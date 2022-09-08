Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Testing

Positive feedback for the Ducati Lenovo Team riders in the two days of post-race testing at Misano

The two days of post-race collective testing concluded this afternoon at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, stage last Sunday of the San Marino GP. For the Ducati Lenovo Team riders, it was a chance to work on their Desmosedici GP machines before tackling the last part of the season. It was as well an opportunity to start testing the latest innovations ahead of next year.

Francesco Bagnaia, fresh from winning his home Grand Prix at Misano, was one of the first riders to hit the track on Day 1, which saw him using all the track time available to complete his busy testing schedule. On the other hand, today, Pecco only took part in the morning session. With 131 laps completed, Bagnaia ended the test in second position with a fastest time in 1:31.172.

Jack Miller also made the most of the first day and the morning of the second before both of his final sessions were cut short by a crash just minutes from the end. During the test, Miller focused mainly on testing different setup configurations, completing a total of 86 laps and setting the eighteenth time overall in 1:31.927.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (1:31.172 – 131 laps)

“These were two very productive days of testing: we tried several new things, and the Ducati engineers now have a clearer idea of which direction to take to continue the development work on next year’s bike. During these two days, we focused mainly on our corner speed, and every test gave positive feedback. The feeling with the bike was excellent, as demonstrated by my consistent and competitive pace on used tyres. I’m satisfied with the work completed over these two days, and I can’t wait to get back on track next week in Spain.”

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 18th (1:31.927 – 86 laps)

“This morning’s crash at Turn 4 was very similar to the one I suffered in the race, and now we’ll have some more data to analyse to understand what exactly happened, as, at that point, I had the feeling I was doing the same as the lap before. In any case, yesterday and today, we worked on different setup configurations but didn’t try any new components. Now we’ll analyse the information gathered over these two days to improve the bike further ahead of the next race at Aragon”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action from 16th-18th September for the fifteenth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Aragón GP, at the MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz, Spain.