powertrain for 2025. For the coming season, Harley-Davidson offers riders the market’s broadest range of large-displacement motorcycle models. 2025 Cruiser Models Feature New Power and Technology The Harley-Davidson Cruiser motorcycle collection is infused with new technology, elevated performance and refreshed styling. The Cruiser lineup remains the most diverse in the Harley-Davidson motorcycle portfolio. Each of six very distinctive motorcycles represents a specific stylistic personality, from nostalgic to high performance to boldly custom. The Harley-Davidson Softail chassis with hidden mono shock rear suspension underpins each Cruiser motorcycle. The 2025 Cruiser line includes the following models: Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Breakout, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy and Street Bob. Three New Milwaukee-Eight 117 Powertrains – The 2025 Cruiser models will be powered by one of three new Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain variants with new cylinder heads, throttle body and intake manifold. Each is tuned – through difference in intake and exhaust scheme and ride mode programming – to offer performance that matches the personality of a specific Cruiser model and the anticipated expectations of that model’s customer. Each engine is Euro V+ Compliant (2024 emissions standards). Shared features of these engines include: NEW Four-Valve Cylinder Heads feature the combustion chamber shape, oval intake ports and low-profile intake valve seats as introduced on 2023/24 Milwaukee-Eight 117/121 engines for Grand American Touring and CVO models. These heads are designed to improve performance and fuel economy.

NEW Engine Oil is routed from a frame-mounted oil cooler through cylinder head cooling passages. This cylinder head cooling system further optimizes thermal comfort for the rider, especially in low-speed riding situations and hot weather. This air/oil cooled version of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine weighs less that the Grand American Touring/CVO versions of the engine and does not require coolant system maintenance.

NEW Contoured Aluminum Intake Manifold offers a more-direct air path and creates a smooth transition from the round throttle body to the new oval intake ports to enhance intake air flow for improved power and reduced exhaust emissions.

NEW Improved Sound Quality as muffler and intake have been designed to enhance sound quality and match the character of each engine variant. Mufflers feature advanced lightweight material that works to trim high frequencies and emphasize low frequencies for a powerful sound.

Dual Counter-Balancers are tuned to eliminate primary vibration at idle while permitting some engine character to shine through at speed.

V-Twin Design with 45-degree cylinder angle maintains classic Harley-Davidson look-sound-feel.

Compression Ratio of 10.3:1 enhances torque at lower RPM and improves fuel economy. Details of Three Engines Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic (powers Street Bob and Heritage Classic models) is tuned with a flat torque curve to deliver satisfying street performance and emphasize ease in rideability. The single muffler and classic round air cleaner produce the distinctive Harley-Davidson sound quality. This engine delivers 120 lb. ft. (163 Nm) peak torque and 98 horsepower (73 kW), 4 percent more power and 1 foot pound more torque (U.S. spec) than the 2024 Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine it replaces for a performance boost. A 2-into-1 exhaust enhances engine tuning by promoting efficient scavenging of exhaust from the engine cylinders.

Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom (powers Fat Boy and Breakout models) is tuned to deliver 104 horsepower (78 kW) and 126 lb. ft. (171 Nm) peak torque, 6 percent more power and 5 percent more torque (U.S. spec) than the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic engine for a performance boost. This engine will provide a significant power increase – 11 percent more horsepower and 6 percent more torque – over the 2024 Fat Boy 114 model. This engine is equipped with a 2-into-2 exhaust with individual catalysts. The Touring-style intake airbox volume is 4.0 liters, approximately 50 percent greater than 2024 Ventilator (Fat Boy model) and Heavy Breather (Breakout model) intakes, which improves power by providing more room for the in-molded velocity stack radius and greater volume of clean air. Intake noise is significantly reduced, which allows a more desirable, rumbling exhaust tone to predominate.

Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. (powers Low Rider S and Low Rider ST models) is tuned for riders that consistently seek performance in the upper RPM range and desire an aggressive sound profile. This engine delivers 114 horsepower (85 kW) and 128 lb. ft. peak torque (174 Nm) for an exciting boost in performance – 11 percent more peak horsepower (114 vs 103 horsepower) – compared to the 2024 Milwaukee-Eight 117 in the Low Rider S and Low Rider ST models. The high-performance SE8-511 camshaft developed for the Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output engine in the CVO Road Glide ST model delivers a top-end performance boost for strong acceleration in the mid and upper RPM range. Engine “redline” intervention is elevated from 5600 rpm (Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic and Custom engines) to 5900 rpm to give additional throttle headroom under strong acceleration. The Heavy Breather intake features an exposed forward-facing air filter element to maximize flow and adds intake tuning length that improves charging efficiency and peak torque. This intake also gives this engine high-performance style and spirited intake sound on acceleration. A 2-into-1 exhaust enhances engine performance by promoting efficient scavenging of exhaust from the engine cylinders while it delivers a satisfying low rumble at idle and powerful exhaust note under acceleration.

More Power Potential – Each of the new Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain variants for Cruiser models offer significantly more performance potential with the installation of Screamin’ Eagle Stage Kits and Screamin’ Eagle intake and exhaust components, compared to 2024 Milwaukee-Eight 114/117 engines. Shared Harley-Davidson Cruiser Model Features The following new features apply to each of the six 2025 Harley-Davidson Cruiser models: NEW Selectable Ride Modes electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle and the level of technology intervention. Each Ride Mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings. The redesigned hand controls incorporate a new right-hand MODE button the rider may use to change the active ride mode while riding the motorcycle or when stopped. A unique icon for each mode appears on the gauge display when that mode has been selected. Road Mode : Intended for daily use, Road Mode emphasizes a flat torque curve and predictable throttle response for a smooth and easy ride that is great for the city or laying down the country miles. Rain Mode : Designed to reduce engine torque as engine speed rises due to rear wheel slipping. This gives the rider greater confidence when riding in the rain or when traction is otherwise limited. Rain Mode offers a smooth and more subtle throttle response and deceleration that helps avoid rapid changes in torque and adds another layer of confidence in wet conditions. Sport Mode : The rider can experience the full performance potential of the motorcycle with an exhilarating torque rise at low engine speeds, full power potential at high engine speeds and the quickest throttle response and more reactive engine breaking on deceleration. Sport Mode is specific to each engine variant:

– Classic Sport Mode features a flat and smooth toque curve with greater low- and high-speed torque that pulls hard in all gears and any speed, making it comfortable, forgiving, and easy to ride for days on end. – Custom Sport Mode features a broad torque curve with strong mid-range and added torque at low and high speeds for a slight performance gain compared to 2024 Cruiser models with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. – H.O. Sport Mode features an exhilarating mid-range torque rise and pulls to 5,000 RPM, delivering the most power ever available in a Cruiser model. The rapid rise in torque offers a highly tuned, race-bike feel. NEW Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is standard equipment on all models. This collection of technologies is designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions. Cruiser models feature the following elements of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Straight Line/ Cornering Antilock Braking System (ABS/C-ABS) Straight Line/Cornering Traction Control System (TCS/C-TCS) Straight Line/Cornering Drag Torque Slip Control (DSCS/C-DSCS) Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

NEW Front and Rear Suspension is re-tuned for optimal performance and to provide improvement in both rider comfort and control. New straight-rate front and rear springs replace progressive-rate springs and contribute to improved balance between the front fork and rear monoshock, reduced harshness and pitch, with more-linear dive response from the front fork under heavy braking. The suspension components – rear coil-over monoshock and front fork – are visually unchanged. Seat height and suspension travel of all models is unchanged from 2024 specs. A remote pre-load adjustment knob on right side cover is no longer a feature on 2025 Fat Boy and Breakout models. Both models have under seat hydraulic pre-load adjustment in 2025.



NEW Hand Controls have been designed to enable the function of new features, to accommodate the new electrical system and to improve ergonomics. A new “flash head lamp to pass” lever is positioned near the left forefinger. Brake lever distance from the hand grip is adjustable for rider reach and preference.

NEW Instrument Displays for all Cruiser models are designed to be exceptionally readable for the rider and to present more information as required by new technical features. An analog speedometer display is above a multi-function LCD digital display. The rider can use the Trip hand control button to scroll through available information in the LCD display. The Low Rider ST, Low Rider S, Breakout and Street Bob models are equipped with a 4-inch diameter instrument. The Heritage Classic and Fat Boy models are equipped with a 5-inch diameter console-mounted instrument.

NEW All-LED Lighting – including headlamp, tail and brake lights and signals – enhance conspicuity. New LED taillights are now equipped with a distinct homogenous element.

NEW USB-C Power Por t offers faster data transfer than the previous USB-A port, reversible plug orientation, and compatibility with newer devices. The port location is at the front-left side of the motorcycle beneath the fuel tank.

NEW Heated Gear Connectors have been relocated on all models from behind a side panel to the top of the rear fender below the seat where they are much easier to access. All models have two connectors. 2025 Cruiser Models Heritage Classic Model

The quintessential American cruiser offers show-stopping vintage details and pure rock and roll style. The Heritage Classic motorcycle drapes the Harley-Davidson Softail platform in pure nostalgia, with a profile inspired by Harley-Davidson models from the 1950s. Nostalgic styling paired with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic engine and modern upgrades make the Heritage Classic an easy choice for vintage aficionados. NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic powertrain.

NEW Single exhaust permits eye-pleasing symmetric saddlebags, with slightly increased volume for the right-side bag. Saddlebags are sealed and lockable. Combined luggage capacity is 1.6 cubic feet (45 liters).

NEW paint trajectory pinstriping layouts updated for all color options, with a nostalgic scallop featured on tank and dynamic split on fenders each inspired by designs used in the 1930s and 1950s. The new diamond-shaped chrome tank medallion with starburst background filled in blue acrylic is similar to badges featured in the late 1950s.

NEW mixed black and chrome finishes inspired from the Heritage models of the past. Black exhaust, console, wheel rims, fork upper and lowers, handlebar and lower portion of the windshield. Powertrain is black with machined cylinder fins and chrome rocker boxes and covers, chrome air cleaner cover. Full chrome finish option is not available for 2025.

NEW 9-Spoke Cast Wheels in Black finish are standard.

NEW Optional Tubeless laced wheels offer nostalgic style with modern convenience, permits TPMS and eliminates the weight of the inner tube required for traditional laced wheels.

Detachable full windshield with classic dark lower portion. Street Bob Model

The lightweight Street Bob motorcycle is quicker than ever with new Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic power. This lean cruiser offers a nimble ride with power to spare and projects no-nonsense raw bobber attitude from the standard mini apes to the chopped rear fender. The Street Bob motorcycle offers equal parts style, performance and rideability. NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic powertrain.

NEW styling details include “stretched diamond” tank medallion based on an original 1966 Willie G. design replaces previous wet slide graphic. New bright finishes on exhaust, air cleaner cover, rocker boxes and engine covers; Black finish on rear fender struts, wheel rims, handlebar and headlamp bucket.

NEW Optional Tubeless laced wheels offer nostalgic style with modern convenience, permits TPMS and eliminates the weight of the inner tube required for traditional laced wheels.

Standard Annihilator cast aluminum wheels in Black finish.

Smooth 3.5-gallon fuel tank.

Chopped rear fender.

Solo seat with separate passenger pillion.

Mini-ape high-rise handlebar for fists in the wind attitude. Fat Boy Model

The original fat-custom icon is as bold as ever, commanding the road with a steamroller stance, Lakester wheels and a unique headlamp nacelle. The Fat Boy model remains one of the most physically imposing motorcycles in the Harley-Davidson portfolio. NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom powertrain.

NEW Refreshed paint and graphics feature a new chrome tank medallion with a centered star and a trailing wing, both signature Fat Boy model elements. A new pinstripe layout and two-tone trajectory celebrated in a high contrast Vivid Black and Whiskey Fire color way. Bright chrome exhaust, rear fender struts, engine rocker boxes and covers, fuel tank console and air cleaner cover.

High-performance Michelin Scorcher 11 tires (Front 160/60R18, Rear 240/40R18) enhance ride and handling performance.

Exclusive Lakester cast aluminum wheels emphasize a bold stance.

Trimmed front and rear fenders exaggerate tire size for added presence. Breakout Model

With long and lean chopper styling the Breakout model flexes more muscle than any other bike on the street. The torque-laden performance of a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine is delivered to a fat 240mm rear tire exposed by the arrogant flip of a bobtail fender. The Breakout rider will turn heads and leave a lasting impression wherever they go. NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom powertrain.

NEW 5.75-inch round headlamp replaces previous oval-shaped headlamp.

NEW Refreshed paint and graphics include ghosted, faded, monochromatic Bar and Shield logo graphic on the fuel tank. Chrome exhaust, side covers, tank console, rear fender supports, air cleaner cover, mirrors and headlamp bucket.

High-performance Michelin Scorcher 11 tires (Front 130/60B21, Rear 240/40R18) enhance ride and handling performance.

26-spoke cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finish and machined details.

Elevated pull-back handlebar riser and stainless steel drag handlebar for ideal rider reach to controls and performance style.

Bobbed rear fender exposes more of the rear tire.

36 degree fork angle for raked-out chopper style. Low Rider S Model

The Low Rider S model is an aggressive performance kingpin designed for the rider seeking unapologetic power, the rider willing to push their bike to the limit. Straight from the factory this bike bundles the big attitude of West Coast style and the unrelenting performance delivered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. engine. NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. powertrain.

NEW restyled taillight with more homogeneous appearance of LED elements for an updated look.

NEW Refreshed styling includes performance red accents on the air cleaner cover, timer cover, clutch and derby covers and saddlebag Bar & Shield badges. Black cast aluminum Radiate wheels replace previous Bronze color wheels.

43mm inverted fork stiffens the front end for improved response to steering input. A tall rear mono shock raises the rear of the motorcycle to increase lean angle and improve dynamic performance during aggressive cornering.

Dual front brakes with 300mm discs deliver the responsive braking performance demanded by aggressive riders.

High-performance Michelin Scorcher 31 tires (Front 110/90B19, Rear 180/70B16) enhance ride and handling performance.

A color-matched mini-fairing frames the headlamp and blocks the wind when chasing down the freeway.

Deep solo seat helps hold rider in place during aggressive acceleration and cornering.

One-inch moto handlebar mounted on four-inch pull-back risers – a club-style element that puts the rider in an aggressive posture on the bike. Low Rider ST Model

Sport-touring with pure Harley-Davidson attitude. The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST model is a weekend escape machine, an American V-Twin bike for the rider who digs clean-and-lean West Coast club-style, craves outrageous performance and is ready to cross a few state lines. NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. powertrain.

NEW Single exhaust allows eye-pleasing symmetric saddlebags, with slightly increased volume for right-side bag. Lockable, rigid saddlebags feature a sleek clam-shell design and are easily removed and reinstalled. The raised fitment of the bags high above the exhaust reinforces the performance image of the Low Rider ST model. Combined luggage capacity is 2.0 cubic feet (56.6 liters).

NEW Refreshed styling includes performance red accents on the air cleaner cover, timer cover, clutch and derby covers and saddlebag Bar & Shield badges. Black cast aluminum Radiate wheels replace previous Bronze color wheels.

NEW Chrome Trim Option: Brilliant chrome finish on cast aluminum Radiate wheels, exhaust, air cleaner, rocker covers, timer cover, clutch and derby covers, saddlebag Bar & Shield badges, handlebar and risers, console and mirrors. The chrome version has a new wet-slide tank “wing graphic” inspired by the graphic on the 1981 Tour Glide model.

NEW restyled taillight with more homogeneous appearance of LED elements for an updated look.

43mm inverted fork stiffens the front end for improved response to steering input. A tall rear mono shock raises the rear of the motorcycle to increase lean angle and improve dynamic performance during aggressive cornering.

Dual front brakes with 300mm discs deliver the responsive braking performance demanded by aggressive riders.

High-performance Michelin Scorcher 31 tires (Front 110/90B19, Rear 180/70B16) enhance ride and handling performance.

Frame-mounted fairing is inspired by the classic FXRT Sport Glide model fairing favored by West Coast customizers. A single center and Softail split stream vents help limit rider helmet buffeting at highway speeds.

Deep solo seat helps hold rider in place during aggressive acceleration and cornering.

One-inch moto handlebar mounted on four-inch pull-back risers – a club-style element that puts the rider in an aggressive posture on the bike.

Grand American Touring From the company that invented the cross-country experience. Grand American Touring models are designed to carry riders over the horizon with comfort, performance and technology that makes the journey spectacular. The new Street Glide Ultra model joins a collection that also includes the Street Glide, Road Glide and Road King Special motorcycles. NEW Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates

Owners of 2025 Grand American Touring models equipped the Skyline OS may now use the Wi-Fi function of this system to download and install software updates “Over the Air” (OTA). Updates may address an issue with the motorcycle software or add an enhancement, for example to support a new audio device or other Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Accessory.

NEW 2025 Street Glide Ultra Model

The highway is calling. The new Street Glide Ultra model elevates the long-distance touring experience. This new model combines the comfort, technology, performance and design elements introduced on the 2024 Street Glide model with new features intended to support two-up, long-haul travel for riders seeking freedom and adventure. This is the most capable regular-production Grand American Touring motorcycle offered by Harley-Davidson. Performance NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 A Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with more displacement and enhanced intake and exhaust flow offers 105 horsepower (78 kW) and 130 lb. ft (176 Nm) of peak torque, 6.6 percent more torque and 12.9 percent more horsepower than the Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 powertrain in 2024 Grand American Touring models. Milwaukee-Eight 117-cylinder head cooling system further optimizes engine temperatures, especially in low-speed riding situations and hot weather, compared to 2024 Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

NEW Premium rear suspension Rear SHOWA dual outboard emulsion technology shock absorbers replace previous rear suspension that used emulsion technology on one of two shocks. This provides improved damping response and a more predictable ride. Travel is 3.0 inches (76mm). Hydraulic pre-load adjustment can be made to rear suspension preload, without tools and without removing a saddlebag, to accommodate up to an additional 150 lbs. of cargo loading or short-term passenger adjustments beyond the primary suspension loading condition. Pre-load adjustment for the primary loading condition (the condition that the vehicle will most often be used in, for example rider only or rider plus passenger) is accomplished by removing the right saddlebag and adjusting the threaded preload adjuster with the provided spanner tool.

Aero Comfort

The Street Glide Ultra model fairing and fairing lowers are elements of a new aerodynamic system designed to deliver outstanding aero comfort for the rider and passenger, created using CFD (computational fluid dynamics) tools, wind tunnel analysis and real-world subjective testing with an emphasis on reducing helmet buffeting at highway speed. Most riders will find that the combination of aero design and adjustable elements results in an improvement in overall aero comfort. In wind tunnel testing, subjective helmet buffeting is reduced by an average of 60 percent compared to the 2024 Ultra Limited model. NEW Fairing Lowers are designed to enhance aero comfort for the rider by adding wind and weather protection around the leg area. Fairing lowers are equipped with integrated venting designed to fine-tune airflow by using a small lever the rider can adjust. A storage compartment with capacity of 0.15 cubic feet (4.2 liters) is built into each fairing lower. The compartment door has a push-button latch and smooth, damped action. These compartments will be ideal for keeping gloves, keys, wallet and other small items handy. The fairing lowers are designed for installation of integrated LED fog lamps available from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories. This lighting will replace a removeable panel on the leading edge of each fairing lower.

NEW Clear tall touring windshield is designed as part of the aero package – this windshield is approximately 4 inches taller than the Street Glide model windscreen to offer enhanced wind/weather protection.



NEW fork-mounted adjustable air deflectors are larger than those on the Street Glide model and are designed to deflect turbulent air away from the rider and passenger. The deflectors may be adjusted for desired airflow, and when stowed permit more air to flow to the rider’s torso for optimized comfort in warm conditions.



Mid-Frame Air Deflectors attach to the frame below the seat and direct heat away from the rider to further optimize comfort on hot summer rides.

An adjustable control vane in the fairing center vent allows the rider to dial in airflow for comfort in most conditions and riding gear choices. The fairing vent balances air pressure behind the fairing to minimize helmet buffeting at speed for rider comfort. Ergonomic Comfort NEW Redesigned one-piece comfort seat is exclusive to the Street Glide Ultra model. A new shape and padding materials update the look and feel of the seat compared to the 2024 Ultra Limited model while maintaining the long-range comfort touring riders demand. The seat is shaped to rotate the rider’s hips to a neutral position relative to the spine. This helps reduce the effort required to maintain a comfortable riding posture, which can help reduce fatigue on rider back and neck. Street Glide Ultra laden seat height is 26.9 inches (683 mm).



NEW Weight Reduction Dry weight (831 lbs. as shipped) has been reduced by 49 pounds compared to the 2024 Ultra Limited model. This reduction was achieved by shaving ounces whenever possible, for example, forming the fuel tank from lighter-gauge steel and using a new process to create lightweight aluminum triple clamps. The result is an improvement in every aspect of performance – braking, low speed maneuvering and acceleration – and in rider comfort in regard to lift-off the side stand, balancing at a stop and even moving the bike around the garage.

NEW Heated hand grips for all-weather rider comfort. Cargo

The Street Glide Ultra model is equipped with hard shell locking saddlebags plus the King Tour-Pak luggage carrier with wrap-around passenger backrest pad and luggage rack. Combined King Tour-Pak carrier, saddlebag and fairing lower capacity is 4.9 cubic feet (138.8 liters), approximately 4 percent more capacity than the 2024 Ultra Limited model luggage capacity and more than twice the capacity of the Street Glide model equipped only with saddlebags. Technology NEW Selectable Ride Modes electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle and the level of technology intervention. The rider may use the hand control MODE button to change the active ride mode while riding the motorcycle or when stopped. A unique icon for each mode appears on the display when that mode has been selected. Road Mode : Intended for daily use, Road Mode delivers balanced performance.

Sport Mode : Sport Mode can maximize the full performance potential of the motorcycle in a direct and precise manner, with full power and the quickest throttle response.

Rain Mode : This mode is designed to give the rider greater confidence when riding in the rain or when traction is otherwise limited. The Rain Mode is also an appropriate setting for riders building confidence as they become familiar with the motorcycle.

Custom Mode: The owner may use the touch screen display to create a set of performance characteristics to meet personal preference or for special situations. Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions. Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. The Street Glide Ultra model is equipped with these elements of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Straight Line/Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes (ELB/C-ELB) Straight Line/Cornering ABS (ABS/C-ABS) Straight Line/Cornering Traction Control (TEC/C-TCS) with modes Straight Line/Cornering Drag Torque Slip Control (DSCS/C-DSCS) Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

All-LED lighting is designed to deliver style, outstanding lighting performance, and to enhance conspicuity to other motorists. Front turn signals are integrated within the fairing behind the same lens used for the signature lighting. Combination rear brake/tail/signal LED lighting is located between the rear fender and the saddlebags.

Instrumentation/Infotainment System The Street Glide Ultra features a suite of infotainment technology, powered by the exclusive Skyline OS. A TFT color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. 12.3-inch (diagonal measurement) screen is 90 percent larger diagonally than the 6.5-inch BOOM! Box GTS screen and offers more than 400 percent more screen area. It offers a brighter presentation than the GTS screen and can display more information in a clear, easy-to-see manner.

Wi-Fi connectivity enables wireless connection to a rider’s device to enable Wireless CarPlay and to provide live services like traffic, weather and map updates for navigation.

Embedded navigation is factory-activated.

The Voice Recognition System is conversational rather than fixed prompts and allows customers to say general commands like “Find me a gas station” to perform a search on Navigation.

A Bluetooth receiver for wireless headsets is built into the system – a separate WHIM module is not required.

All Apple CarPlay projection services from the rider’s device may be applied through the display. Android Auto projection services will not be available, but Android users may stream music and place/receive calls through the system. Audio

The Street Glide Ultra model features a new 4-channel 200-watt amplifier rated at 50 watts per channel, a 100 percent power increase over the previous BOOM! Box GTS system. The motorcycle is equipped with two 5.25-inch fairing-mounted speakers. Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate speaker and amplifier upgrades (for fairing, fairing lowers and saddlebags) are available through Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and can be easily installed by the customer using the Skyline OS user interface managed on the touchscreen. NEW steel speaker grilles replace the plastic grilles as on the Street Glide model for a premium look. Style and Design

The design elements introduced on the 2024 Street Glide model bring a cohesive dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags. The batwing fairing offers an evolved profile exhibiting a faster overall gesture and more swept windshield. Undercuts beneath the headlamp are more pronounced, and turn indicators are integrated as opposed to external units. Signature lighting is used as a distinctive design element.

Mirrors are integrated with the fairing.

Chrome Trim version features bright finishes on exhaust, powertrain and covers, luggage hardware, tank console and front end. Cast aluminum wheels are finished in black with bright machine-cut highlights.

Black Trim version features dark finishes on exhaust, powertrain and covers, luggage hardware, tank console and front end. Cast aluminum wheels are finished in black with bright machine-cut highlights.

A new fuel tank medallion, offered in black and chrome to coordinate with the trim package, and console insert with designated model name logo, are exclusive to the Street Glide Ultra model.

Solid colors receive an all-new pinstripe layout. Two-tone paint scheme has a new design intended to celebrate the shape of the new bodywork. Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) Models For its 26th annual installment, Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) offers discerning riders three super-premium, limited production motorcycle models powered exclusive “Big Twin” Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engines. Each makes a bold statement of power and prestige and represents the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson style and design with new finish and design details for 2025. Each 2025 CVO motorcycle will reprise all features and specifications from 2024 and is presented in new paint and finish options. CVO Street Glide model elevates d esign, technology and performance to meet the expectations of the most demanding and discerning rider. Behind a reshaped batwing fairing the CVO Street Glide model reimagines the most iconic profile in motorcycling for the next generation. NEW : Cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black/Contrast Chrome finish NEW : Finish options include Poison Berry, Raven Metallic and tri-color Blue Streak

CVO Road Glide model offers a menacing visage and commanding performance certain to excite the most aggressive and confident riders. Advanced technology and premium components. Aerodynamics that slice through the wind. The CVO Road Glide model takes its rider on the journey of a lifetime. NEW : Finish options include Poison Berry, Raven Metallic and tri-color Blue Streak

CVO Road Glide ST model, i nspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team Road Glide bikes competing for the MotoAmerica Mission Foods King of the Baggers championship, combines an exclusive Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O. engine with a host of high-performance components with a CVO attention to custom detail to create a bagger that’s quick, fast and sophisticated. NEW finish options include Rally Red, Mercury Silver and tri-color Hot Lap.



HARLEY-DAVIDSON LAUNCHES NEW PAN AMERICA 1250 ST ADVENTURE SPORT MOTORCYCLE FOR 2025

Liquid-Cooled Revolution Max Engine Powers Several 2025 Models with Engaging Performance

Harley-Davidson today revealed exciting 2025 motorcycle models powered by the unrelenting performance of the Revolution Max powertrain. New for 2025 are the Pan America 1250 ST adventure sport model and the Sportster S sport motorcycle. The Nightster model debuts a new color-shift paint-and-finish option. Returning for the new season are the limited-production CVO Pan America and Pan America 1250 Special adventure touring models and the Nightster Special sport model. NEW Pan America 1250 ST Model

The first entry by Harley-Davidson in the Adventure Sport segment is focused on pavement performance. The Pan America 1250 ST model is designed to appeal to riders ready to exchange a sport bike or streetfighter for an agile bike with more comfort and longer distance capability, but who don’t desire the off-pavement capability of a fully equipped Adventure Touring motorcycle. The Pan America 1250 ST model retains features of the Pan America 1250 Special adventure touring model this rider values – a commanding and comfortable upright rider position, the flexible power delivery of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 engine, and premium suspension and braking components – and discards features designed primarily for off-pavement riding. To boost pavement performance the Pan America 1250 ST model is equipped with 17-inch wheels mounted with premium street tires, lowered and recalibrated suspension, a new lower seat, lightweight exhaust and a quickshifter. The result is a dynamic motorcycle that can be a practical daily ride, an exciting back-road apex chaser, and a capable weekend touring mount. Key Pan America 1250 ST Model Features Revolution Max 1250 Powertrain is a liquid-cooled 1250cc-displacement V-Twin designed to offer flexible, engaging performance with a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power. Horsepower: 149 (111 kW) Peak Torque: 91 lb.-ft. (124 Nm)

NEW Exhaust eliminates the mid-chamber found on Pan America 1250 Special exhaust to reduce weight and improve sound quality.

NEW Screamin’ Eagle Quickshifter provides clutchless up and down shifts without risking transmission damage. Precise shifts are accomplished in an instant to optimize acceleration and pace during aggressive riding.

NEW High-Performance Tires and Wheels include 17-inch front and rear cast aluminum wheels to quicken steering response and accept high-performance tires. Tires are Michelin Scorcher Sport (front 120/70ZR17, rear 180/55R17).

NEW Suspension contributes to lowered motorcycle height to enhance center of gravity and dynamic handling. Suspension travel is reduced by 0.75 inches from 7.5 inches F/R to 6.75 inches F/R, compared to the Pan America 1250 Special model.

U.S./Canada/California Markets: Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) automatically transitions the motorcycle between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion. The system allows the rider to mount the Pan America 1250 ST model with ease, and to confidently put feet down to the ground at a stop, by lowering the seat height approximately 1 inch.

Front suspension is a SHOWA 47mm Balance Free Fork with electronic preload and manually adjustable compression/rebound damping.

Rear suspension is a SHOWA Balance Free Shock with electronic preload and manually adjustable compression/rebound damping.

Laden seat height is 29.4 inches (746 mm) when ARH is in low position. All Other Markets: Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) is not available.

Front suspension is a SHOWA 47mm inverted cartridge fork with manually adjustable compression/rebound damping.

Rear suspension is a SHOWA Piggyback reservoir shock with manually adjustable preload and compression/rebound damping.

NEW Seat is shaped to lower laden seat height by approximately 0.5 inch to make it easier for riders to mount the motorcycle and place feet confidently down at a stop. The one-piece two-up seat is formed to support the rider during aggressive cornering without sacrificing comfort.

NEW Slim Profile makes the motorcycle appear and feel athletic and reduces weight to enhance performance. Radiator shroud is reduced in size. Brush guards are deleted. Low-profile smoked windshield reduces the motorcycle profile and adds sporty style. The windshield is not height-adjustable.

High-Performance Brembo braking components support confident aggressive riding. Dual front brakes with Brembo Monoblock radially mounted four-piston front calipers; 320mm rotors are hub mounted to optimize high-speed braking performance. Single Brembo single-piston rear caliper; 280mm rotor.

Five Selectable Ride Modes electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle and the level of technology intervention. The rider may use the hand control MODE button to change the active ride mode while riding the motorcycle or when stopped. Ride Modes include: Road, Sport, Rain, and two Custom modes. Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions. Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. The Pan America 1250 ST model is equipped with these elements of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Straight Line/Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes (ELB/C-ELB) Straight Line/Cornering ABS (ABS/C-ABS) Straight Line/Cornering Traction Control (TEC/C-TCS) with modes Straight Line/Cornering Drag Torque Slip Control (DSCS/C-DSCS) Enhanced Front Wheel Lift Mitigation Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

Display and Infotainment is presented on a 6.8-inch color TFT (thin-film-transistor) touchscreen. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device. Most functions require a Bluetooth headset and speakers worn within rider’s the helmet. Navigation is supplied by the Harley-Davidson App for iOS or Android, which must be downloaded into the rider’s mobile device.

Key Accessories available from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts and Accessories Sport Side Cases and Sport Detachable Top Case add waterproof luggage capacity for weekend sport touring. Side case mounting points are integral to the motorcycle chassis and the cases are easy to remove/install and leave behind no hardware. Top Case requires installation of a mounting plate.

Paint and Finish Options Three color options are offered for the Pan America 1250 ST model: Billiard Gray, Vivid Black and Brilliant Red. Contrasting Bar & Shield logo and tapered graphics unify the fairing to the fuel tank. Rear subframe and wheels are black. Powertrain is all black with red lettering on cover inserts. Composite sport front fender hugs the front tire. Lightweight 17-inch cast aluminum wheels have thin spokes and a performance design. Lightweight composite skid plate

NEW Sportster S Model

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S model offers an exhilarating combination of dynamic performance and dramatic style. The riding experience is rooted in the thrill of unleashing extraordinary power in the act of raw acceleration, tempered by invisible technology. The Sportster S model caters to riders eager to experience the power this motorcycle can deliver as they stand apart from the crowd. The Revolution Max 1250T powertrain is tuned to make tremendous torque at low RPM, with a torque curve that stays flat through the powerband – engine performance designed to deliver strong acceleration from a start with robust power through the mid-range. The engine is rated at 121 horsepower (91 kW) and 93 lb. ft. (126 Nm) peak torque. Other key features of the Sportster S model include high-mount stainless steel exhaust, premium Brembo braking components, a 4.0-inch-diameter color TFT display which supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device, five selectable ride modes and Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson. NEW Suspension is retuned to enhance rider comfort on some pavement conditions. Rear wheel travel is increased by 60 percent, from 2.0 inches (51mm) to 3.2 inches (81mm) without impacting seat height. A SHOWA Piggyback reservoir shock is adjustable for hydraulic preload and compression/rebound damping. Rear wheel travel is 3.2 inches (81 mm). The rear suspension pre-load is adjusted using a convenient knob located on the left side of the motorcycle, below the seat. Damping is adjusted on the shock absorber body. Front suspension has been re-tuned to stay in balance with the revised rear suspension. A SHOWA43mm inverted fork is adjustable for compression/rebound damping and spring preload. Travel is 3.6 inches.

NEW Styling gives the Sportster S model a more aggressive, blacked-out look. Blacked-out powertrain with red lettering on cover inserts replaces the bronze-tone covers and details to link to performance-oriented style. A ne w tank medallion is inspired by the Sportster model “Checkered V” graphic introduced in the 1950s. Fuel tank door is now Gloss Black for a more premium look. Red spark plug wires communicate a sporting attitude.

NEW CVO Pan America Model

A motorcycle designed to enhance any journey. The CVO Pan America model is an Adventure Touring (ADV) motorcycle as envisioned by the Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operation program team, outfitted with a host of rugged Genuine Motor accessories and capable of seeking adventure where any paved and unpaved route may lead its rider. All of the features that have made the Pan America 1250 Special a favorite among discerning global Adventure Touring riders are retained. The long list of factory-installed accessories makes this model an exceptional value for the customer who might otherwise purchase these popular accessories after owning a Pan America 1250 Special model. The 2025 CVO Pan America model will reprise all features and specifications from 2024 with the exception of new styling elements. A Revolution Max 1250 powertrain is tuned to deliver flexible, engaging performance with a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power. The engine is rated at 150 horsepower (112 kW) and 94 ft. lbs. (127 Nm) peak torque. The CVO Pan America ships with rugged detachable aluminum side cases and top case luggage designed in collaboration with SW-MOTECH. NEW Styling features a Carbon Blue base with a subtle metallic effect under new graphic layouts with a tonal gray camo background, a bright silver Bar & Shield logo and orange accent stripe which matches the colored frame. The rear subframe and radiator guard are finished in Legendary Orange. Wheels feature a durable anodized Matte Black finish and a Gloss Black acrylic e-coated hub A small CVO graphic is located on each side case. Custom CVO seat/pillion covers with color feature orange piping; Tactical heated hand grips have an orange CVO logo.

Pan America 1250 Special Model

Explore, endure, and tour. Pan America 1250 Special model is a rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose vehicle designed for riders ready to embrace real-life adventure, riders who want the option to explore a variety of paved and unpaved routes – who crave the freedom to explore as defined by Harley-Davidson. The Revolution Max 1250 engine is tuned to deliver 150 horsepower (112 kW) and 95 lb.-ft (129 Nm) peak torque, with an emphasis on smooth low-end torque delivery and low-speed throttle control applicable to off-pavement riding. Key features include electronically adjustable semi-active front and rear suspension and optional Adaptive Ride Height (ARH). The 2025 Pan America 1250 Special model will reprise all features and specifications from 2024 and is presented in new paint and finish options. Color options include Billiard Gray, Vivid Black plus new Blue Burst and two-tone Whiskey Fire/Raven Metallic. Nightster Model

The Nightster model combines a classic Harley-Davidson silhouette with an exciting level of performance and handling. The result is a confidence-building riding experience made possible by a low center of gravity, a balanced rider triangle, an easy lift off the kick stand and standard Rider Safety Enhancements. A Revolution Max 975T powertrain, rated at 91 horsepower (68 kW) and 72 lb.-ft. (97 Nm) peak torque, has been tuned to offer flexible, engaging performance with strong acceleration from idle and robust power through the mid-range. NEW Color and Finish Option takes the Nightster model to a new level of styling with a special option package that combines Snake Venom color-shift paint with upgraded wheels and an exclusive chrome exhaust shield. Snake Venom is a color-shift paint that changes hue as influenced by the ambient light source and with the viewer’s position relative to the motorcycle. This shift is especially dramatic in bright sunlight. This special paint is applied to the air box cover and to the front and rear fenders, while 14-spoke cast aluminum wheels with a silver finish replace the standard Nightster 7-spoke black cast wheels. Other color options include Billiard Gray, Vivid Black and new Whiskey Fire. Black powertrain finish replaces gray for a dramatic visual change. Nightster Special Model

This middle-weight contender combines a classic Harley-Davidson silhouette with the sophisticated performance of the Revolution Max 975T powertrain and a host of style, convenience and technology upgrades. Standard features include a passenger pillion and foot pegs to enable two-up adventure, a handlebar elevated on a 5-inch riser to put the rider in a commanding position on the motorcycle, a 4-inch round color TFT display supporting infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device, and cruise control. Color Options include Billard Gray, Black Denim, new Blue Burst and Whiskey Fire. Black powertrain finish replaces gray for a dramatic visual change.

Engine

Each is tuned to offer performance that matches the personality of a specific model and the anticipated expectations of that model’s customer.



– 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic Engine – New

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom Engine – New

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 H.O. Engine – New

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O. Engine

Sport

A category created by the venerable Sportster. Iconic design, authentic sound. These are bikes built for carving mountain roads, and blasting through city streets.



– 2025 Harley-Davidson Sportster S – New model

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special

Cruiser

Authentic heritage meets modern technology for power, style, and the unadulterated riding experience – around town or along country roads.

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout – New model

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy – New model

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob – New model

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic – New model

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S – New model

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST – New model

Adventure Touring

Where touring becomes detouring, and everything is a road.



– 2025 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 ST – New model

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 Special

Grand American Touring

The category we’ve created from the ground up. Go the distance, in style. Discover the wide open world and freedom for the soul on bikes only Harley-Davidson could build.



– 2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Road King Special

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Ultra – New model

Trike

Roll with confidence, comfort, and head-turning custom style on three wheels.



– 2025 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler

– 2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3

Harley-Davidson X

Built for urban riding. Born to be more free to explore.



– 2025 Harley-Davidson X500 – (Australia)

– 2025 Harley-Davidson X350 – (Australia)

– 2025 Harley-Davidson X440 – (Asia)

CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)

Advanced technology, exclusive components and obsessive attention to detail distinguish. Limited-production, super-premium CVO motorcycles represent the pinnacle of forward-looking style, design and craftsmanship from Harley-Davidson, the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.



– 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

– 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

– 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America

– 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide