August 23, 2024 Michael Le Pard Events, News, Personal Interest, What’s New Comments Off on Interactive Friday: Motorcycles, Engines and Your Experiences!
Another great week of Interactive Friday: Motorcycles, Engines and Your Experiences over here at Total Motorcycle for our forum readers and @totalmotorcycle followers! So many engaging discussions took place this week! Did you post to our Rider surveys of Who/What got you into riding? What #motorcycle #engine types have you owned and Any favorites? Have you ever rode a sportbike, supersport or hyperbike? Have you ever rode a cruiser, chopper or bagger? Have you ever rode an Adventure Bike (ADV) or Dual Sport?? Do you remember motorcycle gear from the 1990’s? The new 2025 Can-Am Canyon Redrock HOT OR NOT? 👍🤔👎 and It’s 1982. What Yamaha motorcycle do you pick?

Our Total Motorcycle community Forum saw the most users ever online with over 16,612 on August 23rd! That’s A LOT of engagement with tens of thousands of riders viewing, hundreds and hundreds of replies as well as likes! Plus and additional 6,522 followers in the past 30 days! We are the fastest growing motorcycle channel on X by a long shot. Now that’s engagement extravaganza!

Let’s go over some of the great results in case you missed them… See below!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X.

2025 Can-Am Canyon Redrock

 

Our current topic from this morning! Get over to it and post your replies!

Wonderful results with over 100 Replies with the V-Twin, V4, Parallel Twin and L-Twin’s coming out on top. Seems Twins for the Win(s)!

 

What can I say! 22 Years and yes, that’s us!

 

People love the legendary Yamaha V-Max and what’s not to love right?

 

Seems riders LOVE their sportbikes, supersports and Hyperbikes and who am I to judge! Thousands of views as readers want to know not only what YOU love about YOUR bike, but how they fit in too!

 

With Ducati’s getting very unaffordable with each and every new bike, riders are starting to wonder if the brand is done. Who can blame them for asking with Ducati bikes being $50,000!? There sure won’t be many Ducati’s on the streets in future at these prices.

 

Following up with our sportbikes, supersports and Hyperbikes question, it was natural not to leave out those who ride cruisers, choppers or baggers and wow, what rider engagement!

 

And yes, if asking if you rode sportbikes, supersports and Hyperbikes or cruisers, choppers or baggers wasn’t enough… it was have you ever rode a Adventure Bike (ADV) or Dual Sport question! We don’t leave anyone out at Total Motorcycle!

 

Do you remember motorcycle gear from the 1990’s? I bet you do! But what about your riding gear? That was a fun trip down memory lane…

 

 

Beauty is in the eye of the Beholder. (that’s a D&D joke, sorry). But hey, it’s true isn’t it with the new 2025 Can-Am Canyon Redrock. What do you think?

 

Burgers, Burgers, Burgers, Burgers, Burgers… And there is a Happy International Burger Day for all that? I’m sold! How about you?

 

Memory Lane x2 with our It’s 1982. What Yamaha motorcycle do you pick? Amazing how many motorcycles Yamaha had out! What was your choice?

 

