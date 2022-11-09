WorldSBK Semakin di Depan in Indonesia

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK aim to stay “Semakin di Depan” in Indonesia

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli aim to be “one step ahead” of their rivals – in the spirit of Yamaha Indonesia’s philosophy “Semakin di Depan” – when they head to the island of Lombok for the penultimate round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship this week to tackle the Mandalika International Street Circuit on 11-13 November.

Mandalika holds fond memories for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, as the site of the team’s complete lock-out of the four championship accolades in 2021: Razgatlıoğlu’s first Riders’ Championship title, Yamaha’s Manufacturers’ Crown, the Teams’ Championship and “Rookie of the Year” for Locatelli.

This year, Razgatlıoğlu has only one thing in his mind – winning more races – while teammate Locatelli hopes to finish the season strongly and potentially challenge for a podium in the final two events. With the finale at Phillip Island in Australia back-to-back next weekend, there’s six races in quick succession left to enjoy.

A new event schedule awaits Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK in Indonesia, with Free Practice 1 on Friday morning at 10:30 local time (UTC+8) and Free Practice 2 from the earlier time of 13:00. Tropical monsoon rains are likely to make an appearance over the weekend – but when, and how much, rain falls will be difficult to predict.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“There was something missing last year in Indonesia, I was second place in the race – now I’m coming to fight for the first place. For me, the championship is now not important, the gap is big so I’m just focusing race by race. I am focused directly for Mandalika, because we have good memories there – you know, 2021 we are World Champions – but also we finished the race second position, now the dream is three race wins in Mandalika. We will see!”

Andrea Locatelli

“I want to be back on track for sure! Mandalika was a new track last year and it was a bit crazy with the weather! But it was really good, the feeling on the bike was not so bad, it’s a nice track and a nice place. We arrive in Mandalika with confidence – the weekend in Argentina was strange but I think also positive. We trust to push immediately in Mandalika to take the feeling on track and improve the bike, and to fight because it’s the last two race events and I want to fight for a good position and I want to enjoy the moment!”