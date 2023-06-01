Honda Expands Sport Side-by-Side Family with 2023 Honda Talon 1000R-4

All-new trim level offers a four-person cabin with suspension aimed at rough terrain

Talon FOX Live Valve family receives key comfort, convenience and styling updates

Building on the success of the Talon platform, American Honda today announced the highly anticipated Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve, growing its collection of sport side-by-sides. The all-new trim level features the four-person cabin of the popular Talon 1000X-4, but in a wider, longer package with increased suspension travel, enabling enthusiasts to bring family and friends while taming high-speed, rough terrain. Also included in the announcement are the three other FOX Live Valve versions—the Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve, Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve and Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve. Each of the four trim levels benefits from advancements that enhance comfort, suspension performance and styling. Honda explained that its non-FOX Live Valve 2023 Talon offerings will be released separately, at a later date.

“As we continue to develop our sport side-by-side offerings, the Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve represents an important expansion in the market,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “The side-by-side experience is all about enjoying the outdoors with good company, and this new version makes that possible for more a broader spectrum of enthusiasts. We’ve listened carefully to dealer and customer feedback and the strategic upgrades that we’ve applied to all of the trim levels in the Talon 1000 FOX Live Valve lineup contribute to an elevated riding experience for drivers and passengers alike.”

As the desire for adrenaline-inducing outdoor recreation continues to grow, so does the lineup of Honda Talon sport side-by-sides. It’s no secret that the adventures of the trail are only amplified when shared with friends and family. The new Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve completes the Talon lineup by combining the wide stance and long-travel suspension of the Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve with a spacious four-seat cabin previously only available in the 1000X configuration. The result is an advanced sport side-by-side capable of taming open, high-speed terrain and delivering unparalleled thrill to both driver and passengers.

With the introduction of this new version comes a host of platform-wide advancements aimed at suspension performance, comfort, styling and more. Developed and produced in the U.S., all FOX Live Valve versions boast a new electric power-steering unit, updated ignition mapping, full-coverage doors, new aluminum wheels, improved accessory integration and new colors. Of course, the hard-hitting features that customers have come to expect—like the tough Dual Clutch Transmission (a Honda exclusive in the powersports world) and i-4WD traction-aiding technology—also return for the 2023 model year. The Honda Talon 1000 FOX Live Valve family has never been more dynamic and capable.