Moto Guzzi bikes presented to President

Rome, 21 May 2021 – On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Moto Guzzi company, two new “Moto Guzzi V85TT” motorcycles were presented to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale Palace this morning. The motorbikes will be used by the Reggimento Corazzieri, the President’s guard of honour. At the meeting with the President were the company Chairman and CEO, Roberto Colaninno, the Deputy Chairman, Matteo Colaninno, and the Board Director with responsibility for development and innovation, Michele Colaninno.