Prestigious International Six Days of Enduro overall results

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has been crowned FIM Enduro2 World Champion, having won the opening day’s proceedings at the final round in Langeac, France on Saturday. Garcia also claimed the runner-up position in the EnduroGP category, concluding a successful enduro season in which he also won the prestigious International Six Days of Enduro overall.

With a three-year absence from the Enduro World Championship, Garcia was eager to reclaim the title he previously won in 2017. The 24-year-old Spaniard put together a strong campaign aboard his KTM 350 EXC-F with seven E2 victories from six rounds and 12 days of competition. Coming into the final event, Garcia had a healthy 22-point lead in E2 and knew he could secure the title with a strong result on day one, although with the EnduroGP championship still a possibility, the KTM racer gave his all.

Garcia put in a superb ride to take the FIM Enduro2 World Championship title with a victory on Saturday and one day to spare – he would back up this title-winning performance with another victory in E2 for the final day’s proceedings. The Spanish racer was first on Saturday in EnduroGP to take the championship to the wire; with a strong comeback following a fall on day two, the KTM racer finished third, which secured him a runner-up position overall.

Garcia’s return to the Enduro World Championship has been an exciting one. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star was never off the podium in Enduro2 throughout all six events, and he enjoyed double victories in the EnduroGP category in both Estonia and Portugal. Garcia can also reflect on a superb season in which he also won the outright overall of the International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in Italy.

Josep Garcia: “To come back to the series after three years away and win the Enduro2 title is a dream come true. The beginning of the year was tough for me – it took me a while to get up to speed and of course the level is very high. After making a few mistakes in the first couple of rounds, I knew I had to change my mindset and the way I raced. It all came together at the ISDE this year, and after winning that, I was a lot more confident coming into the final rounds of the world championship. It’s frustrating not to take the EnduroGP title this year, but after being away from the series for three years, I’m really pleased that I came back and took these results. I have to be pleased with second in EnduroGP, and of course to win my second title in Enduro2 is great, but I know I have the speed to win, so I’m looking forward to next year already.”

Fabio Farioli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager: “It was a good season for us. In the beginning Josep needed some time to get back to the top level and the rhythm of racing in the FIM Enduro World Championship having had three years away from the series. His preparation was also delayed in the winter due to an injury, but he came back fighting, and his confidence grew over the season. The fight for both titles was really exciting, with a very high level of competition and of course to win the Enduro2 category was really great for us, as well as the victory at the ISDE. I’d like to say a big congratulations to Josep on becoming world champion again and to thank the team for all of their hard work this season. We look forward to coming back even stronger next year.”

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “We are really proud of what Josep and the team have achieved this year after we stepped back into the FIM EnduroGP World Championship. We know how capable he is and winning another title was always our goal, but we knew, like always, it would be a challenge. I’d like to thank Josep for his hard work and dedication – he is an incredibly talented rider that has put together a fantastic season aboard his KTM 350 EXC-F. He has not only won the Enduro2 World Championship, but was also battling for the EnduroGP title until the final round and we also should not forget his incredible overall victory at the ISDE. It’s been a great season – and now we will enjoy this moment celebrating Josep and the team’s success.”