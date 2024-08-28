KTM Pol Espargaro and third 2024 MotoGP wildcard

Round thirteen of the current MotoGP season will take place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on the first weekend of September and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will again expand to three rider representation. Pol Espargaro is slated for his third wildcard appearance of 2024 at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

The 33-year-old Spaniard will steer the latest version of the KTM RC16 once more after competing at Mugello and Red Bull Ring this year. Pol scored 14th in the Sprint and was then 17th in Italy and captured 9th and 11th in Austria after some impressive lap-times at Spielberg.

He now attempts the first of two Grands Prix in San Marino as MotoGP ‘doubles-up’ near the Italian east coast and the final European fixtures before the flyaways. The series will complete a one-day test after the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

Pol finished on the podium at Misano in 2020 with the KTM RC16.

Pol Espargaro: “Mugello meant we could come back to MotoGP speed and then we felt much more competitive at Red Bull Ring where we had made a lot of testing laps. Misano is another familiar circuit and I’m happy to get back onto the grid after the work we made at Austria. We need to reconfirm some data in race conditions and also do what we can to help the guys – Brad and Jack – with their settings for the two GPs we have there.”