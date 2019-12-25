Mablethorpe Sand Racing Club: Mad Max Wacky Racers & Ben-Hur

The front wheel is nudging the start line marker tape. I’m already knackered just from pushing and pulling the stripped down Harley Street Rod in and out of the sand ruts. I’ve dug my toes into the sand and am wondering if sitting in or on the rut will give me anymore grip on the launch.

I visualise my line across the deeply rutted and churned up beach. Mentally I’m already at turn one, which is the other side of a wide (and deep) expanse of cold, salty water. Turn in point is where the sea was half an hour ago when the tide was in, apex is marked by what appears to be seaweed.

Green flag; the riders gun their engines. My eyes are on the starter tape, but the more experienced riders watch the hand of the marshal that pulls the tape.

His hand moves and the bikes blast through the tape. I have the Harley in second gear with the throttle half open as I drop the clutch. Four bikes are already carving across my perfect line, their 50mph jetski-like rooster tails of wet sand blasting me in the face. All I can see is… ok I can’t see anything. The engine is redlining and the bike is ploughing, not skimming like the others. Deep ruts kick the back left and right. I hang on and look into the distance. The bikes ahead hit the pool and the sand roosters become a tidal wave in my face. Turn one here we come. I turn the bike in and the knobbly-look road tyre struggles for grip. The back comes around and only my steel shoe is holding the bike up.

My boot digs in and I’m nearly pulled off the bike. Turn one survived, gun the motor and see if I can make turn two.