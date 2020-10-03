Moto Guzzi Promo: 0% APR 60Mo + 1Yr Maintenance + $1k Cash

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of “Moto Guzzi Specials”, fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 60 months1 AND up to $1,000 Customer Cash on select MY20 models!

USA

Reduced Rate Financing:

MY20 (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

-0% APR for 60mo1



· MY20 V7/V9 Range Only:

-3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND $750 Customer Cash

MY20 V85TT Range Only:

-3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND $1,000 Trade-In Value (Trade-In must be 400cc or larger )

OR

-3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND 1 Year Maintenance included (labor cost excluded)

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3

Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

$750 customer cash on V9 Bobber Sport MY20 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY20 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 4

Cruiser

MY20 & Prior Audace AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior Eldorado AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior California Touring AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior MGX-21 AT 5.99% APR 3

V85 TT

MY20 V85TT AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Adventure AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Travel AT 0% APR 1

V9

MY19 V9 Bobber Sport AT 0% APR 1

V7 III

MY20 V7 III Racer AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone “S” AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone Night Pack AT 0% APR1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

SCHEDULE TEST RIDE CONTACT A DEALER

Vehicle photos may reflect European models and specs. Dealer participation and stock may vary. Please contact your local dealer for more information. Offers valid from October 1st, 2020 through November 30th, 2020 at participating dealers only.

Synchrony Bank:

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 60 monthly payments of $190 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/2020 and 11/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,392, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $257 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,392 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/2020 and 11/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior 1,400cc & 1,200cc models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/2020 and 11/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

4 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $750 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 V7 & V9 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/20 and 11/30/20.

Sheffield Financial:

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 60 monthly payments of $190 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/2020 and 11/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $257 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified MY20 V85TT Travel models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/2020 and 11/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior 1,400cc & 1,200cc models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/2020 and 11/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

4 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $750 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 V7 & V9 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/20 and 11/30/20.

Canada

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of “Moto Guzzi Specials”, fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 60 months1 AND up to $750 Customer Cash on select MY20 models!

Reduced Rate Financing:

MY20 (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

-0% APR for 48mo1



MY20 V7/V9 Range Only:

-3.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $500 Customer Cash

MY20 V85TT Range Only:

-3.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $750 Trade-In Value OR 1 Year Maintenance included

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3

Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

$500 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 4

Cruiser

MY20 & Prior Audace AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior Eldorado AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior California Touring AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior MGX-21 AT 5.99% APR 3

V85 TT

MY20 V85TT AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Adventure AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Travel AT 0% APR 1

V7 III

MY20 V7 III Racer AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone “S” AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone Night Pack AT 0% APR1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

SCHEDULE TEST RIDE CONTACT A DEALER

Vehicle photos may reflect European models and specs. Dealer participation and stock may vary. Please contact your local dealer for more information. Offers valid from October 1st, 2020 through November 30th, 2020 at participating dealers only.

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 model financed up to 60 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable)). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 0% per annum for 60 months equals $218 monthly. Cost of borrowing $0 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 model financed up to 60 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 0% (credit rate of 0%) per annum for 60 months payable in 60 monthly installments of $218. Total credit charges amount to $66.17 comprised of $0 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 3.99% per annum for 48 months equals $295 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,093 for a total obligation of $14,175. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 3.99% (credit rate of 3.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $295. Total credit charges amount to $1,159.52 comprised of $1,093.35 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $14,175 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount on a MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at 5.99% per annum for 48 months equals $365 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,975 for a total obligation of $17,522. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at an annual interest rate of 5.99% (credit rate of 5.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $365. Total credit charges amount to $2,041.53 comprised of $1,975 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $17,522 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

4 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $500 off MSRP on the following vehicles; all MY20 V7 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/20 and 11/30/20.