Race-prepared 2024 Road Glide at 2024 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Ohio

HARLEY-DAVIDSON FACTORY RACER KYLE WYMAN WINS SUNDAY AND FINISHES SECOND SATURDAY AT MID-OHIO; RETAINS KING OF THE BAGGERS CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS LEAD

Team Saddlemen Harley-Davidson Racer Cory West Takes Over Super Hooligan Points Lead

MILWAUKEE (August 19, 2024) – Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing rider Kyle Wyman scored his sixth victory of the season and maintained his points lead in the MotoAmerica® Mission King of the Baggers series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Aboard a race-prepared 2024 Road Glide® motorcycle, Wyman was the top qualifier and finished 2-1 in the double header race weekend. RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson rider Rocco Landers placed third in both races to run his string of consecutive podium finishes to four.

“It was good get another win and keep the points lead,” said Wyman following the Sunday race, which was red flagged after four laps following an incident involving RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson rider Hayden Gillim. “I thought we were going to have a battle with the Indian at the end today but I think we are due some luck so we’ll take it and carry our momentum to Circuit of the Americas.”

In the Mission Super Hooligan race series on Sunday, Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson rider Cory West took over the series points lead with a second-place finish in Race 1 and his third win of the season in Race 2 on a race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 Special motorcycle. Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson rider Jake Lewis scored his third win of the season in Race 1, beating West and KWR/Harley-Davidson rider Hayden Schultz to the finish for an all-Harley-Davidson podium.

On Saturday, Wyman led from the pole position and battled with Factory Indian rider Troy Herfoss for the lead in the early laps. Close behind was a fierce fight for third place between Harley-Davidson Factory Racing rider James Rispoli, and RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson teammates Gillim and Landers. Wyman trailed Herfoss by 1.040 seconds at the finish. Landers claimed third place ahead of Gillim and Rispoli.

On Sunday the start was delayed by a brief rain shower and the race was shortened from 9 to 6 laps. Wyman led from the start, with Herfoss in close pursuit as the pair pulled away from Landers and Rispoli. On lap 4 Gillim lost control of his bike, which came to a stop on the racing surface causing the race to be stopped. The race was declared complete with Wyman 0.280 seconds ahead of Herfoss. Landers finished in third place and Rispoli was fourth.

“It was a great weekend for the H-D team all around,” said Rispoli. “Kyle did an amazing job keeping the points lead. We did a great job recovering from some lost time during the weekend. I felt comfortable in the race, and a podium was in the cards. Hayden’s incident and the red flag really scrapped that opportunity, but I hope he is OK. I can’t wait for COTA!”

After 14 of 18 rounds in the 2024 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Wyman has 282 points and a 14-point lead over Herfoss, with 268 points. Gillim is in third place with 189 points, followed by Factory Indian rider Tyler O’Hara with 182 points, Rispoli with 154 points, and Landers with 138 points.

After 8 of 10 rounds in the 2024 Mission Super Hooligan series, Team Saddlemen’s West leads with 147 points. S&S/Indian rider Tyler O’Hara is second with 143 points, followed by Lewis with 113 points and KWR/Harley-Davidson rider Cody Wyman with 105 points.

The Mission King of the Baggers and the Mission Super Hooligan series return to action September 13-15 at Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing is sponsored by Mission® Foods, Rockford Fosgate®, Brembo®, Öhlins®, Protolabs®, SYN3® lubricants, and Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts and Accessories.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Mid-Ohio Race 1

Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Hayden Gillim (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson James Rispoli (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Larry Pegram (Ind) SDI/Roland Sands Racing/Indian Motorcycle Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Max Flinders (Ind) Mad Monkey Motorsports Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Mid-Ohio Race 2

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson James Rispoli (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Larry Pegram (Ind) SDI/Roland Sands Racing/Indian Motorcycle Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Max Flinders (Ind) Mad Monkey Motorsports

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Mid-Ohio Race 1 (Top 15)

Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Hayden Schultz (H-D) KWR/Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Cody Wyman (H-D) KWR/Harley-Davidson Dominic Doyle (YAM) Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing Stefano Mesa (ENE) Tytlers Cycle Racing Hawk Mazzotta (IND) Roland Sands Racing Kole King (TRI) King Performance

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Mid-Ohio Race 2 (Top 15)

Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Hayden Schultz (H-D) KWR/Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Cody Wyman (H-D) KWR/Harley-Davidson Dominic Doyle (YAM) Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing Stefano Mesa (ENE) Tytlers Cycle Racing Hawk Mazzotta (IND) Roland Sands Racing

About Harley-Davidson

