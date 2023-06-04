Misfortune Strikes Gardner and Aegerter on Sunday in Misano

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter finished 10th and 11th in the final feature race of the Misano weekend, after an unlucky Superpole Race which was dramatically disrupted after just two corners.

The day started with the Warm Up session, where the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo kept working on race pace: the Aussie concluded in 14th (1’34.590), with his Swiss teammate 16th (1’34.942).

Unfortunately, the team’s Tissot Superpole Race hopes only lasted two corners. Aegerter got hit by another rider and went down, collecting his teammate in a dramatic incident that neither Yamaha rider could avoid. Naturally this meant their race was severely disrupted. ‘Domi’ rejoined, sitting in P21, which was also his final position following a red flag which stopped the race with three laps to go. Meanwhile, Gardner couldn’t get back on track and required a trip to the medical centre.

The pair started from 11th and 12th on the grid for Sunday’s feature race, and the GYTR GRT Yamaha riders tried their best to make their way through the field. It was a challenging one for Remy, who was cleared fit to race but had discomfort in his ankle and his back. Despite this, he battled through, recovering to P10, with his teammate Aegerter – who also battled well – just behind in 11th to add more points to his tally.

Remy Gardner – SPRC: DNF / Race 2: P10

“What happened in the Tissot Superpole Race was a pity, we had a good start and I felt good with the SCQ tyre and reckoned we could have done a good race to gain a better position on the grid. Unfortunately, we didn’t get past turn two and personally I didn’t feel 100% physically after the crash. Anyway, we tried our best and we saved some points, let’s focus on Donington ahead.”

Dominique Aegerter – SPRC: P21 / Race 2: P11

“The Tissot Superpole Race was a shame, we actually had a great getaway, but I got hit after just two corners which led me to crash. Unfortunately, Remy was involved too, which is a real shame for the team. Then we struggled a bit in Race 2; starting from further back didn’t help at all and we lost a bit of confidence after the incident. In my opinion we didn’t express our full potential, but we still proved we’re quick, so let’s move to Donington and try to achieve a good result.”