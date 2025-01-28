Cardo Launches ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge.’ Campaign, Championing the Mental Health Benefits of Motorcycling

Cardo’s new cause-marketing initiative encourages motorcyclists to boost their “happiness batteries” while staying connected through cutting-edge communication devices.

Plano, TX (January 28, 2024) – Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today launched the 'Your Ride. Your Recharge.' campaign. This new cause-marketing initiative encourages riders to prioritize recharging their mental and emotional health, while also supporting the Motorcycle Relief Program—a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and first responders cope with PTSD and stress through therapeutic motorcycle adventures. Additionally, the campaign emphasizes keeping communication devices ready for the road.

A global survey revealed that for *56% of Cardo users, improving their mental well-being was a core benefit of riding, reaffirming that for many, motorcycling is more than a passion—it’s a vital part of their self-care.

“We all know how important it is to keep our Cardo devices charged to maximize battery life, but many of us forget to do the same for ourselves,” said Dan Emodi, Cardo’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With this campaign, we hope to inspire riders to take a moment to check their own ‘happiness battery,’ find a boost through rides and conversations, and reach out for support if needed.”

As part of its commitment to the riding community, Cardo is supporting The Motorcycle Relief Project (MRP) with a $10,000 donation and 10 PACKTALK EDGE devices. Based in the United States, MRP helps veterans and first responders heal from trauma through therapeutic motorcycle rides. The organization’s mission is to honor and encourage military veterans and first responders by providing recreational ADV motorcycling experiences that offer relief from life’s struggles and the challenges of reintegration. MRP creates a positive environment where participants can connect with peers who have had similar experiences, offering tools for stress management, overcoming trauma, and steering participants toward further treatment for their injuries.

“Motorcycle Relief Project relies on effective communication between our volunteers during Relief Rides, which is why we choose Cardo devices,” said Mike Bobbitt, President of MRP. “With Cardo, our lead rider, chase vehicle, and sweep can stay connected at all times, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for participants. This technology is vital for monitoring rider progress and adapting the day’s plan as needed. Thank you, Cardo, for supporting our mission.”

For over 20 years, Cardo has pioneered wireless communication for motorcyclists, enabling seamless group communication through innovative Bluetooth and Dynamic Mesh Communication technologies. In early 2025, Cardo’s upcoming ‘Mesh Boost’ advancements will elevate these capabilities even further, offering unlimited connectivity via Cellular Intercom, larger group sizes, and new options for remote grouping.

For the solo riders, connection is never far away. Cardo’s PACKTALK lineup and FREECOM 4X devices—featuring premium ‘Sound by JBL’ speakers—allow users to enjoy crystal-clear calls, immersive music, and high-quality audio experiences while riding.