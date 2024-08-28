MotoGP World Championship returns to MotorLand Aragón for 12th round of 2024 season

The Ducati Lenovo Team Ready to Return at MotorLand Aragón for Round 12 of the 2024 Season

The MotoGP World Championship returns to MotorLand Aragón for the twelfth round of the 2024 season. Designed by renowned architect Hermann Tilke, the circuit was inaugurated in 2010 and hosted the World Championship continuously until 2022. Reintroduced to the calendar this year, the track will host the 15th edition of the Aragon GP.

Ducati triumphed in the last two rounds held at MotorLand, bringing the Borgo Panigale manufacturer’s number of successes on the Spanish track to three. In 2021, Francesco Bagnaia scored his first exciting victory in MotoGP, while in 2022, Enea Bastianini secured his fourth success in the premier class after an intense duel with his current teammate.

Fresh from a positive weekend in Austria, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders arrive in Spain ready to fight again for the top positions. Bagnaia, winner of the last GP held in Spielberg, aims to consolidate his leadership in the Championship and beat his record of victories in a single season. In fact, with his success in Austria, the Piedmontese rider has already equalled his record of seven victories set in 2023. On the other hand, Bastianini, third in the overall standings, aims to score his second win of the season after his victory at Silverstone in early August.

After the first 11 rounds of the season, Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo Team remain firmly at the top of the Constructors’ and Teams’ standings.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (275 points)

“I am very proud of the work we accomplished in the last few races, but the season is still very long, and we must keep our feet on the ground. Aragón is a track I like, and I am happy to be racing here again: at MotorLand, I won my first MotoGP race, and in the last editions, I have always been competitive. In any case, we must stay focused and continue working while keeping the same direction taken in the last Grands Prix.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (214 points)

“I am pleased to be back racing at Aragón. I have always been fast on this track, which is also one of my favourites. Compared to the last time we raced here in 2022, we will find a new asphalt this year. Let’s see how it will go, but overall, I am confident and ready to fight for victory.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, August 30, at 10:45AM local time (GMT +2:00) for the first free practice session of the Aragon GP.

Circuit Information

Country: Spain

Name: MotorLand Aragón

Best Lap: Marini (Ducati) 1:47.795 (169.5 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:46.069 (172.3 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Bastianini (Ducati), 354.1 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 5.08 km

Sprint Race Distance: 11 laps (55,88 km)

Race Distance: 23 laps (116,77 km)

Corners: 17 (10 left, 7 right)

2022 Results

Podium: : 1° Bastianini (Ducati); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° A. Espargaro (Aprilia)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:46.069 (172.3 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Marini (Ducati) 1:47.795 (169.5 km/h)

Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 202 (97 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 35 (25 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 7

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 26 (19 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 180 (60 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 12 (6 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Win: 1

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (275 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3° (214 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (389 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (489 points)