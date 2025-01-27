Ryder LeBlond lands King of the Motos podium at U.S. Hard Enduro season-opener

A third-place result at this weekend’s King of the Motos event saw Ryder LeBlond stand on the 2025 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series’ opening round podium, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Dalton Shirey managed fourth position in the Round 1 of the National Hare & Hound Series.

As he did one year ago, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond finished third overall in the King of the Motos to commence his 2025 campaign in Johnson Valley, California.

LeBlond rode his Husqvarna TE 300 to third position in the Prologue and then was in the fight during Sunday’s main race. Despite a late mishap, he managed to continue on for a podium result in P3 and took home vital U.S. Hard Enduro Series points in the process.

“I finished in third place this weekend and it was a fun battle for most of the race,” LeBlond said. “It was a positive to make it to the finish after a late crash, but another third place… we’ll see what we can do from here!”

Pro Class Results

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Will Riordan, Sherco

3. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

National Hare & Hound Series – Round 1



Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Dalton Shirey opened his AMA National Hare & Hound account with fourth place in the Pro Class at Lucerne Valley’s first round of 2025.

The three-time champion wasn’t satisfied with his result in the end, but had been in podium contention until a fall in the closing stages cost him a stronger result.

Shirey completed the opening loop in second position onboard his Husqvarna FC 450, eventually taking the checkered flag in P4. He continues to rebuild following an injury-affected past season and the result will be highly valuable as the year progresses.

Shirey reflected. “I had a hard time focusing, even if the result wasn’t too bad in the end, but I’ll be regrouping for Round 2 in a couple of weeks and we’ll keep building.” “Today was one of my off days,”“I had a hard time focusing, even if the result wasn’t too bad in the end, but I’ll be regrouping for Round 2 in a couple of weeks and we’ll keep building.”

Pro Class Results

1. Zane Roberts, Beta

2. Dante Oliveira, KTM

3. Daemon Woolslayer, Husqvarna

4. Dalton Shirey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing