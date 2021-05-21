BMW Welt and the BMW Museum open again

Munich. BMW Welt and the BMW Museum will be opening their doors to the public again for the first time this year on May 25. Visitors to the BMW Museum will be admitted free of charge on opening day. During the first week of opening, visitors should look out for special promotions in BMW Welt, the BMW Museum shop and participating cafés. Of course, the health of our visitors and employees continues to be the main priority. For this reason, reopening will take place in compliance with all official regulations and measures.

Exhibition areas, the vehicle collection service and restaurants in BMW Welt will be open again.

For the time being, BMW Welt will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm. All the exhibition areas will be open for visitors, and customers can pick up their new vehicles as usual in BMW Welt. In addition, a limited number of visitors can get personal advice on new vehicles in the BMW Welt showrooms, or pop into the BMW Welt Lifestyle & Accessory Shop to purchase from a wide range of high-quality, BMW and MINI branded products.

Catering facilities, including Biker’s Lodge, Restaurant Bavarie and the outdoor terrace, will also be available to visitors from May 25. By way of a culinary highlight to kick things off, Restaurant Bavarie is offering business lunches from midday to 3 pm, Monday to Friday, with a new menu each day. Each Friday evening from June 4 to July 30 it will also be providing an exquisite Hawaiian BBQ on the large terrace overlooking the Olympic Park. Guests can enjoy the genuine taste of Hawaii – everything from fresh seafood, Kalua suckling pig and grilled Huli Huli chicken to fruit-packed desserts and exotic cocktails.

Free admission and new exhibits at the BMW Museum.

To celebrate the reopening, the BMW Museum will be offering free entry to all visitors on May 25. The M1 bistro will also be open again. Visitors can look forward to two new exhibits with special stories to tell. The BMW 2800 GTS Coupé Frua (1969) bears the unmistakable signature of the renowned Italian designer Pietro Frua – a design icon that BMW has lovingly restored to its full glory. Also on show is the BMW 2200ti Garmisch (1970/2019) – a futuristic concept car by Marcello Gandini, head of the Bertone design studio, which was unveiled more than 50 years ago and which was rebuilt in 2019 after going missing without trace.

On May 25, there will also be a special holiday treat for young visitors. With our “Junior Museum in a bag” youngsters will have lots of fun making their own cress house out of Tetra Pak and solar paper. The BMW Group Junior Program will once again be offering creative digital workshops for children from the age of nine.

General information about your visit.

Information on the latest rules governing registration and access (based on state regulations) can be found on the website of BMW Welt and BMW Museum at www.bmw-welt.com. Current rules require prior registration based on the Click & Meet principle for visiting both sites. You can register here for BMW Welt and here for the BMW Museum. To comply with the corona protection measures and official requirements, visitors must also log in on site using the “e-Guest” app. To avoid lengthy waiting times, all visitors are required to register in advance at https://app.e-guest.de/. Separate regulations apply to the catering facilities.

Guided tours of BMW Welt and the BMW Museum will not be offered until further notice. BMW Group Classic will also remain closed to the public.

Here’s some drone footage of BMW Welt and the BMW Museum to whet your appetite for the reopening.

Current BMW Welt opening times:

Monday to Sunday: 8 am to 8 pm

Current BMW Museum opening times:

Tuesday to Sunday: 10 am to 6 pm