Another great week of Interactive Friday: Motorcycles, Engines and Your Experiences over here at Total Motorcycle for our forum readers and @totalmotorcycle followers! So many engaging discussions took place this week! Did you post to our Rider surveys of Who/What got you into riding? What #motorcycle #engine types have you owned and Any favorites? Have you ever rode a sportbike, supersport or hyperbike? Have you ever rode a cruiser, chopper or bagger? Have you ever rode an Adventure Bike (ADV) or Dual Sport?? Do you remember motorcycle gear from the 1990’s? The new 2025 Can-Am Canyon Redrock HOT OR NOT? 👍🤔👎 and It’s 1982. What Yamaha motorcycle do you pick?

Our Total Motorcycle community Forum saw the most users ever online with over 16,612 on August 23rd! That’s A LOT of engagement with tens of thousands of riders viewing, hundreds and hundreds of replies as well as likes! Plus and additional 6,522 followers in the past 30 days! We are the fastest growing motorcycle channel on X by a long shot. Now that’s engagement extravaganza!

Let’s go over some of the great results in case you missed them… See below!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X.

Our current topic from this morning! Get over to it and post your replies!

Friday Rider Survey! ✅ Q. Who/What got you into riding? A. Yourself

B. Spouse

C. Siblings

D. Dad/Mom

E. Extended Family

F. Website (like https://t.co/m8f0btecFf)

G. Magazine

H. Social Media

I. Friends

J. Motorcycle Meetup

K. Motorcycle Show

L. Professional Rally/Event

M. Other… pic.twitter.com/cw1wf9spi6 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 23, 2024

Wonderful results with over 100 Replies with the V-Twin, V4, Parallel Twin and L-Twin’s coming out on top. Seems Twins for the Win(s)!

What #motorcycle #engine types have you owned? Any favorites? 🏍️👍 1. Single Cylinder

2. Parallel Twin

3. Inline Twin

4. Flat Twin

5. Triple

6. V-Twin

7. L-Twin

8. Transverse V-Twin

9. Inline-Four

10. V4

11. Boxer Four

12. V5

13. Inline-Five

14. Boxer Six

15. Eight Cylinder

16.… pic.twitter.com/k75dNQ1d99 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 18, 2024

What can I say! 22 Years and yes, that’s us!

It’s my 22nd wedding anniversary today! Please join us virtually for our anniversary celebration. 🎂 All 23,000+ of ya’ll are invited! 👰🤵‍♂️ As it’s our special day, I won’t be on Twitter/X much, so please keep yourselves busy. 👍🏍️ Photo: Us putting on our wedding wear from… pic.twitter.com/kFigTtIlyj — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 17, 2024

People love the legendary Yamaha V-Max and what’s not to love right?

A very good Saturday Morning to our nearly 23,000 community members at @TotalMotorcycle Just like the NEW 2007 Yamaha V-Max with 200hp, we sure have a lot of potential @totalmotorcycle What a great day today! And thank you for making both of yesterday’s posts so successful… pic.twitter.com/mwePNGAYxX — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 17, 2024

Seems riders LOVE their sportbikes, supersports and Hyperbikes and who am I to judge! Thousands of views as readers want to know not only what YOU love about YOUR bike, but how they fit in too!

With Ducati’s getting very unaffordable with each and every new bike, riders are starting to wonder if the brand is done. Who can blame them for asking with Ducati bikes being $50,000!? There sure won’t be many Ducati’s on the streets in future at these prices.

Good Tuesday Morning @TotalMotorcycle Are you feeling as good as the new $50,000 USD ($62,000 CDN) 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme?? Wait… $50k for a motorcycle?!?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯https://t.co/fulwi7zbyr pic.twitter.com/ZsSSAOIvCs — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 20, 2024

Following up with our sportbikes, supersports and Hyperbikes question, it was natural not to leave out those who ride cruisers, choppers or baggers and wow, what rider engagement!

Have you ever rode a cruiser, chopper or bagger? Do ride like Steve McQueen? Sporty like Valentino Rossi? Arnold Schwarzenegger Aggressive or cool like James Dean? 🛣️🏍️😎😎😎 Ride with us!👥Follow @totalmotorcycle today.#motorcycle #motorbike #cruiser #chopper #Baggers… pic.twitter.com/a2kaH84ASQ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 20, 2024

And yes, if asking if you rode sportbikes, supersports and Hyperbikes or cruisers, choppers or baggers wasn’t enough… it was have you ever rode a Adventure Bike (ADV) or Dual Sport question! We don’t leave anyone out at Total Motorcycle!

Do you remember motorcycle gear from the 1990’s? I bet you do! But what about your riding gear? That was a fun trip down memory lane…

Do you remember motorcycle gear from the 1990’s? 🏍️ 1⃣9⃣9⃣0⃣ 🟡🟢🟣 Bold designs and colors vibrant graphics says it all. Bright and Neon Colors with fluorescent yellows, greens, pinks, and oranges! Bold and striking graphics, geometric patterns, logos, and sponsor decals… pic.twitter.com/PQ3HghbiTQ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 21, 2024

Beauty is in the eye of the Beholder. (that’s a D&D joke, sorry). But hey, it’s true isn’t it with the new 2025 Can-Am Canyon Redrock. What do you think?

HOT OR NOT? 👍🤔👎 The new 2025 Can-Am Canyon Redrock $32,299 USD / $40,499 CDN Do you remember HOT or NOT the viral social media game before social media existed? TMW does as it was on our site in 2001, way before Facebook and Twitter! Be happy. Simply follow… pic.twitter.com/Jh2mWs03V3 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 21, 2024

Burgers, Burgers, Burgers, Burgers, Burgers… And there is a Happy International Burger Day for all that? I’m sold! How about you?

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle followers and Happy International Burger Day!! 🍔🥓🧀🍔🥓🍔🧀🍔🥒🍔 Ah, remember when a Big Mac was under $1? And $2 for allowance seemed like a fortune? pic.twitter.com/eAFE6TPnAV — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 22, 2024

Memory Lane x2 with our It’s 1982. What Yamaha motorcycle do you pick? Amazing how many motorcycles Yamaha had out! What was your choice?