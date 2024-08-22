Maxime Renaux & Thibault Benistant Back for MXGP of Switzerland

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams will be at full strength this weekend at the 17th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, with both Maxime Renaux and Thibault Benistant making their long-awaited returns.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux returns after withdrawing from the second round of the season in Madrid, Spain, to undergo another operation on his problematic right foot. After months of rehabilitation, the 24-year-old Frenchman has finally been cleared to ride again. Although he hasn’t been back on the bike for long, Renaux is eager to return to racing. Despite lining up as last year’s MXGP of Switzerland winner, he approaches this weekend with no expectations, focusing on gradually rebuilding his race intensity and endurance while minimizing risk.

Renaux’s return adds to what will be a busy weekend under the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP awning as he joins teammates Calvin Vlaanderen, Jago Geerts, and Andrea Bonacorsi. However, Vlaanderen’s participation remains uncertain after sustaining a left-knee injury at the MXGP of The Netherlands last weekend. The 28-year-old South African will have his knee examined by specialists this week to determine the best course of action, and whether or not he can ride.

In contrast, Bonacorsi is feeling fitter and stronger than ever. After securing his second-best result of his rookie MXGP season with seventh overall at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, he is determined to keep the momentum going.

Geerts, another returning rider, has similar expectations to Renaux. The 25-year-old Belgian, still racing his way back to full fitness after injury, plans to take each weekend race-by-race.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is also back at full strength with Thibault Benistant’s return. The 22-year-old Frenchman, who won last year’s MXGP of Switzerland, is looking forward to being back on the track. While he is not yet 100% and has only recently resumed training, his goal this weekend is to gradually regain race intensity and endurance, focusing on steady progress rather than immediate results.

Rick Elzinga returns to Switzerland with fond memories, having secured his first EMX podium here in 2016. However, he remains cautious of the track’s difficulty in overtaking, which could play a crucial role this weekend. Elzinga’s goal is to push his limits and seize any opportunity to improve his speed.

Karlis Reisulis will make his debut on the Swiss circuit. Although new to this track, Reisulis is enthusiastic and focused on enjoying the experience. His aim is to showcase his potential and ride without regrets.

Lastly, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets will line up for their third consecutive round and the penultimate round of the EMX125 Championship. Heitink, who narrowly missed the podium in the last two rounds, is aiming to secure a spot on the box this weekend, while Bervoets, still nursing a thumb injury from Sweden, will use the weekend to gain more experience in the class.

Maxime Renaux

“The recovery is going well. Obviously, it was not easy to undergo another surgery for the injury from 2023, but we had to because the first surgery was not correct. I still need more time to get back to 100%, but it’s already much better than it was in 2023. I’m feeling good on the bike, even though I’ve only had two weeks of riding, so I know I’m coming into the Swiss GP without a lot of hours on the bike, but I feel like I have enough to go racing. I’ll just dive in the deep end and build from there. There are no expectations going into the weekend; I’ll line up aiming to race clean, without too much risk, just to get some racing under my belt. 2025 starts here, so this is a starting point for my 2025 season prep. I won in Switzerland last year, so I’m going there with good memories, and I look forward to being back.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

“I didn’t race there last year, but the track was looking really nice! It looks pretty technical, and I love that, so I’m looking forward to racing there. The last time I raced in Switzerland was in 2018, so it’s been a really long time, but I always enjoyed it. The goal is to keep building on the progress we made in Arnhem.”

Jago Geerts

“It’s quite a small track and difficult to pass, but most of the time, you have good grip and a lot of ruts, so normally, it’s quite a fun track to ride. Last year, my speed was good, but I had a big crash, so we’re trying to avoid that this year. I don’t really have a specific goal for the weekend—I just want to have a good feeling on the bike, and the results will come after.”

Thibault Benistant

“The recovery went quite well, although it took some time. We waited the minimum amount necessary, but I’m definitely not at 100% yet. Still, I feel good on the bike and really enjoy riding again. I like the track—it’s full of ruts and bumps, which I actually enjoy. My only expectation is to have fun being back on track.”

Rick Elzinga

“I got my first EMX podium in Switzerland. It was in the EMX125 class back in 2016, so it brings back some great memories. The track is quite hard to pass on though, so I hope they make some adjustments to the track to create better passing opportunities. My main goal this weekend is to maximize my potential and keep pushing myself to reach new heights.”

Karlis Reisulis

“It’s my first time ever racing in Switzerland. I haven’t been there before, but my brother Janis was there last year, and he said that while it is not the biggest track on the calendar, it is actually quite fun to ride with some nice lines and ruts. My goal is the same as always: to have fun, enjoy riding the bike, enjoy the track, and enjoy the environment. I hope I can put on paper what I’m capable of—no regrets.”