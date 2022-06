Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Lucas Oil Stabilizer High Point National

For the first time this season, a head-to-head battle between the Lawrence brothers decided the overall winner. The Australians set the standard once again with another 1-2 performance, their third of the season, but it was their stellar battle for the Moto 2 win, and ultimately the overall, that served as one of the highlights of the event. Jett and Hunter traded the lead several times in the closing stages of Moto 2, where Jett prevailed over his older brother by a mere half second to clinch the tiebreaker and a fourth straight win to open his title defense.